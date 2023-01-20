Read full article on original website
markerzone.com
NHL PLAYERS COME TO THE DEFENSE OF BRUCE BOUDREAU AND CRITICIZE CANUCKS ORGANIZATION
The Vancouver Canucks have received due criticism for their recent behavior with regards to head coach Bruce Boudreau. Canucks management has dangled the idea of terminating Boudreau for two months now, and he has gotten emotional in front of media more than once. Canucks' fans made their feelings known on...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Hurricanes, Sharks, Canucks, Oilers, Red Wings
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there are developments when it comes to the status of a Bo Horvat trade out of Vancouver. Which teams are in and which teams are serious? Meanwhile, it sounds like the Edmonton Oilers are already looking at signing Klim Kostin to a contract extension. Is it a mistake to do so while he’s playing so well? The Detroit Red Wings and Dylan Larkin are said to be miles apart on a contract extension.
3 Trade destinations for Red Wings C Dylan Larkin
Could the Detroit Red Wings end up trading captain Dylan Larkin before the 2022-23 NHL trade deadline passes? That is a question that has gained some traction ever since the recent news broke that the Red Wings' latest offer to Larkin was “not received well.” With the speculation emerging that Larkin could be traded, there has been some discussion as to which teams would be lining up to make Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman an offer he cannot refuse.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Bruce Boudreau not fired yet but Rick Tocchet will be named head coach on Monday
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. Sportsnet: Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts on Bruce Boudreau and the Vancouver Canucks. “It’s almost over. Well there’ll be another chapter to this saga but the first part is almost over. So on Monday,...
Yardbarker
Bruce Boudreau deserves another shot in the NHL
“It’s just bizarre the way this has unfolded,” said former Canuck Kevin Bieksa post game, who added he’s never seen anything like this. Yes, it’s hard to believe we’ve gotten to this point, but here we are. Waiting for what is now known to be the inevitable — the firing of Bruce Boudreau and two of his assistants, and the hiring of Rick Tocchet, Sergei Gonchar, and Adam Foote.
WVNews
Canucks fire coach Boudreau, hire Tocchet as replacement
Bruce Boudreau has been fired as coach of the Vancouver Canucks, who are again on track to miss the playoffs with another underachieving season. The team announced the change Sunday, less than a week since president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford said “major surgery” was needed to fix the Canucks, who have only made the playoffs once in the past eight years. Rick Tocchet was hired as Boudreau's replacement for a Vancouver team that has lost 28 of 46 games this season.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Blues, Maple Leafs, Hurricanes, Kraken, Canucks
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the injury to Ryan O’Reilly doesn’t sound like it will change the St. Louis Blues’ approach to trading him. Are the Toronto Maple Leafs still looking at him as an option? Meanwhile, will the Carolina Hurricanes be among the teams that look closely at Vladimir Tarasenko?
Yardbarker
Bruce Boudreau calls Canucks fans’ salute ‘one of my best memories’
The Vancouver Canucks lost tonight’s game against the Colorado Avalanche by a final score of 4-1. And it’s another one of those nights where we’re not really here to talk about the game itself. Our instant reaction tonight is all about Bruce Boudreau’s send-off from the home crowd tonight.
NHL
Tocchet embracing challenge of turning around Canucks as coach
Rick Tocchet loves the pressure, the heat of it, thriving in the face of it. The 58-year-old stepped into the cooker Sunday by accepting the job as the new coach of the Vancouver Canucks, replacing Bruce Boudreau. Among the tasks Tocchet immediately faces is simply turning around the Canucks (18-25-3),...
Red Wings would land D Jakob Chychrun in suggested blockbuster trade
Who would the Red Wings give up for Jakob Chychrun?. The 2023 NHL trade deadline will come and go on March 3rd, and there has been plenty of chatter regarding what Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman will decide to do. Heck, there is even talk about the Red Wings trading their captain Dylan Larkin if the two sides cannot come to an agreement on a long-term contract extension. But in this suggested blockbuster trade, the Red Wings would acquire former NHL All-Star, Jakob Chychrun.
kalkinemedia.com
Canucks Tocchet Hockey
Should RRSP investors keep an eye on these two TSX stocks?. Vancouver Canucks president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford, right, general manager Patrik Allvin, center, and head coach Rick Tocchet listen during a news conference after the NHL hockey team announced Tocchet's hiring in Vancouver, British Columbia, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings & Coyotes May Make 2023 Trade Deadline Blockbuster
The Detroit Red Wings have certainly taken a step in the right direction this season. After years of being near the bottom of the NHL standings, Detroit currently has a 19-18-8 record and is showing that they are becoming a competitive club. However, at the time of this writing, they are also seven points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, so their playoff hopes are not particularly high. As a result, many believe that the Red Wings will be sellers at the deadline.
Sports World Furious With NHL Coach Firing On Sunday
The Vancouver Canucks have finally made a change that they've been wanting to make for the last several weeks. On Sunday afternoon, they officially announced the firing of head coach Bruce Boudreau and the ensuing hire of Rich Tocchet. It comes as the team has been an utter mess this season. ...
bvmsports.com
Avalanche coach Jared Bednar used five forwards for a 5-on-3 twice in Vancouver. It worked both times.
Sports NHL Colorado AvalancheNewsNews Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources. Colorado Avalanche | Avalanche coach Jared Bednar used five forwards for a 5-on-3 twice in Vancouver. It worked both times. Valeri Nichushkin and Mikko Rantanen scored the 5-on-3 goals to put Jared Bednar within one win of an…
Rick Tocchet era begins as Canucks host Blackhawks
The Vancouver Canucks finally turned the page. Vancouver’s home game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday marks the next chapter
Yardbarker
The Stanchies: The Vancouver Canucks should be ashamed of themselves
To quote every Canucks Conversation poll question, “I’m angry.”. Three years, nine months, and 16 days ago, ahead of a 3-2 defeat to the Nashville Predators, ownership preached patience concerning management ahead of the team’s fourth-straight playoff miss, wanting to salvage their reputation utilizing Jim Benning’s defenders within the media as a shield.
A Personal Letter to Bruce Boudreau
The popular coach may be gone in Vancouver, but he left a lasting impression on those who worked with him, including Rachel Doerrie.
