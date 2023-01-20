ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MarketRealist

Rumors Are Swirling That Elon Musk Is Buying Google — Details

The new year is a time to set goals for everyone, including billionaires like Elon Musk. Musk’s purchase of Twitter in 2022 has many people speculating about what company he may consider adding to his shopping cart in 2023. Article continues below advertisement. One rumor circulating on social media...
The Independent

Twitter to roll out ad-free version of platform, Elon Musk says

Twitter chief Elon Musk has announced in a series of tweets that the company is adding a more expensive subscription option to the platform that would allow an ad-free experience.“Ads are too frequent on Twitter and too big. Taking steps to address both in coming weeks,” Mr Musk tweeted on Sunday, adding that there would be a “higher priced subscription that allows zero ads”.The new option is expected to be an addition to the already existing paid-subscription feature that provides users with a better experience than the free version, including an edit button and a verification check mark.Mr Musk’s...

