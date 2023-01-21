Read full article on original website
El Paso County homeowners to receive TABOR refund
(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — El Paso County collected above the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights limit by about $30.7 million. As a result, the county will refund the money back to property taxpayers. All property taxpayers, including homeowners and business owners, will receive an equitable share of the $30.7 million refund, for a $500k home, […]
El Paso County property taxpayers should receive a TABOR refund soon, per Colorado law
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Thanks to TABOR, El Paso County property taxpayers should be receiving a refund soon, according to officials with the county. TABOR stands for the “Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights,” an amendment that was approved by voters in 1992 and limits the amount of revenue the government in the state can both retain and spend.
Pueblo charter school infested with skunks and cats for months
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A charter school in Pueblo is telling students not to come to school this week and learn online from home. Teachers tell 13 Investigates that the move to revert back to remote learning stems from a reoccurring animal problem on the school’s campus. Three separate teachers tell 13 Investigates dozens of The post Pueblo charter school infested with skunks and cats for months appeared first on KRDO.
Teller County residents forced to ration propane as deliveries arrive weeks late
CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Ever since Bill Hartzer moved to his mountain house in Cripple Creek in 2021, he's had delivery delays with his propane provider AmeriGas. Hartzer moved from his ranch in Texas to the mountains near Cripple Creek. The previous homeowner was rented a 1,000-gallon propane tank from AmeriGas to heat the The post Teller County residents forced to ration propane as deliveries arrive weeks late appeared first on KRDO.
Manitou Springs School District parts ways with superintendent
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Following a special board meeting on Friday night, KRDO has learned the Manitou Springs School District and its superintendent are parting ways. Dr. Elizabeth Domangue had been with the school district since 2019. The district confirmed the separation with KRDO on Saturday. Manitou Springs School District...
Pueblo woman named 2023 Colorado Mother of the Year
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo mother is getting national recognition after being selected as the 2023 Colorado Mother of the Year. American Mothers, Inc. (AMI) named Krystal Sherrod of Pueblo the 69th Colorado woman to receive this title. According to AMI, Sherrod is an advocate for addiction recovery awareness and shares her own story The post Pueblo woman named 2023 Colorado Mother of the Year appeared first on KRDO.
Ivywild Pharmacy says it’s unable to fill prescriptions due to an ongoing internet outage
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Ivywild Pharmacy is going on day five with no internet or phone service after an 18-wheeler slid into two power poles behind the business. At the height of the outage, Colorado Springs Utilities says 2,600 people were out of power. Though the outage was restored Thursday afternoon, Ivywild says its The post Ivywild Pharmacy says it’s unable to fill prescriptions due to an ongoing internet outage appeared first on KRDO.
How misinformation is making recovery harder for Club Q survivors
In addition to grappling with the events of the November tragedy, A Club Q survivor describes another challenge: Hateful comments and misinformation online
Hundreds show up for East-West mobility town hall as potential Constitution Ave. extension is floated
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Saturday, the City of Colorado Springs discussed a potential feasibility study for improving East-West mobility, which would evaluate the option of widening Fillmore Street and extending Constitution Avenue from Union Boulevard to I-25. The meeting was held in the gymnasium at Stratton Elementary School. The gym reached full capacity with over The post Hundreds show up for East-West mobility town hall as potential Constitution Ave. extension is floated appeared first on KRDO.
“Refund Shock” possible for 2023 tax season
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - You can start filing your taxes Jan. 23rd, but the 2023 tax season might look a little different than previous years. “This coming tax season our tax payers are going to experience something called refund shock,” David Fruh with Jackson Hewitt Tax Service in Colorado Springs explained. “Refund shock is going to be a product of two things. One, there’s no more stimulus money out there. So, last year we had recovery rebate credit, which was good for $600, $1,200, or $1,400 per individual. This year, that’s gone.”
Southern-style chicken salad chain becomes latest chicken concept to flock to Colorado Springs
Expansion-minded national and regional chicken restaurant chains have recognized Colorado Springs' rapid growth in recent years and flocked to town with a variety of concepts: fried, grilled and rotisserie style; tenders, wings and sandwiches; barbecued, marinated and spicy. Now, another chicken newcomer is getting ready to roost in the Springs.
Westcliffe woman mistakes mountain lion for dog on porch
(WESTCLIFFE, Colo.) — A woman in Westcliffe sent FOX21 News a video of a mountain lion on her porch in Westcliffe after she said at first, she thought the large cat was a dog. Westcliffe is southwest of Pueblo, and the woman said she was working inside her home on Friday, Jan. 20, when she […]
Thieves strike Colorado Springs home twice in same day, taking items valued at $10,000
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)) -- Once apparently was not enough for thieves who stole a truck from a north side home Monday morning, then returned Monday afternoon to break into the residence and steal a number of valuable items. The victims, the Bang family, contacted KRDO Tuesday to explain what happened after saying that they The post Thieves strike Colorado Springs home twice in same day, taking items valued at $10,000 appeared first on KRDO.
Terrible Colorado Home was once on the Market for Over $500k
Buying a home is expensive, there's no doubt about that. But, would you pay over half a million big ones for a home that had been completely destroyed?. A home in Colorado was once really nice but had been vandalized to the extreme and even after it was in horrible shape, the price tag was still over $500,000.
Cañon City Police Department Police Blotter
23-00134 1400 blk. of Royal Gorge Blvd., Alyson Beach, 18, of Florence, was issued an arrest summons on a charge of theft. 23-00153 South Ninth and Sell Ave., Vincent Gay, 29, of Cañon City, was issued an arrest summons on a charge of theft. 23-00154 900 blk. of Royal...
Staff at a Colorado Springs middle school credited with quick response helping to detain trespassing suspect
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Staff members at a Colorado Springs middle school are being credited with helping to detain a trespassing suspect. The incident happened on Tuesday at Mann Middle School. The school is located north of the Patty Jewett Golf Course near Van Buren Street and Templeton Gap Road.
Jan. 23 Fugitive Finder: Pikes Peak Most Wanted
(PIKES PEAK REGION) — Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s assistance in finding its weekly featured fugitives below. MILES ARBOUR CAUGHEY is a White Male, 40 years old, 5’11” tall, and 180 lbs., with brown hair and green eyes. CAUGHEY is wanted for Murder 1 – Att., Violent Crime – Weapon […]
Hardware store owner disturbed by rise in recent "blatant" shoplifting crimes
Colorado business owners have always had to factor the potential for theft into the budget. Even if it's rare, shoplifting has been documented as early as the 1700s and 1800s, and much like today for many lifters it becomes a business. The only problem now? Business is booming. According to the 2022 National Retail Security Survey, eight in 10 retailers report increased incidents of violence and aggression in the past year "It's a daily occurrence. Even depending on how long you guys are here, somebody is stealing right now," said Todd Erwin, owner of Green Mountain Ace Hardware in...
Busted in Cripple Creek January 16, 2023 Edition
1-8-2023 Ronald J Andert, 52 years old of Cripple Creek, was arrested and transported to the Teller County Jail for C.R.S. 18-6-803.5 (1)(a) Violation of a protection order. 1-9-2023 Tyler Ryan Fagan, 29 years old of Colorado Springs, was summonsed and released for C.R.S. 18-4-501 (1)(a) Criminal mischief. 1-10-2023 Gloria...
