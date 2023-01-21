Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
Try Dim Sum at Garden Restaurant for an Authentic ExperienceSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Frisco Residents Debate Pros and Cons of Universal Studios Theme ParkSilence DoGoodFrisco, TX
UNT alumna R'Bonney Gabriel crowned as the new Miss UniverseJalyn SmootDenton, TX
Dozens of Students and Parents Show Support for Suspended Coach at Rockwall ISD Board MeetingSilence DoGoodRockwall, TX
Related
Plano man found guilty, sentenced to life in prison for attacking girlfriend with ax
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — A Plano man will spend the rest of his life in prison after attacking and severely injuring girlfriend with an ax in 2021, Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis announced. Gregory Reed, 57, was sentenced to life in prison for the first-degree aggravated assault with...
Two teen brothers arrested, charged with murder in Dallas man's death, police say
GARLAND, Texas — Two teenage brothers have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Garland, police say. In a news release Tuesday, Jan. 24, the Garland Police Department said 17-year-old Christopher Sagrero and his brother, 19-year-old Jose Sagrero, have each been charged with one count of murder in the shooting death of 24-year-old Moises Flores, of Dallas.
fox4news.com
2 brothers charged with murder in Garland deadly shooting
GARLAND, Texas - Garland police arrested two brothers for their role in a shooting that killed one person and injured another on Saturday. Around 4:25 p.m. police were called to S. Forest Crest Drive after two people had been shot. One of the victims, 24-year-old Moises Flores of Dallas, died...
Police: 2 brothers arrested in connection with deadly shooting in Texas
GARLAND, Texas — Two brothers were reportedly arrested in connection to a shooting where a man died in Garland, Texas, police say. The Garland Police Department said in a news release that Christopher Sagrero, 17, and Jose Sagrero, 19, were arrested for their alleged involvement in a shooting on Jan. 21. Police confirmed that Jose and Christopher are brothers.
Dallas police detective fails to turn over hundreds of pieces of evidence in high-profile murder case
DALLAS — The family of Marisela Botello flew from Seattle to Dallas for the trial of one of her accused killers. Nina Marano is one of three people charged in this case and her trial was supposed to begin Monday. But the trial was delayed after it was discovered...
Father of McKinney AMBER Alert children feels he's being wrongfully accused of kidnapping
MCKINNEY, Texas — Jami Burns, the grandmother accused of taking off with her two grandchildren during a supervised Child Protective Services visit, was arraigned at the Collin County Jail on Monday afternoon. She and her son, Justin Burns, face kidnapping charges. McKinney police announced Sunday that the two girls...
Wylie police arrest man who says his wife was shot 'accidentally' in his truck
WYLIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Wylie police have arrested a man who said his wife was accidentally shot inside his truck Saturday night.At around 10:36 p.m. Jan. 21, police responded to a call in the 200 block of Lake Wichita after 46-year-old Kerwin Hubbard reported his gun "accidentally went off in his truck" and struck his wife.When officers arrived, they found a 41-year-old woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she is currently in stable but critical condition.Police said Hubbard was taken to the Wylie Police Department where he provided a statement "indicating his involvement in the shooting." He was then arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a weapon against a date, family or household member.
Palestine band director accused of improper relationship with student booked into Anderson County Jail
PALESTINE, Texas — A Palestine High School band director accused of having an over two-year improper relationship with a student who was arrested in Tarrant County earlier this month has been booked into the Anderson County Jail. Adrian Alonso, 37, of Palestine, was arrested Jan. 12 in Tarrant County...
starlocalmedia.com
Plano responds to two assaults, arson and more since Jan. 15
Since Jan. 15, the Plano Police Department has responded to a total of 34 incidents, according to data provided by Lexis Nexis Community Crime Map. On Jan. 20, police responded to an arson at 11:08 p.m. at a park in the 3700 block of East Park Blvd.
fox4news.com
Marisela Botello case: Murder trial set to begin for 1 of 3 suspects
DALLAS - An accused killer is facing trial more than two years after a woman from Seattle was found murdered in Dallas County. Jury selection is set to begin Monday for Nina Marano’s trial. She is one of three suspects accused of murdering 23-year-old Mariselo Botello, who disappeared in...
KSAT 12
Woman arrested after abducting grandchildren in North Texas, police say
MCKINNEY – Police say a woman in North Texas was arrested for kidnapping her two grandchildren last week, setting off an AMBER Alert. Jame Burns, 60, was taken into custody on Sunday evening in Richardson and was charged with two felony counts of kidnapping, McKinney police said in a news release. The children were found safe on Sunday evening, but further details were not released.
Man Killed in Hunt County Sunday
The following information was released by Hunt County Sheriff’s Office:. At approximately 6:15 AM on January 22, 2023, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to suspicious activity in the area of Hunt County Road 4108 in Greenville. The information received from the caller was that her brother and her husband were at a residence on County Road 4108 when allegedly three individuals kidnapped her husband at gunpoint and several minutes later her brother heard gunshots. Hunt County deputies arrived in the area and upon investigation, located a deceased male on Hunt County Road 4106.
fox4news.com
DWI suspect hits Fort Worth police SUV
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police arrested a suspected drunken driver who crashed into an officer’s SUV. The crash happened Monday night on Interstate 30 near Riverside Drive, just east of downtown Fort Worth. The officer was helping a stranded driver at the time. It’s not clear if...
Garland police looking for suspects in shooting that left 1 person dead
GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Garland police are searching for suspects involved in a fatal shooting. Police say they received a call about multiple people being shot at about 4:25 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21. The caller also said the suspects had left the area.One victim had taken themself to the hospital and the second victim was transported to a local hospital by paramedics. Both were in critical condition at the time. On Monday, police said one of the victims, Moises Flores, 24, died from his injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
News Channel 25
FOUND SAFE: AMBER Alert discontinued for kidnapped Texas girls
MCKINNEY, Texas — 9-year-old Jessica Burns and her sister, 6-year-old Jennifer Burns of McKinney, have been located and are safe this evening, according to the McKinney Police Department. McKinney police have confirmed that an arrest has been made tonight in the kidnapping of those two girls last Thursday which...
fox4news.com
Dallas will waive your misdemeanor warrant fee if you donate socks
DALLAS - This week and next week, people who have low-level warrants in Dallas can take care of them without facing arrest. The city will also waive the fee for a Class C misdemeanor warrant in exchange for a package of three or more new socks. The socks will be...
Alleged head of Fort Worth drug trafficking ring charged
The Justice Department says Leeroy Marquee Jones, 32, a.k.a. “Alladin,” led an operation that dealt fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, meth and marijuana in Fort Worth’s Stop Six neighborhood.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 3100 Cliff Creek Drive
On Sunday, January 22, 2023, at approximately 6:35 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 3500 block of Cliff Creek Crossing Drive. When officers arrived, they located the male victim lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire Rescue responded, and the victim died from his injuries. The preliminary investigation determined, a male suspect shot the victim and left the location. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 013220-2023.
dpdbeat.com
Capital Murder – 9100 Skillman Street
While at the scene, detectives learned a suspect might be at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Detectives confirmed the man at the hospital, Maliki Brown, 20, was one of two suspects involved in the homicide. An arrest warrant for Capital Murder was issued for Brown. The investigation is...
Man killed in Dallas shooting; one of two suspects found at hospital, police say
DALLAS — Dallas police are looking for a second possible suspect in connection to a deadly shooting Saturday night. Officer say the first suspect was found injured in a hospital. The department said they responded to a shooting call at 6:19 p.m. on Jan. 21 in the 9100 block...
Comments / 0