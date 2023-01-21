ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Wraps Up Play In Sonic Boom Classic

The Jackson State University bowling team wrapped up its annual three-day Sonic Boom Classic tournament at Fannin Lanes. Jackson State had two of the top five bowlers in the weekend event. Catalina Tovar was third in individual scoring, averaging 211.20. She threw three 200-pin games, including a team-best 267 in game four during Saturday's five-game traditional match play. Juliana Rincon was fifth with a 204.8 average. Rincon also threw three 200+ pin games, highlighted by 236 in Saturday's opening match.
Jackson State to host Florida A&M

Jackson, Miss. - Jackson State men's basketball will host Florida A&M Monday evening. Arena: Lee E. Williams Athletic and Assembly Center. The Tigers defeated Bethune Cookman 70-66 on Saturday. JSU had four players score in double figures, led by Ken Evans, who had 18 points. Chase Adams added 13 points,...
Cook's game-winner leads Jackson State past Florida A&M 59-58

JACKSON, MS --Zeke Cook knocked down a shot with just eight seconds remaining in the game to put the Jackson State men's basketball team up for good in a 59-58 win against the Florida A&M Rattlers at home Monday. The Tigers (6-14, 5-2) had three players score in double figures,...
Jackson State Finishes at the Samford Open

BIRMINGHAM, AL – The Jackson State men's and women's track and field program competed in the Samford Open meet at the Birmingham Crossplex, with Tigers finishing strong in the top end of the events. Shawn Collins finished first with a time 6.71s in the 60 meter dash during the...
Women's Basketball to Host FAMU Monday Evening

JACKSON, Miss.| After a show-stopping victory over Bethune-Cookman Saturday afternoon, the Jackson State women's basketball team will host Florida A&M Monday evening in front of its home crowd. Jackson State (8-8, 5-1 SWAC) topped Bethune-Cookman Saturday 82-60 at home. Five Tigers stood out, scoring in double figures while two registered...
