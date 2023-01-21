ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodland Park, CO

Sales/Marketing Positions Wanted

TMJ News, an award-winning newspaper serving the Teller County/Ute Pass and Pikes Peak region, is looking for sales/marketing associates to assist with current and new clients, and to help develop business proposals. Great opportunity for local go-getters and professionals interested in connecting with the community and setting their own hours. Prior sales experience preferred, but not required. Contact us at editor@mountainjackpot.com.
Newspaper Distributors Wanted

Newspaper Distribution: Part-time work for individuals to help distribute TMJ’s award-winning newspaper to various locations in Teller County. Great part-time job, and could lead to other opportunities with the company. Must have reliable transportation and flexible times during the mid-week. Call 719-687-0803/719-684-8660, or contact us at editor@mountainjackpot.com.
El Paso County homeowners to receive TABOR refund

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — El Paso County collected above the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights limit by about $30.7 million. As a result, the county will refund the money back to property taxpayers. All property taxpayers, including homeowners and business owners, will receive an equitable share of the $30.7 million refund, for a $500k home, […]
Teller County residents forced to ration propane as deliveries arrive weeks late

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Ever since Bill Hartzer moved to his mountain house in Cripple Creek in 2021, he's had delivery delays with his propane provider AmeriGas. Hartzer moved from his ranch in Texas to the mountains near Cripple Creek. The previous homeowner was rented a 1,000-gallon propane tank from AmeriGas to heat the The post Teller County residents forced to ration propane as deliveries arrive weeks late appeared first on KRDO.
Manitou Springs School District parts ways with superintendent

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Following a special board meeting on Friday night, KRDO has learned the Manitou Springs School District and its superintendent are parting ways. Dr. Elizabeth Domangue had been with the school district since 2019. The district confirmed the separation with KRDO on Saturday. Manitou Springs School District...
Regal Cinemas Closing Two Colorado Theater Locations

At least 39 more Regal Cinemas movie theaters are closing across the nation including two in Colorado. The COVID-19 pandemic was devastating to the movie industry and it's possible it will never fully recover. Cineworld, the parent company of Regal filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy four months ago and is closing 39 more theater locations across the country.
State-run retirement plan begins rollout

DENVER — As small businesses tend to give off a family-like atmosphere, Chris Strowmatt said that sentiment is literal for her employees. "We just have so many long-term employees that, you know, we employ their brothers and sons and cousins and you know what I mean it's just one big family," Strowmatt said.
Cañon City Police Department Police Blotter

23-00134 1400 blk. of Royal Gorge Blvd., Alyson Beach, 18, of Florence, was issued an arrest summons on a charge of theft. 23-00153 South Ninth and Sell Ave., Vincent Gay, 29, of Cañon City, was issued an arrest summons on a charge of theft. 23-00154 900 blk. of Royal...
Help Cañon City Police identify truck from hit-and-run

(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is requesting the community’s assistance in identifying a truck involved in a hit-and-run traffic crash in the Fremont County Court parking lot. CCPD posted about the incident on Facebook with an accompanying photo of a pickup truck. The truck has material, what possibly appears to […]
Man killed in crash that closed Austin Bluffs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has confirmed that a 69-year-old man was killed in a traffic crash on Austin Bluffs Parkway that closed the roadway for hours on Friday, Jan. 20. According to CSPD, officers responded around 11:33 a.m. to the intersection of Austin Bluffs and Rangewood Drive on a reported […]
Hardware store owner disturbed by rise in recent "blatant" shoplifting crimes

Colorado business owners have always had to factor the potential for theft into the budget. Even if it's rare, shoplifting has been documented as early as the 1700s and 1800s, and much like today for many lifters it becomes a business. The only problem now? Business is booming. According to the 2022 National Retail Security Survey, eight in 10 retailers report increased incidents of violence and aggression in the past year "It's a daily occurrence. Even depending on how long you guys are here, somebody is stealing right now," said Todd Erwin, owner of Green Mountain Ace Hardware in...
Southern-style chicken salad chain becomes latest chicken concept to flock to Colorado Springs

Expansion-minded national and regional chicken restaurant chains have recognized Colorado Springs' rapid growth in recent years and flocked to town with a variety of concepts: fried, grilled and rotisserie style; tenders, wings and sandwiches; barbecued, marinated and spicy. Now, another chicken newcomer is getting ready to roost in the Springs.
Pueblo woman named 2023 Colorado Mother of the Year

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo mother is getting national recognition after being selected as the 2023 Colorado Mother of the Year. American Mothers, Inc. (AMI) named Krystal Sherrod of Pueblo the 69th Colorado woman to receive this title. According to AMI, Sherrod is an advocate for addiction recovery awareness and shares her own story The post Pueblo woman named 2023 Colorado Mother of the Year appeared first on KRDO.
This Is Colorado's Most Expensive College

Going to college is a big decision. Not only does having a diploma open more doors for you in the job market, but it's also really expensive. Tuition keeps going up every academic year, and that's not including the cost of textbooks, meal plans, room and board, extracurricular activities, and other expenses to worry about.
