APT’s price went up by over 90% in the last week. The altcoin was severely overbought at press time, and a price correction might be imminent. Aptos [APT] rallied by 92% in the last week, making it the crypto asset with the most gains in the last seven days, data from CoinMarketCap showed. During the intraday trading session on 21 January, APT’s value rose by 56% to trade above $12. This represented a four-fold increase from its lowest price of $3 in December 2022.

2 DAYS AGO