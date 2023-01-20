Read full article on original website
Related
Gallery: Pictures Of Amarillo’s First Snow Day of 2023
If you've been wondering where snow is, well here it is. We've had some occasions where we thought we were in for a snow and were left dissapointed (or happy depending on how you feel about snow). We've been aniticapting this for a week now and now that it's hit,...
Apply To Be A Muralist at the The Hoodoo Mural Festival
One of the great things about Amarillo is its amazing art all over the city. Over the last 5 years, the art of Amarillo has grown into something beautiful. Instead of blank walls, murals have appeared on many buildings and roadways here in our great city. One of the reasons...
When Donuts Are More of an Experience, New Amarillo Place to Open
Who is ready for a new place to get donuts here in Amarillo? I remember when the idea of anything different would not be heard of. I remember when Donut Stop ran Krispy Kreme out of Amarillo. We can be that way here in Amarillo. Not anymore. We like to...
Here Are Some Of Amarillo’s Best Places To Find An Open Mic
I found myself with a little free time on a Sunday afternoon recently. I had heard about a Sunday jam session that takes place every week, and decided to go give it a shot. I'm glad I did. It was well worth my time. If you're looking for local music,...
abc7amarillo.com
Record-setting snow event slowing travel this morning in Texas panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Our first winter storm of the season has arrived and is already causing slick travel conditions in New Mexico and the Texas panhandle. WINTER STORM WARNINGS AND WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES will be in effect through the day Tuesday expiring from west to east. Snow rates are...
Weather Closings and Cancellations for the Texas Panhandle 2023
As the snow and weather move into the Amarillo Area, here are the current closings and cancellations. This list will be updated regularly. Borger ISD - Delayed 5 hours; classes start at 10 am. Bovina ISD - Closed Today. Boys Ranch ISD - Closed Today. Bushland ISD - Closed Today.
KFDA
Amarillo city leaders to discuss leasing John Stiff, Rick Klein ball fields
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The ball fields at John Stiff and Rick Klein parks may become the responsibility of private non profits. Tomorrow, Amarillo City Council members are set to discuss leasing the softball complex at John Stiff and baseball complex at Rick Klein to the Texas Panhandle Youth Sports Foundation.
Potter County Commissioners’ Court considers giving land to ‘Homeless Heroes’ nonprofit
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Potter County Commissioners’ Court released the agenda for its meeting scheduled for Monday at 9 a.m., in the Commissioners’ Courtroom at 500 S. Fillmore in Amarillo. Items on the agenda up for discussion include considering conveying land to a local nonprofit, fire equipment purchases, and possibly accepting a grant […]
Amarillo ISD, Canyon ISD cancel school on Tuesday due to winter weather
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Independent School District and Canyon Independent School District reported on Facebook that all AISD schools along with Canyon ISD schools have been canceled on Tuesday due to winter weather. AISD detailed in the post that the decision was made as snowfall is expected to continue throughout the morning. “Making […]
KFDA
School and business closings and delays for Wednesday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The snow-like conditions across the area have caused some schools and businesses to delay or close Wednesday. You can view a full list of school closings here. To have your business added to the list of closings, email us at newsroom@newschannel10.com.
Is Amarillo Ever Prepared For Weather? It Doesn’t Feel Like It.
It's official. We've finally had the first TRUE snow of the season here in Amarillo. Yes, we've had some snow here and there, but nothing like what hit us overnight. Now I understand it's not like we had a blizzard or anything hit. However, it WAS enough to shut down...
APD: 1 dead after crossing South Osage Street on Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding a wreck that resulted in one dead on the 2700 block of S. Osage Street. According to an APD press release, at around 8:03 p.m. on Jan. 21, a car driven by a 71-year-old female was traveling southbound on Osage. Officials said […]
Where is the coldest city in Texas?
It's a title that nobody is going to brag about, but residents of Amarillo can claim they live in the coldest big city in Texas, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Amarillo Tap Water In Your Humidifier? It Might Make You Sick.
Here in Amarillo, I'd imagine every one of two homes has a humidifier in it. The air here is very dry, and it's so easy to have congestion issues. I know when I wake up in the morning, if I don't have my overhead fan running overnight at minimum, I can't breathe. It may be a bit different for me however as we lived in Austin for nearly eight years, and it's very humid there.
KFDA
School and business closings for Tuesday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The snow-like conditions across the area have caused some schools and businesses to delay or close Tuesday. You can view a full list of school closings here. To have your business added to the list of closings, email us at newsroom@newschannel10.com. Business closures/delays:. Roosevelt County offices...
kgncnewsnow.com
CODE BLUE WARM STATION Activated Ahead Of Winter Weather
The Code Blue Warming station will be activated tonight. The warming station is at 207 North Tyler, Amarillo. Doors open: at 7:00 pm today, and close at 7:30 am, Tuesday. If members of the Amarillo community see anyone in the weather overnight, individuals can text 806-414-2243 with a location and description of the person out in the elements.
kgncnewsnow.com
Young People Scams In The Panhandle
Young people are the target of scams in the Texas Panhandle. Even though young people ages 18 to 24-years-old are more proficient in social media, they are more likely due to their online presence, and are not aware of how to prevent scammers from hitting them. Amarillo Police say they’re...
Another Greyhound Drug Bust In Amarillo. No Bag Checks?
It's not a big secret that Amarillo seems to have a bit of a drug problem. We hear of a lot of arrests being made due to drugs. Some of them small busts, some of them big ones. There's one bust that seems to happen more often than it should...
KFDA
‘It’s a multibillion dollar industry’: Scams targeting young adults in the Tx Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Nationally, senior citizens are the main target of scams but in the Texas Panhandle, that’s not necessarily the case. Young adults, ages 18 to 24, are highly targeted but less money is taken from them. Senior citizens are targeted less but more money is taken, experts said.
NewsTalk 940 AM
Amarillo, TX
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
500K+
Views
ABOUT
NewsTalk 940 AM - News. Money. Sports. Home of the Amarillo Sod Poodles. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://newstalk940.com
Comments / 0