DistributED: Personal Branding

This podcast stems from a conversation with Desiree Grace at the NAED Eastern Region Conference last November. One of the attendees noticed that Desiree was wearing a dress that is the same color as the company she represents, Cembre’. That made us think about the two-way street branding provides.
Service Wire Appoints Director of Sales

HOUSTON, Texas — Brad Edmunds has joined the Service Wire team as the Director of Sales in the Houston sales office. Edmunds will be responsible for the leadership and success of the sales organization from the company’s Houston, Texas facility. He will work directly with Service Wire’s extensive network of manufacturers’ representatives.
Orbit Hires New Rep for Tennessee

JMA Group is a manufacturer’s representative agency with 51 years of electrical industry experience. A family-owned company in its second generation, JMA Group prides itself on “still delivering” after five decades of service in the Tennessee-Mississippi region. “JMA is focused on bringing new, innovative, and just plain...
