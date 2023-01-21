ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

MSNBC

Hannity admits the lie: See smoking gun evidence as Fox chief testifies in billion dollar case

MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on Dominion Voting Systems’ billion-dollar defamation suit against Fox News. The voting machine company is accusing the network of perpetuating lies about the 2020 election. Fox denies the allegations. The New York Times reports Fox anchor Sean Hannity went under oath and said he “did not believe” Donald Trump’s election lies. The trial is expected to take place in April.Jan. 24, 2023.
MSNBC

The rocky marriage between Trump and evangelicals won't lead to a separation

Robert Jeffress, pastor of First Baptist Church in Dallas and one of former President Donald Trump’s most ardent allies, hosted former Vice President Mike Pence at his church on Jan. 14 and Jan. 15, promoted Pence’s new book, “So Help Me God,” and characterized him as a “truly committed Christian” and “a true American patriot.” Jeffress even thanked Pence for defending the Constitution on Jan. 6, 2021, an unambiguous slight against Trump.
DALLAS, TX
MSNBC

Which prosecutor could be the first to indict Trump in 2023?

Donald Trump is in for a rough year. From federal investigations into classified documents at Mar-a-Lago and the Jan. 6 insurrection, to state investigations in Georgia and New York, it can be challenging to follow the myriad legal battles he’s facing. So here’s a recap of what we’ll be following on the Deadline: Legal Blog this year:
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

Guilty: Trump rioter who put feet on Pelosi’s desk convicted on all counts

Richard Barnett, the criminal trespasser and January 6th rioter who was infamously photographed with his feet on then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk, was convicted by a federal jury on all eight charges he faced. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the verdict, in a segment playing Jay-Z’s lyrics about Barnett and the criminal justice system. Former RNC Chair Michael Steele says Jay-Z addresses “the lived experience of a lot of Americans, particularly in Black and Brown communities.”Jan. 24, 2023.
The Comeback

Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament

Former president Donald Trump claimed victory in the seniors’ golf championship at his property in West Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend. “A great honor,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. “Competed against many fine golfers, and was hitting the ball long and straight. The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is Read more... The post Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
MSNBC

Justice Department tells Jim Jordan what he didn’t want to hear

As the new House Republican majority begins the process of investigating a lengthy list of conspiracy theories, most of the probes and hearings will generate more heat than light. The theatrics will no doubt be great for fundraising appeals and conservative media outlets, but the ostensible “oversight” efforts will likely prove to be tiresome and inconsequential.
MSNBC

‘I was teaching before he was born’: professor slams DeSantis for quashing Black history education

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is trying to control the type of education that Florida students can receive, most recently rejecting an advanced placement course in African-American studies, claiming it was “contrary to Florida law” and “significantly lacking educational value.” The law he is referring to seems to be the "Stop Woke Act" that basically gives him the power to downplay the true racial history of America. This has impacted many educators, but there are some in the state who refuse to back down. Dr. Marvin Dunn, one of the preeminent historians in Florida, is one of those saying, "Bring it on." Professor Marvin Dunn, author of, 'A History of Florida Through Black Eyes,' joins Joy Reid to discuss.Jan. 24, 2023.
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

Yellen rejects GOP’s outlandish ‘emergency’ debt ceiling plan

As part of the Republicans’ debt ceiling plot, the party recently come up with one of the worst ideas in the history of bad ideas: a debt prioritization scheme. As Axios reported, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has already rejected the GOP’s unfortunate pitch. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is...
MSNBC

DA Willis hints at next moves in Trump probe

As a judge considers whether to release the grand jury report on the Trump election probe in Georgia, the DA suggests indictment decisions are “imminent.” Meantime, classified documents were found at former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home. And Speaker McCarthy formally blocks Reps. Schiff and Swalwell from serving on the House Intel committee.Jan. 25, 2023.
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

How Trump attorney Drew Findling's past could be key in Georgia probe

As we wait to hear whether Georgia's Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will charge Donald Trump or anyone involved in his 2020 election scheme with crimes, I’m thinking it’s time that we start to acquaint ourselves with some of the characters who may be involved in a potential criminal trial.
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

‘We did this’: Smoking gun busts MAGA militia leader at trial, Melber breaks down sedition case

See MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber's special report breaking down three federal sedition trials launched by the Garland Justice Dept. The report documents why sedition cases are legally rare; new evidence of Trump allies' contacts with militias; and how sedition convictions are vindicating part of the DOJ’s aggressive strategy. Melber also reports on evidence against Trump and Trump allies who did not physically storm the Capitol, but may have legal exposure.Jan. 25, 2023.
MSNBC

Under Ted Cruz’s term limits plan, he couldn’t seek re-election

In the 1990s, term limits were a wildly popular idea in Republican circles, though the party’s proposals struggled in the courts and ultimately faded from the GOP’s list of priorities. Evidently, Sen. Ted Cruz hopes to renew the same debate. The Texas Republican introduced a proposed constitutional amendment...
TEXAS STATE
MSNBC

Dave Aronberg: Seditious conspiracy was a risk for the DOJ and it paid off

A jury on Monday convicted four members of the Oath Keepers of seditious conspiracy in the second batch of guilty verdicts related to the extremist group's efforts to block the certification of the 2020 presidential election. Politico's Josh Gerstein and Dave Aronberg discuss.Jan. 24, 2023.
MSNBC

Differences between Biden, Trump docs stories become more obvious

Republican Rep. Michael McCaul sat down yesterday with ABC News’ Martha Raddatz, and the host asked the Texan about the latest classified materials discovered in President Joe Biden’s Delaware home. McCaul, the House Foreign Affairs Committee chair and a former prosecutor, emphasized an erroneous point. “What’s significant,” the...
DELAWARE STATE

