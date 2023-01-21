Read full article on original website
Related
Ohio woman pretends to be deceased mother and must repay over $461,000 in stolen benefits
A Cincinnati woman has been ordered to repay stolen benefits that she has been stealing for over 48 years. Irene Ferrin was ordered to repay the amount of $461,780 back to the state. Ferrin's mother, Gladys Jane Queen, died in 1973. Ferrin continued to get payments her mother and then forged her mother's signature on the checks, according to WCPO-TV. Irene was also sentenced to five years of probation, including a year of home detention.
1 in custody, 2 kilos of fentanyl found after task force searches home in Dayton
DAYTON — One person is facing federal drug charges after a Montgomery County task force searched a home in Dayton. Tuesday the Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E task force executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Andrews Street. While executing the warrant, task force detectives found two kilos of...
dayton247now.com
New trial date set for woman involved in 2019 wrong way Interstate 75 crash
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A new trial date has been set for the driver accused in a 2019 triple fatal wrong-way crash on Interstate 75. According to court documents in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court, the trial for 24-year-old Abby Michaels will begin on June 5. The case was initially...
dayton247now.com
Authorities arrest suspect in Greene County home invasion
GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- A man connected to a home invasion in Bath Township has been arrested. Raymond J. Martin was arrested by authorities in Greene County Tuesday afternoon. Greene County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a home invasion of an elderly resident early Tuesday morning.
dayton247now.com
Middletown man facing nearly 60 years in prison for shooting at police
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKEF) -- 38-year-old Christopher Hubbard of Middletown was sentenced to 56 to 61 1/2 years in prison by Judge Timothy Tepe on Monday, January 23. Following a jury trial, Hubbard was found guilty of three counts of felonious assault with firearm specifications, failure to comply with a police officer's order or signal with a firearm specification, having weapons while under disability, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and assaulting a police dog.
dayton247now.com
Dayton callers help identify suspect in Indiana vehicle theft, police say
LAWRENCEBURG, Indiana, (WKEF) -- Police in Indiana say they believe they have identified the suspect in a Monday vehicle theft. Detective Jeremy Shepherd said they received several calls with the same name after news reports appeared in the Dayton area. Shepherd said those callers named Michael Larrick as the person in the photo.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Cincinnati man sentenced in connection with Chillicothe teen’s death
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio — A man who pled guilty to the murder of a Chillicothe teen was sentenced Friday in a Clinton County courtroom. According to members of the victim’s family, Ravae Cook, 25, Cincinnati was sentenced to 15-19 years in prison after taking a plea deal. In...
Deputies look to ID suspect in Montgomery Co. shooting
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Washington Township substation of Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the pictured suspect vehicle and any individuals involved with the shooting on January 20. Deputies were called to the intersection of Mad River Road and Hempstead Mews after receiving reports of a shooting into...
WLWT 5
Sheriff: 1 dead, 1 injured in targeted shooting in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, Ohio — One person is dead, and another was left injured after a targeted shooting in Wilmington. The Clinton County Sheriff's Office say they received a call reporting a shooting at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22. Officers responded to the 200 block of Buck Run Road,...
dayton247now.com
At least 4 sent to hospital following stolen vehicle pursuit
UPDATE: The pursuit began just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday evening. Deputies out of Harrison Township were following a stolen, white BMW. As Huber Heights officers attempted to interfere, the suspect vehicle hit an officer near I-70 and Brandt Pike. The Officer was taken to the hospital for minor injuries and is conscious and alert. That was the first crash.
7 people, including police officer injured in 2 separate crashes in Huber Heights
HUBER HEIGHTS — Seven people were injured, including an officer after two separate serious crashes in Huber Heights Tuesday afternoon. Around 5 p.m. Huber Heights, police were notified by Harrison Township deputies that a white BMW that was reported stolen out of Clark County had fled from them and rammed a car in the process.
Four escaped Missouri inmates found in Ohio, taken into custody
HAMILTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Four people who escaped a Missouri jail were found in Ohio and taken into custody Friday night and Saturday morning. According to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers from the Hamilton Post in Fairfield Township, which is just north of Cincinnati, saw a Scion tC at 9:30 pm. […]
Juvenile shows up at Springfield hospital with gunshot wound
Dispatch reported that he was shot in the leg and his injuries are non-life-threatening.
WLWT 5
Hamilton County Jail resumes operations after limited prisoner intake overnight
The Hamilton County Sheriff's office confirms the Hamilton County Justice Center resumed inmate intake 6 a.m. Monday morning. This comes after the jail accepted individuals who fell under the category of physical arrest in which they may pose a threat to the public, felony or violent offense overnight. Law enforcement...
Woman says she was dragged from car after couple stole puppy in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — A Springfield woman said an SUV dragged her when she tried to stop two people from stealing her dog. Kelsie Wilcoxen got a brindle pit bull puppy named Sheeba for Christmas. Less than a week later she was in a Family Dollar parking lot when a man...
Police: 16-year-old suspected of shooting 2 in Xenia turns self in
XENIA — A 16-year-old suspected of injuring two in a shooting in Xenia turned himself in to police Saturday afternoon. Shawn Strickland, 16, showed up at the City of Xenia Justice Center with his attorney around 5:30 p.m. and was taken into custody and booked into Greene County Juvenile Detention Center, according to a media release.
sciotopost.com
Owner of Two Ohio Businesses Sentenced to Prison for PPP Loan Fraud
CLEVELAND – The owner of two corporations in Solon and Highland Heights, Ohio, was sentenced on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, to 15 months in prison and ordered to pay $195,900.34 in restitution to the Small Business Administration (SBA) by U.S. District Judge Pamela A. Barker after he pleaded guilty to his role in a conspiracy to unlawfully obtain Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans.
Officials: Bodies found in Mexico are of missing Butler Co. man’s fiancée, her family
The bodies of a missing Butler County man’s fiancee and two members of her family have been identified, according to officials at the Houston consulate to Mexico. A third body found in the area — a man’s — has not been positively identified yet, according to the Zacatecas State Prosecutor’s Office, according to our news partners at WCPO.
OSHP: 4 escaped inmates from Missouri taken into custody in Butler County
The four escaped inmates were identified in a traffic stop from Ohio State Highway Patrol. Two were taken into custody immediately, while the other two fled on foot and were later apprehended.
WLWT 5
Police are responding to a report of an assault with injuries in Liberty Township
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Police are responding to a report of an assault with injuries in the 7100 block of Foundry Row in Liberty Township. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated...
Comments / 0