Maker [MKR]: A move to $800 is likely if bulls clear this hurdle
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. MKR could move to the $800 region. Short-term holders saw gains, unlike long-term holders. Maker [MKR] offered investors over 45% gains in the past few weeks after rising...
Bitcoin [BTC]: Recent price jump has put holders in profit, new report shows
At press time, BTC was trading at a price level last seen in August 2022. The rally in price since the beginning of the year has put many holders in profit. Strong gains between 20 – 22 January pushed Bitcoin’s [BTC] price to rally by over 2% during the intraday trading session on 23 January. This caused the leading coin to trade at levels last seen in August 2022, data from CoinMarketCap showed.
SushiSwap: Estimating the viability of a trend reversal based on these metrics
SushiSwap’s market indicators suggested a potential trend reversal. However, SUSHI’s on-chain metrics remained bullish. On 24 January, DeFiLlama revealed that the trading volume of SushiSwap [SUSHI] on Arbitrum was steadily increasing. As per the tweet, on 23 January, 44.6% of the total SushiSwap trading volume occurred on Arbitrum.
Ethereum notes a strong bullish bias on charts, here’s why $1680 is critical
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Ethereum has a bullish outlook, and a buying opportunity could present itself on a lower timeframe market structure break. The CVD was not encouraging, but other technical aspects...
Assessing Cardano’s [ADA] weekly performance based on its metrics
The total number of transactions on the Cardano network reached 59.4 million. The metrics looked favorable for ADA on a higher timeframe. Input Output Global (IOG) recently published its latest edition of Cardano’s [ADA] weekly development report, mentioning all the notable updates and statistics regarding the network. The report...
Here is why MATIC traders can expect selling pressure to increase at $1.03
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The $1.05 has posed stern resistance in the past two weeks. A revisit to the 12-hour bullish breaker and Fibonacci retracement level could be expected. Polygon [MATIC] saw...
Aptos [APT]: At overbought highs, here’s how profit-taking might affect you
APT’s price went up by over 90% in the last week. The altcoin was severely overbought at press time, and a price correction might be imminent. Aptos [APT] rallied by 92% in the last week, making it the crypto asset with the most gains in the last seven days, data from CoinMarketCap showed. During the intraday trading session on 21 January, APT’s value rose by 56% to trade above $12. This represented a four-fold increase from its lowest price of $3 in December 2022.
Tezos: Is Mumbai upgrade the only reason behind XTZ’s price rise?
Tezos’ Mumbai upgrade entered the proposal phase for voting. XTZ’s metrics remained bullish over the last 30 days. Tezos [XTZ] in its 134th issue of The Baking Sheet revealed several new updates that happened in its ecosystem over the last few days. The most prominent one was the Mumbai proposal entering the phase for voting.
Litecoin whale activity indicates price reversal: Are your investments in jeopardy
LTC whales have started selling off their holdings. Open interest has been on a decline in the past two weeks. On 23 January, on-chain data provider Santiment warned investors that Litecoin’s [LTC] price may drop in the coming days due to an increase in selling activity among whales. According...
ETH staking service providers’ dominance is concerning, here’s why
70% of Ethereum staked is controlled by staking services, which has raised concerns about decentralization. Revenue generated by Ethereum has increased despite a decline in trading activity. According to data provided by glassnode, it was observed that 70.86% of all Ethereum staked on the beacon chain was being staked by...
XRP gains strength as countdown to SEC verdict begins
XRP reacted to the news of a possible lawsuit resolution date. The altcoin’s network growth and velocity plummeted. Ripple’s [XRP] market capitalization shot past $20 billion for the first time since the FTX contagion hit the market more than two months ago, data from CoinMarketCap showed. At press time, XRP exchanged hands at $0.4052 after gaining 18% since the start of 2023.
Curve Finance to increase pools with additional gauges on Ethereum
The whales on Curve Finance have requested for more gauges to be added to Ethereum. CRV was significantly overbought at press time and might be due for a price correction. Following a request from whale addresses on its platform, Ethereum-based decentralized finance (DeFi) platform Curve Finance has put forward a proposal to add more gauges to its liquidity pools on Ethereum.
TRON becomes legal tender in this country: Here’s how TRX will be affected
St. Maarten announced plans to adopt TRON as a legal tender. TRX’s price reacted positively and so did the metrics. TRON [TRX] reached another milestone on 24 January, taking another step towards the network’s goal of increasing its global adoption. Justin Sun, the founder of TRON, revealed that St. Maarten announced its plans to adopt TRON as legal tender.
PancakeSwap sees whale interest, but the price pump should not fool investors
PancakeSwap remained popular among the whales. However, the metrics and market indicators gave an ambiguous picture. PancakeSwap [CAKE] has remained pretty consistent with its burn process, which reflected the token’s deflationary characteristic. The network recently revealed that it burned CAKE worth over $27 million. Not only that, but CAKE...
Chainlink highlights Proof-of-Reserve as Social Volume spikes: LINK to rise next?
Chainlink saw a spike in its Social Volume recently, taking it to the highest in over six months. LINK saw a higher average number of Daily Active users in January. In a post on 23 January, Chainlink [LINK] highlighted the Proof-of-Reserve (PoR) and its advantages. Because of the FTX crash in 2022, the concept gained widespread attention.
Binance dominates CEX space, but here’s the biggest concern
Binance continues to dominate the CEX space. Declining NFT sales and staking trends signal shifts in user interests. Binance, one of the largest centralized crypto exchanges has managed to dominate the CEX space over the last year, according to data provided by Delphi Digital. Despite many crypto users opting for...
Optimism sees a decline in transaction count, thanks to Optimism Quests
Since the conclusion of the Optimism Quests program, daily transaction on Optimism has declined. This showed that many users flocked to the network only for the rewards promised by the program. Following a significant surge in daily transactions on the layer 2 network, Optimism has seen a 70% decline in...
DeFi protocol GNS sees growth in trading fees – Will users make a beeline for it
Gains Network registered a sharp uptick in trading fees. The protocol’s native token was up by 7% at press time. Gains Network [GNS], a decentralized perpetuals exchange, was making rapid strides in the DeFi ecosystem. According to a post by Wu Blockchain on 24 January, Gains Network touched a cumulative transaction volume of more than $1 billion over the past week, recording a jump of around 78%.
Here’s why Ark Invest CEO sees potential crypto rebound
According to the CEO of cryptocurrency and technology investment firm Ark Invest, 2023 will be a defining moment for crypto assets. As financial limitations loosen and the macroeconomic outlook improves, risk-on assets such as cryptocurrencies will benefit. If the CEO of cryptocurrency and technology investment firm Ark Invest is to...
Solana network grows in multiple areas: Are the tables turning for SOL
Solana’s NFT ecosystem witnessed growth over the last few weeks. Metrics looked positive, along with an increase in Solana’s TVL. On 22 January, Solana [SOL] re-entered the top 10 club after several tough weeks of price decline. Growth was noted in a few areas, such as market capitalization and its NFT ecosystem. For instance, Solana Mobile recently introduced the new Saga Pass Cards, which could help further grow Solana’s NFT space.
