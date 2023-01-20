ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wonderwall.com

Valerie Bertinelli, 62, goes bare as she welcomes the New Year, more stars without makeup in 2023

Wonderwall.com is rounding up photos of your favorite celebs revealing what they look like without makeup in 2023, starting with this beauty…. "This new year day is coming in so much happier than last year's. From a young age, New Year's Day has been one of my absolute favorite days, for the last 5-6 years it's been one of the saddest. No more," a makeup-free Valerie Bertinelli captioned a video on Instagram that showed her twirling around as Taylor Swift's song "Clean" played on Jan. 1. "There is so much to look forward to now, when before it just looked endlessly sad, scary, lonely and stressful," the actress — who was marking her first New year's Day since getting divorced — continued. "I have no idea what's ahead for me and I'm not worried. I'm free. This new years day, 2023, is the first day of the rest of my life! I wish all of you every bit of joy and happiness and kindness that you claim. It's all yours. Grab it! Happy New Year Love you."
hubpages.com

What Is Affiliate Marketing and How to Get Rich With It

Affiliate marketing is a type of performance-based marketing in which a business rewards one or more affiliates for each visitor or customer brought about by the affiliate's own marketing efforts. Affiliates typically promote a business through their own personal networks, websites, or social media channels and are paid a commission for any resulting sales.
Variety

Gordon Ramsey to Produce New Tubi Series ‘Kitchen Commando’ (TV News Roundup)

Tubi has announced its first unscripted cooking series, “Kitchen Commando,” hosted by US Army Master Sergeant and White House chef Andre Rush. Executive produced by Gordon Ramsey, the new series enlists Chef Andre to help save struggling restaurants and reignite their passion for the service industry. Over the 10-episode season, Chef Rush will visit restaurants in the D.C. area that are in need of his discipline, resourcefulness and talents to whip these restaurants back into shape. Chef Rush’s skills will be put the test in the first episode, when he meets a defeated married couple whose crab-themed restaurant is now a...
DETROIT, MI
New York Post

Gen Z killing email in favor of instant messaging: ‘They’re 25, they don’t care’

Don’t get too attached to your work inbox — Gen Z is trying to delete it forever. The CEO of Wipro, an IT firm that employs about 260,000 people around the world, admits that 10% of his workers don’t check their email even once a month. Thierry Delaporte claims he’s using Instagram and LinkedIn to communicate with his Gen Z staffers because it “works better” in a world where efficiency is key. “They’re 25, they don’t care. They don’t go on their emails, they go on Snapchat, they go on all these things,” Delaporte told the Daily Telegraph this week. The revelation comes as...
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Technology is Changing the Dating Game In 2023

The world of dating is constantly evolving, and with the advent of new technologies, it's becoming more and more exciting. In 2023, there is a shift towards virtual dating, with many people turning to online platforms to find love. However, while technology has changed the way we date, it has also created some challenges. This blog post will explore how technology is changing the dating game and what it means for the future of relationships.

