Brothers sporting matching topknots are both jailed for over a decade after raiding Spar at gunpoint

Two brothers sporting matching topknot hair have been jailed for robbing a Spar store in Shropshire at gunpoint.

Matthew Reece, 41, and younger brother Christopher Reece, 36, raided the shop on Leegomery Road in Telford on October 21, 2021, armed with shotguns. A single shot was fired inside the store before the pair started to threaten staff and customers.

During the robbery, which took place at 8am, one of the shotguns was fired and threats to kill were made. However, no one was injured during the incident, and the shot damaged a wall in the store.

Shrewsbury Crown Court heard that the pair made off with cash and cigarettes having carried out a reconnaissance visit to the store days earlier.

The pair, both of Church Street, Hadley, were jailed for 12 years apiece earlier this week having been found guilty of robbery and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Detective Inspector Sean Brennan of West Mercia Police, said: 'Matthew and Christopher Reece are clearly violent and dangerous individuals who went into a busy convenience store first thing on a weekday morning both armed with a shotguns.

'They threatened customers and staff and caused even more fear by using one of the shotguns; while no one was injured by the gunshot the consequences could have been far worse and those in the store at the time have quite understandably been left traumatised by the robbery.

'I'm pleased with the significant sentence that has been given today and am pleased that the pair are behind bars where they cannot cause more harm to our communities.'