Twitter chief Elon Musk has announced in a series of tweets that the company is adding a more expensive subscription option to the platform that would allow an ad-free experience.“Ads are too frequent on Twitter and too big. Taking steps to address both in coming weeks,” Mr Musk tweeted on Sunday, adding that there would be a “higher priced subscription that allows zero ads”.The new option is expected to be an addition to the already existing paid-subscription feature that provides users with a better experience than the free version, including an edit button and a verification check mark.Mr Musk’s...

1 DAY AGO