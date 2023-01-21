ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, OH

Jake Wells

Ohio woman pretends to be deceased mother and must repay over $461,000 in stolen benefits

A Cincinnati woman has been ordered to repay stolen benefits that she has been stealing for over 48 years. Irene Ferrin was ordered to repay the amount of $461,780 back to the state. Ferrin's mother, Gladys Jane Queen, died in 1973. Ferrin continued to get payments her mother and then forged her mother's signature on the checks, according to WCPO-TV. Irene was also sentenced to five years of probation, including a year of home detention.
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton247now.com

New trial date set for woman involved in 2019 wrong way Interstate 75 crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A new trial date has been set for the driver accused in a 2019 triple fatal wrong-way crash on Interstate 75. According to court documents in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court, the trial for 24-year-old Abby Michaels will begin on June 5. The case was initially...
MASON, OH
dayton247now.com

Authorities arrest suspect in Greene County home invasion

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- A man connected to a home invasion in Bath Township has been arrested. Raymond J. Martin was arrested by authorities in Greene County Tuesday afternoon. Greene County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a home invasion of an elderly resident early Tuesday morning.
GREENE COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Middletown man facing nearly 60 years in prison for shooting at police

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKEF) -- 38-year-old Christopher Hubbard of Middletown was sentenced to 56 to 61 1/2 years in prison by Judge Timothy Tepe on Monday, January 23. Following a jury trial, Hubbard was found guilty of three counts of felonious assault with firearm specifications, failure to comply with a police officer's order or signal with a firearm specification, having weapons while under disability, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and assaulting a police dog.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
dayton247now.com

Dayton callers help identify suspect in Indiana vehicle theft, police say

LAWRENCEBURG, Indiana, (WKEF) -- Police in Indiana say they believe they have identified the suspect in a Monday vehicle theft. Detective Jeremy Shepherd said they received several calls with the same name after news reports appeared in the Dayton area. Shepherd said those callers named Michael Larrick as the person in the photo.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Deputies look to ID suspect in Montgomery Co. shooting

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Washington Township substation of Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the pictured suspect vehicle and any individuals involved with the shooting on January 20. Deputies were called to the intersection of Mad River Road and Hempstead Mews after receiving reports of a shooting into...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Sheriff: 1 dead, 1 injured in targeted shooting in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Ohio — One person is dead, and another was left injured after a targeted shooting in Wilmington. The Clinton County Sheriff's Office say they received a call reporting a shooting at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22. Officers responded to the 200 block of Buck Run Road,...
WILMINGTON, OH
dayton247now.com

At least 4 sent to hospital following stolen vehicle pursuit

UPDATE: The pursuit began just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday evening. Deputies out of Harrison Township were following a stolen, white BMW. As Huber Heights officers attempted to interfere, the suspect vehicle hit an officer near I-70 and Brandt Pike. The Officer was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and is conscious and alert. That was the first crash.
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
WHIO Dayton

Police: 16-year-old suspected of shooting 2 in Xenia turns self in

XENIA — A 16-year-old suspected of injuring two in a shooting in Xenia turned himself in to police Saturday afternoon. Shawn Strickland, 16, showed up at the City of Xenia Justice Center with his attorney around 5:30 p.m. and was taken into custody and booked into Greene County Juvenile Detention Center, according to a media release.
XENIA, OH
sciotopost.com

Owner of Two Ohio Businesses Sentenced to Prison for PPP Loan Fraud

CLEVELAND – The owner of two corporations in Solon and Highland Heights, Ohio, was sentenced on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, to 15 months in prison and ordered to pay $195,900.34 in restitution to the Small Business Administration (SBA) by U.S. District Judge Pamela A. Barker after he pleaded guilty to his role in a conspiracy to unlawfully obtain Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans.
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, OH

