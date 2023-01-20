So far traffic is looking pretty good for traffic northbound in Everett, Washington as the WSDOT continues work on I-5 between 41st street and the Snohomish River. Traffic is down to one lane starting at just north of the 75th street overpass. As of this writing no major backups on the surface streets and even I-5 is good until the lanes narrow in Lowell.

EVERETT, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO