MSNBC
Hannity admits the lie: See smoking gun evidence as Fox chief testifies in billion dollar case
MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on Dominion Voting Systems’ billion-dollar defamation suit against Fox News. The voting machine company is accusing the network of perpetuating lies about the 2020 election. Fox denies the allegations. The New York Times reports Fox anchor Sean Hannity went under oath and said he “did not believe” Donald Trump’s election lies. The trial is expected to take place in April.Jan. 24, 2023.
MSNBC
The rocky marriage between Trump and evangelicals won't lead to a separation
Robert Jeffress, pastor of First Baptist Church in Dallas and one of former President Donald Trump’s most ardent allies, hosted former Vice President Mike Pence at his church on Jan. 14 and Jan. 15, promoted Pence’s new book, “So Help Me God,” and characterized him as a “truly committed Christian” and “a true American patriot.” Jeffress even thanked Pence for defending the Constitution on Jan. 6, 2021, an unambiguous slight against Trump.
MSNBC
Which prosecutor could be the first to indict Trump in 2023?
Donald Trump is in for a rough year. From federal investigations into classified documents at Mar-a-Lago and the Jan. 6 insurrection, to state investigations in Georgia and New York, it can be challenging to follow the myriad legal battles he’s facing. So here’s a recap of what we’ll be following on the Deadline: Legal Blog this year:
MSNBC
Guilty: Trump rioter who put feet on Pelosi’s desk convicted on all counts
Richard Barnett, the criminal trespasser and January 6th rioter who was infamously photographed with his feet on then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk, was convicted by a federal jury on all eight charges he faced. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the verdict, in a segment playing Jay-Z’s lyrics about Barnett and the criminal justice system. Former RNC Chair Michael Steele says Jay-Z addresses “the lived experience of a lot of Americans, particularly in Black and Brown communities.”Jan. 24, 2023.
MSNBC
Sen. Durbin: Reaction from Trump on documents was one of obstruction
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Il., weighs in on classified documents found at both Biden's Delaware home and former VP Mike Pence's Indiana home. Sen. Durbin also discusses two recent mass shootings in the U.S.Jan. 25, 2023.
Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament
Former president Donald Trump claimed victory in the seniors’ golf championship at his property in West Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend. “A great honor,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. “Competed against many fine golfers, and was hitting the ball long and straight. The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is Read more... The post Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass Shooting
The shooter has since been identified as Huu Can Tran, an Asian man. On Saturday January 21, 2023 the small city of Monterey Park California, once named one of the best places to live in America, was rocked by a horrific mass shooting that killed 10 and injured many others.
Republicans' plans to slash Social Security and Medicare are becoming clearer: 'We have no choice but to make hard decisions'
Republicans have indicated that they're willing to hold off on raising the debt ceiling in order to secure cuts to Medicare and Social Security.
MSNBC
Justice Department tells Jim Jordan what he didn’t want to hear
As the new House Republican majority begins the process of investigating a lengthy list of conspiracy theories, most of the probes and hearings will generate more heat than light. The theatrics will no doubt be great for fundraising appeals and conservative media outlets, but the ostensible “oversight” efforts will likely prove to be tiresome and inconsequential.
MSNBC
'Disgusting, like a dog': See the unbelievable Trump-MSNBC segment (Comedian Matt Friend)
In this special comedy interview, actor and impressionist Matt Friend brings his best political impressions to “The Beat.” Among them are Mitch McConnell, Bernie Sanders, and Donald Trump. Friend also discusses his comedy heroes with MSNBC’s Ari Melber.Jan. 25, 2023.
MSNBC
‘I was teaching before he was born’: professor slams DeSantis for quashing Black history education
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is trying to control the type of education that Florida students can receive, most recently rejecting an advanced placement course in African-American studies, claiming it was “contrary to Florida law” and “significantly lacking educational value.” The law he is referring to seems to be the "Stop Woke Act" that basically gives him the power to downplay the true racial history of America. This has impacted many educators, but there are some in the state who refuse to back down. Dr. Marvin Dunn, one of the preeminent historians in Florida, is one of those saying, "Bring it on." Professor Marvin Dunn, author of, 'A History of Florida Through Black Eyes,' joins Joy Reid to discuss.Jan. 24, 2023.
MSNBC
Yellen rejects GOP’s outlandish ‘emergency’ debt ceiling plan
As part of the Republicans’ debt ceiling plot, the party recently come up with one of the worst ideas in the history of bad ideas: a debt prioritization scheme. As Axios reported, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has already rejected the GOP’s unfortunate pitch. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is...
MSNBC
DA Willis hints at next moves in Trump probe
As a judge considers whether to release the grand jury report on the Trump election probe in Georgia, the DA suggests indictment decisions are “imminent.” Meantime, classified documents were found at former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home. And Speaker McCarthy formally blocks Reps. Schiff and Swalwell from serving on the House Intel committee.Jan. 25, 2023.
MSNBC
How a 23-year-old mayor used the Trump playbook to seize power in Kansas
In a small town in Kansas, a baby-faced, 23-year-old conservative managed to be re-installed as mayor in a swift series of moves that a local columnist called a "political ambush."Jan. 24, 2023.
MSNBC
How Trump attorney Drew Findling's past could be key in Georgia probe
As we wait to hear whether Georgia's Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis will charge Donald Trump or anyone involved in his 2020 election scheme with crimes, I’m thinking it’s time that we start to acquaint ourselves with some of the characters who may be involved in a potential criminal trial.
MSNBC
‘We did this’: Smoking gun busts MAGA militia leader at trial, Melber breaks down sedition case
See MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber's special report breaking down three federal sedition trials launched by the Garland Justice Dept. The report documents why sedition cases are legally rare; new evidence of Trump allies' contacts with militias; and how sedition convictions are vindicating part of the DOJ’s aggressive strategy. Melber also reports on evidence against Trump and Trump allies who did not physically storm the Capitol, but may have legal exposure.Jan. 25, 2023.
MSNBC
Under Ted Cruz’s term limits plan, he couldn’t seek re-election
In the 1990s, term limits were a wildly popular idea in Republican circles, though the party’s proposals struggled in the courts and ultimately faded from the GOP’s list of priorities. Evidently, Sen. Ted Cruz hopes to renew the same debate. The Texas Republican introduced a proposed constitutional amendment...
MSNBC
Dave Aronberg: Seditious conspiracy was a risk for the DOJ and it paid off
A jury on Monday convicted four members of the Oath Keepers of seditious conspiracy in the second batch of guilty verdicts related to the extremist group's efforts to block the certification of the 2020 presidential election. Politico's Josh Gerstein and Dave Aronberg discuss.Jan. 24, 2023.
MSNBC
Differences between Biden, Trump docs stories become more obvious
Republican Rep. Michael McCaul sat down yesterday with ABC News’ Martha Raddatz, and the host asked the Texan about the latest classified materials discovered in President Joe Biden’s Delaware home. McCaul, the House Foreign Affairs Committee chair and a former prosecutor, emphasized an erroneous point. “What’s significant,” the...
MSNBC
Joe: Pence's, Biden's handling of documents sheds light on how Trump handled his
A "small number" of classified documents were discovered last week at former Vice President Mike Pence’s Indiana home, according to two letters Pence’s counsel sent to the National Archives obtained by NBC News on Tuesday. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Jan. 25, 2023.
