Record-setting snow event slowing travel this morning in Texas panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Our first winter storm of the season has arrived and is already causing slick travel conditions in New Mexico and the Texas panhandle. WINTER STORM WARNINGS AND WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES will be in effect through the day Tuesday expiring from west to east. Snow rates are...
Potter County Commissioners’ Court considers giving land to ‘Homeless Heroes’ nonprofit

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Potter County Commissioners’ Court released the agenda for its meeting scheduled for Monday at 9 a.m., in the Commissioners’ Courtroom at 500 S. Fillmore in Amarillo. Items on the agenda up for discussion include considering conveying land to a local nonprofit, fire equipment purchases, and possibly accepting a grant […]
Amarillo ISD, Canyon ISD cancel school on Tuesday due to winter weather

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Independent School District and Canyon Independent School District reported on Facebook that all AISD schools along with Canyon ISD schools have been canceled on Tuesday due to winter weather. AISD detailed in the post that the decision was made as snowfall is expected to continue throughout the morning. “Making […]
School and business closings and delays for Wednesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The snow-like conditions across the area have caused some schools and businesses to delay or close Wednesday. You can view a full list of school closings here. To have your business added to the list of closings, email us at newsroom@newschannel10.com.
Where is the coldest city in Texas?

It's a title that nobody is going to brag about, but residents of Amarillo can claim they live in the coldest big city in Texas, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Amarillo Tap Water In Your Humidifier? It Might Make You Sick.

Here in Amarillo, I'd imagine every one of two homes has a humidifier in it. The air here is very dry, and it's so easy to have congestion issues. I know when I wake up in the morning, if I don't have my overhead fan running overnight at minimum, I can't breathe. It may be a bit different for me however as we lived in Austin for nearly eight years, and it's very humid there.
School and business closings for Tuesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The snow-like conditions across the area have caused some schools and businesses to delay or close Tuesday. You can view a full list of school closings here. To have your business added to the list of closings, email us at newsroom@newschannel10.com. Business closures/delays:. Roosevelt County offices...
CODE BLUE WARM STATION Activated Ahead Of Winter Weather

The Code Blue Warming station will be activated tonight. The warming station is at 207 North Tyler, Amarillo. Doors open: at 7:00 pm today, and close at 7:30 am, Tuesday. If members of the Amarillo community see anyone in the weather overnight, individuals can text 806-414-2243 with a location and description of the person out in the elements.
Young People Scams In The Panhandle

Young people are the target of scams in the Texas Panhandle. Even though young people ages 18 to 24-years-old are more proficient in social media, they are more likely due to their online presence, and are not aware of how to prevent scammers from hitting them. Amarillo Police say they’re...
