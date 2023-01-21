ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinney, TX

WFAA

Two teen brothers arrested, charged with murder in Dallas man's death, police say

GARLAND, Texas — Two teenage brothers have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Garland, police say. In a news release Tuesday, Jan. 24, the Garland Police Department said 17-year-old Christopher Sagrero and his brother, 19-year-old Jose Sagrero, have each been charged with one count of murder in the shooting death of 24-year-old Moises Flores, of Dallas.
GARLAND, TX
fox4news.com

2 brothers charged with murder in Garland deadly shooting

GARLAND, Texas - Garland police arrested two brothers for their role in a shooting that killed one person and injured another on Saturday. Around 4:25 p.m. police were called to S. Forest Crest Drive after two people had been shot. One of the victims, 24-year-old Moises Flores of Dallas, died...
GARLAND, TX
WSB Radio

Police: 2 brothers arrested in connection with deadly shooting in Texas

GARLAND, Texas — Two brothers were reportedly arrested in connection to a shooting where a man died in Garland, Texas, police say. The Garland Police Department said in a news release that Christopher Sagrero, 17, and Jose Sagrero, 19, were arrested for their alleged involvement in a shooting on Jan. 21. Police confirmed that Jose and Christopher are brothers.
GARLAND, TX
CBS DFW

Wylie police arrest man who says his wife was shot 'accidentally' in his truck

WYLIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Wylie police have arrested a man who said his wife was accidentally shot inside his truck Saturday night.At around 10:36 p.m. Jan. 21, police responded to a call in the 200 block of Lake Wichita after 46-year-old Kerwin Hubbard reported his gun "accidentally went off in his truck" and struck his wife.When officers arrived, they found a 41-year-old woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she is currently in stable but critical condition.Police said Hubbard was taken to the Wylie Police Department where he provided a statement "indicating his involvement in the shooting." He was then arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a weapon against a date, family or household member.
WYLIE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Plano responds to two assaults, arson and more since Jan. 15

Since Jan. 15, the Plano Police Department has responded to a total of 34 incidents, according to data provided by Lexis Nexis Community Crime Map. On Jan. 20, police responded to an arson at 11:08 p.m. at a park in the 3700 block of East Park Blvd.
PLANO, TX
KSAT 12

Woman arrested after abducting grandchildren in North Texas, police say

MCKINNEY – Police say a woman in North Texas was arrested for kidnapping her two grandchildren last week, setting off an AMBER Alert. Jame Burns, 60, was taken into custody on Sunday evening in Richardson and was charged with two felony counts of kidnapping, McKinney police said in a news release. The children were found safe on Sunday evening, but further details were not released.
MCKINNEY, TX
KSST Radio

Man Killed in Hunt County Sunday

The following information was released by Hunt County Sheriff’s Office:. At approximately 6:15 AM on January 22, 2023, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to suspicious activity in the area of Hunt County Road 4108 in Greenville. The information received from the caller was that her brother and her husband were at a residence on County Road 4108 when allegedly three individuals kidnapped her husband at gunpoint and several minutes later her brother heard gunshots. Hunt County deputies arrived in the area and upon investigation, located a deceased male on Hunt County Road 4106.
HUNT COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

DWI suspect hits Fort Worth police SUV

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police arrested a suspected drunken driver who crashed into an officer’s SUV. The crash happened Monday night on Interstate 30 near Riverside Drive, just east of downtown Fort Worth. The officer was helping a stranded driver at the time. It’s not clear if...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Garland police looking for suspects in shooting that left 1 person dead

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Garland police are searching for suspects involved in a fatal shooting. Police say they received a call about multiple people being shot at about 4:25 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21. The caller also said the suspects had left the area.One victim had taken themself to the hospital and the second victim was transported to a local hospital by paramedics. Both were in critical condition at the time. On Monday, police said one of the victims, Moises Flores, 24, died from his injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
GARLAND, TX
News Channel 25

FOUND SAFE: AMBER Alert discontinued for kidnapped Texas girls

MCKINNEY, Texas — 9-year-old Jessica Burns and her sister, 6-year-old Jennifer Burns of McKinney, have been located and are safe this evening, according to the McKinney Police Department. McKinney police have confirmed that an arrest has been made tonight in the kidnapping of those two girls last Thursday which...
MCKINNEY, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 3100 Cliff Creek Drive

On Sunday, January 22, 2023, at approximately 6:35 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 3500 block of Cliff Creek Crossing Drive. When officers arrived, they located the male victim lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire Rescue responded, and the victim died from his injuries. The preliminary investigation determined, a male suspect shot the victim and left the location. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 013220-2023.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Capital Murder – 9100 Skillman Street

While at the scene, detectives learned a suspect might be at a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Detectives confirmed the man at the hospital, Maliki Brown, 20, was one of two suspects involved in the homicide. An arrest warrant for Capital Murder was issued for Brown. The investigation is...
DALLAS, TX

