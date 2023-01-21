The Jackson State University bowling team wrapped up its annual three-day Sonic Boom Classic tournament at Fannin Lanes. Jackson State had two of the top five bowlers in the weekend event. Catalina Tovar was third in individual scoring, averaging 211.20. She threw three 200-pin games, including a team-best 267 in game four during Saturday's five-game traditional match play. Juliana Rincon was fifth with a 204.8 average. Rincon also threw three 200+ pin games, highlighted by 236 in Saturday's opening match.

JACKSON, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO