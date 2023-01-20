Read full article on original website
Sharon Osbourne Confirms Daughter Kelly Secretly Gave Birth to First Child, Reveals Baby's Name
It didn't seem Kelly was too thrilled about the news getting out. After her baby's birth started making headlines thanks to her mom's reveal, Kelly Osbourne took to her Instagram Story to seemingly address the situation. "I am not ready to share him with the world," she wrote. "It is...
Popculture
Talk Show Host Pregnant With Baby No. 5
Stacey Solomon's family is growing! Following a brief social media hiatus, the Loose Women co-host returned to Instagram Wednesday with the exciting news that she is pregnant with her fifth child, her third with husband Joe Swash! The beloved UK-based TV personality is already a mom to 1-year-old daughter Rose and 3-year-old son Rex, whom she shares with Swash, as well as son Leighton, 10, whom she shares with ex Aaron Barham, and son Zachery, whom she shares with Dean Cox. Swash is also dad to son Harry, 15, who he shares with ex Emma Sophocleous.
Meghan McCain and Husband Ben Domenech Welcome Second Baby Girl, Daughter Clover Jade
Meghan McCain and Ben Domenech has welcomed a baby girl, making daughter Liberty Sage, 2, a big sister Meghan McCain is officially a mom of two! The former View co-host and husband Ben Domenech have welcomed a baby girl, the couple announced via The Daily Mail on Friday. Daughter Clover Jade McCain Domenech was born on Thursday, Jan. 19. "Yesterday morning, we welcomed our newest addition, Clover Jade McCain Domenech, to our family!" they shared in a statement. "Ben and I are overjoyed to introduce Liberty to her baby sister and start this new adventure as a...
Ireland Baldwin, 27, Announces She’s Pregnant With Her 1st Child With Sonogram Photo
Ireland Baldwin revealed she is going to be a mom! The daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, 27, took to her Instagram on New Year’s Eve to announce her pregnancy with boyfriend André Allen Anjos, the Grammy-winning musician also known as RAC. Alongside a snap of their sonogram, Ireland celebrated the news of the couple’s first child with a cheery message for her fans by writing, “Happy New Year!”
Pregnant Meghan McCain Shows Off 9-Month Baby Bump: 'Fully Cooked'
The bun is almost out of the oven.The arrival of Meghan McCain's second child is fast approaching — and she has the photos to prove it! On Wednesday, January 18, The View alum posted two selfies to Instagram showing off her very pregnant belly. "9 months — fully cooked! 🤍," the soon-to-be mother-of-two, who is already mom to her and husband Ben Domenech's 2-year-old daughter, Liberty, captioned the upload of her in an oversized grey sweater and long skirt.The Republican commentator confirmed she was expecting another baby in September 2022, sharing in an interview at the time, "Ben and...
Popculture
'Good Morning America' Stars Mourn Death of ABC Colleague
This Week executive producer Dax Tejera died suddenly on Friday after a heart attack, ABC News president Kim Godwin announced in a memo to staffers on Christmas Eve. Tejera was 37. The ABC News family, including those on Good Morning America, was shocked by the news, and World News Tonight anchor Rachel Scott delivered a tribute during Saturday's broadcast.
A 22-year-old woman who lives happily with her husband suddenly discovers that her husband is a woman.
A 22-year-old woman who lives happily with her husband suddenly discovers that her husband is a woman.Photo byClaudia Wolff/ UnsplashonUnsplash. A 22-year-old woman who lives happily with her husband suddenly discovers that her husband is a woman.
‘Not In A Good Place’: Whoopi Goldberg’s Friends Pleading For Her To Leave ‘The View’ As Backlash Grows Over Holocaust Remarks: Sources
Whoopi Goldberg faced intense backlash and was forced to apologize this week after repeating a false claim about the Holocaust — and sources claim her friends are pleading with her to step away from her gig on The View for months, RadarOnline.com has learned. An insider said before the scandal this week, Goldberg had been urged by friends to leave her longtime spot as co-host of the daytime talk show. “Whoopi has been out of control. Her health has been suffering, and she always seems to be ready for a brawl,” said a source. “It’s at the point...
Kimberly Guilfoyle & Donald Trump Jr. Get All Dolled Up As She Gushes Over His New Show — See Photo
Kimberly Guilfoyle couldn't help but gush over her fiancé Donald Trump Jr.'s latest achievement: launching a new show on Rumble. "Happy Thursday, great day with @donaldjtrumpjr excited for his show on @rumblecreators coming soon! #Triggered #letsrumble🔥😍♥️💙," the TV star, 53, captioned a photo of herself wearing a navy dress and white heels as she stood next to her man, who matched in a blue jacket and pants. Of course, people loved to see the duo together. One person said, "Beautiful people!!❤️," while another added, "One of my favorite couples 🙌⚓️🇺🇸♥️."A third person stated, "Stunning couple to say the least!! ♥️🔥♥️."As...
Sunny Hostin Reveals Her Cohost Joy Behar and Her Husband Once Talked Her Out of Plastic Surgery
The talk show personality exclusively revealed to PEOPLE that she underwent a breast reduction and lift, as well as liposuction, last summer When Sunny Hostin first wanted to try cosmetic surgery, family and a famous colleague didn't share her point of view. In the new issue of PEOPLE, The View cohost reveals her husband, Emmanuel Hostin, and her costar, Joy Behar, dissuaded her from going under the knife — two years before she finally got a breast reduction and lift, as well as liposuction on her waist and chin. "She...
Ronald Reagan’s Daughter Patti Tells Prince Harry ‘She Wishes She Hadn’t Written’ Her Own Tell-All Ahead of His Explosive ‘Truth’ Bombs in ‘Spare’
Ronald Reagan's daughter Patti Davis told Prince Hary she 'wishes she hadn't written' her own tell-all ahead of his explosive 'truth' bombs in 'Spare.'
Lisa Marie Presley's Twins Reportedly Refuse To Go Home After Mom's Sudden Death, But What’s Going On With Custody?
There could be some new custody issues regarding the late Lisa Marie Presley's twin daughters.
Monica Lewinsky Marks 25th Anniversary Of Bill Clinton Affair With Triumphant Post
Monica Lewinsky took time to reflect on how much things have changed (and in some cases not) since she became a public figure following her affair with then-President Bill Clinton in 1998. Lewinsky, 49, shared a list of 25 observations and things she now understands since the scandal in an essay for Vanity Fair on Friday, January 20. While it’s been 25 years since the news of the affair broke on January 21, 1998, Lewinsky has shown that she’s incredibly resilient and had many wise insights.
‘I Love Lucy’s Little Ricky Is the Last Living Cast Member: See Pics of Him Now
More than six decades after the famed classic TV show I Love Lucy came to an end, Keith Thibodeaux, the former child actor who played Little Ricky, is considered the last living castmate of the show. According to Do You Remember, the I Love Lucy character was played by six...
Chrissy Teigen reveals the name of her newborn daughter
Chrissy Teigen has revealed the name of her baby girl. The model posted a photo of her two older children, Luna and Miles, cradling the newborn and looking down on her lovingly. She added in the caption on Instagram: "She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and...
Meghan Markle’s Ex-Husband Got Engaged to a $200 Million Heiress 2 Weeks After Meghan Married Prince Harry
Meghan Markle's first husband, Trevor Engelson, married a $200 million heiress the same year the Duchess of Sussex married Prince Harry.
'GMA' host Amy Robach reunites with estranged husband Andrew Shue amid reported T.J. Holmes affair
Amy Robach was spotted exchanging custody of her dog Brody with estranged husband Andrew Shue. All of this comes during the aftermath of her alleged affair with "GMA3" costar T.J. Holmes.
Popculture
Pop Singer Divorces Husband of 25 Years
Kim Wilde and Hal Fowler have called it quits. After 25 years of marriage, the '80s pop star and her actor husband announced in a shocking statement on Wednesday, Dec. 21 that they quietly separated and divorced last year. The couple called their divorce amicable and said they "remain on good terms."
BET
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Share First Photo of New Baby Daughter
Celebrity couple John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have shared the first photo of their new baby daughter, Esti Maxine Stephens. "She's here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier," Teigen wrote. "Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c-section!? We are in bliss," she continued. "Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all! X."
Riley Keough's Husband Confirms They Have a Daughter During Lisa Marie Presley Memorial Tribute
Riley Keough's husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed the couple welcomed a baby girl while he gave a speech on behalf of his wife during a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley on Sunday Riley Keough is a mom. During a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday morning, the actress' husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed that the pair are parents to a daughter while sharing a tribute on behalf of his wife, who was seated in the front row. "I hope I can love my daughter the way you...
