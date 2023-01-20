Read full article on original website
Fred Carreiro
3d ago
She nailed the problem by saying that people and businesses will move out of state because it's so expensive. I just bought a beautiful 2 bedroom home in a gated community in the Philippines for $65,000 for my retirement.
2
nepm.org
As Healey proposes new housing secretary, advocates and landlords push for bold action
If there’s one thing people who work on housing can all agree on, it’s that Massachusetts is facing an unprecedented crisis. Evictions and homelessness are on the rise, and experts say the state needs hundreds of thousands of new homes just to keep up with current demand. Gov....
Mayor Wu continues to push for rent control
"This is one part of a larger strategy and our goal is to prevent the extreme increases that have been pushing families out of neighborhoods where we've seen double-digit rent increases." Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is continuing to advocate for a form of rent control. Last week, it was reported...
I-Team: Wage theft in Massachusetts is widespread in some industries
BOSTON - It's an illegal practice that costs workers a fair wage for a fair day's work. Union officials call wage theft an epidemic, with employers in some industries not paying workers what they are legally owed. And the people most affected are the most vulnerable among us. Andre Rossetti came to the U.S. more than 20 years ago and began painting. He says he loves the job but was not always paid for the work he did. Telling the I-Team, he would sometimes work more than 55 hours a week but would not be paid overtime or time and...
Mass. employers to disclose salary ranges if pay range transparency bill approved
Job applicants in Massachusetts may gain better insights into their potential salary prospects under newly filed legislation on Beacon Hill. Employers with 15 or more workers would be required to share estimated salary ranges on job postings and advertisements, should a bill filed by state Reps. Josh Cutler and Brandy Fluker Oakley move forward in this new legislation session. Employers would also need to disclose pay ranges when offering promotions or transfers to new positions.
Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed the Poorest in the State for 2023
Massachusetts is a state where many people aspire to live. I can't tell you how many times throughout my years in radio I have met people that weren't originally from Massachusetts but fell in love with the Bay State when they made a visit here. People from all over the country have either moved to Massachusetts or purchased a second home here. Whether it's the metropolitan attraction of Boston or the wide open spaces of the Berkshires and everywhere in between, there's no doubt that Massachusetts is a cherished and highly sought-after state.
Bill would make school lunch permanently free in Massachusetts
BOSTON - A new push is underway to keep meals served at Massachusetts public schools free permanently. The State House News Service reports that a show of support is planned on Beacon Hill Thursday for legislation that "would allow every Massachusetts student to receive free breakfast or lunch in school without providing income or other eligibility information."Last July, former Gov. Charlie Baker and the Legislature extended the free school meals provision for another year amid the COVID pandemic. Supporters of the move say Massachusetts is one of just five states that still offers the benefit even though federal waivers for free...
Could Mass. lawmakers update the tax refund law that returned $3B to taxpayers?
A mostly forgotten 1980s tax cap law that forced Massachusetts officials to return nearly $3 billion in excess state revenues to Bay Staters last year could undergo some revisions in the new legislative session. But Beacon Hill’s top budget writers seem at odds over their urgency to modify Chapter 62F,...
Nonpartisan nonprofit: Salary raises in Massachusetts 'not justified'
(The Center Square) – A six-year old piece of legislation in Massachusetts is paying dividends for elected officials, and drawing the ire of a nonpartisan nonprofit. Every two years, according to Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance, the state’s six constitutional officers and lawmakers are up for pay raises tied to a 2017 bill, An Act Further Regulating The Compensation of Certain Public Officials. Mass Fiscal Alliance, its website says, promotes "social welfare." ...
What’s in Gov. Healey’s new $1 billion bill?
Gov. Maura Healey just filed her first piece of legislation, requesting nearly $1 billion for economic development. Here is where the money would go. Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey filed her first piece of legislation Thursday, Jan. 19. The governor’s proposed $987 million “immediate needs” bond bill calls for over $140 million in funding for housing projects, over $250 million for innovative technology and manufacturing initiatives, and over $500 million for infrastructure programs across the state.
NECN
Wu: Rent Hike Caps Would Counter “Dire, Destructive” Market
Mayor Michelle Wu sees "no choice but to try" to revive rent control in Boston despite decades of failure by previous supporters of the policy, encouraged in part by her expectation that Gov. Maura Healey will be a more receptive to the idea than former Gov. Charlie Baker. The Wu...
Feb. 1 deadline is approaching to apply for a property tax abatement in Mass.
BOSTON — The deadline to apply for a property tax abatement in most Massachusetts communities is next Wednesday, Feb. 1. A property tax abatement is a reduction in your property taxes based on a reduction in your home assessment. State officials say if someone thinks their property is overvalued,...
wgbh.org
Five big takeaways from Michelle Wu's first State of the City speech
As Boston Mayor Michelle Wu noted in her remarks Wednesday, it's been three years since the last in-person State of the City address by a Boston mayor — and that one was delivered by former Mayor Marty Walsh, before the pandemic wrought a massive change in the rhythms of everyday life. Wu, for her part, has never given a speech quite like this one.
capeandislands.org
Major changes to Pilgrim nuclear panel proposed in new legislation
A new bill filed in the state Legislature would make significant changes to the public panel on the decommissioning of the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station. The bill would shrink the panel from 21 to 15 members, give state officials a bigger role, and change the composition of the group. One change would add a member focused on future economic development of the Plymouth property.
wgbh.org
Deaths of Black, Hispanic and young Massachusetts residents rose in 2021
The death rate for Massachusetts residents rose 6% in 2021, compared to the most recent pre-pandemic year, 2019. That’s according to an analysis of the latest state-level data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which was released in January. That increase in deaths was largely because of...
Up to $50,000 per household available to eligible homeowners and renters
Did you know that up to $50,000 per household is available to qualified applicants in Massachusetts through the Homeowner Assistance Fund? This program is part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which provides up to $9.961 billion for every state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States to help prevent COVID-related housing instability. The program is federally funded, but each state administers the provided funds by criteria specific to that state.
southarkansassun.com
2023 Tax Rebates Neither Approved Nor Rejected, Says Massachusetts Governor
Massachusetts Governor Healy has neither approved nor rejected the possibility of tax rebates in 2023. Healey reportedly did not reject the possibility of new tax rebates, but insisted that a fiscal strategy is more needed. During the first leadership meeting with Massachusetts’ legislators, Governor Maura Healey neither approved nor rejected...
wgbh.org
50 years since Roe: Now a beacon for abortion rights, Mass. has a long history of limiting them
Starting out as a Harvard undergrad in 1967, Dr. Lolly Delli-Bovi remembers a very different Massachusetts than the one she sees today. “Abortion was illegal,” said Delli-Bovi, who now runs an abortion clinic in Brookline. “[If you] needed an abortion, you basically had to go before a panel of psychiatrists and convince them that you were suicidal to be allowed to get a legal abortion.”
AOL Corp
SNAP Schedule: When Massachusetts Food Stamps Are Sent in February 2023
SNAP, which stands for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, is run by the Department of Transitional Assistance (DTA) in Massachusetts. SNAP helps low-income households supplement their food budget by sending out monthly benefits through the Massachusetts EBT card. Payments go out according to the same monthly schedule. Massachusetts SNAP recipients can expect their February payments over the first 14 days of the month, based on the last digit of their Social Security number.
Three Massachusetts Cities Named Smartest in The Country
Massachusetts is known for many things, including Plymouth Rock, championships sports teams, beautiful landscapes from beaches to mountains, and of course some of the best schools in the country. Not only some of the best colleges in the U.S., but some of the best public and private grade and high schools, so it might not be a big surprise that three Massachusetts cities were deemed some of the most educated in America.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Gov. Healey’s Job #1 for the T: Better Union Contracts
For several years now, one of the MBTA's most fundamental challenges has been the severe shortage of workers the agency has on hand to keep its sprawling, aging system running. "The combination of overworked staff and aging assets has resulted in the organization being overwhelmed, chronic fatigue for key positions...
