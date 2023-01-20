ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS News

Two 16-year-old boys in critical condition after Douglas shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two 16-year-old boys are in critical condition after they were shot Saturday evening in Chicago's Douglas neighborhood. According to the Chicago Police Department, the teens were on the sidewalk in the 3500 block of South State Street around 6:45 p.m. when they got into an argument with someone in a vehicle.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Employee arrested after shooting at coworker inside Glenview Mariano's

GLENVIEW, Ill. (CBS) -- A person is in custody after shooting at a coworker inside a grocery store in Glenview Friday night. Police responded to the shooting around 10:20 p.m. at Mariano's, located at 25 Waukegan Road. Initial reports revealed two employees got into an argument when one displayed a...
GLENVIEW, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy