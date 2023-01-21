ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teller County, CO

Neil G. Oberg
4d ago

What is it that the state legislatures can't recognize that criminals don't pay attention to existing laws. All they're doing is restricting law abiding citizens. If these legislatures personally don't like guns, they have no right to interfering with our Second Amendment!Neil Oberg Milliken, Colorado

Jerry Reed
4d ago

your rights thru the constitution is being diminished. you do need to organize with the value systems. and it's all connected. ! if citizens carry no value! then there will be none.

Glenn Dotter
4d ago

They article is correct. the population centers of the front range tell the rest of us how to live. we need to change the system so that rural counties can opt out of stuff they dont vote for. let the libs on the front range live the way they want to anleave the rest of us alone. We know best how to run our counties and our lives.

