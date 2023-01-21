ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zips Set to Battle League-Leading Ball State

Akron (13-4, 4-2 MAC) at Ball State (15-4, 5-1 MAC) Muncie, Ind. • 6:30 p.m. Live Stream: www.GoZips.com (subscription may be required) and ESPN App. Television: www.GoZips.com (subscription may be required) and ESPN App. Live Stats: www.GoZips.com. Live Radio: www.GoZips.com. WHAT'S AHEAD. The University of Akron women's basketball team...
CBS Sports Network Selects Akron at Ohio for MAC Wildcard Game

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Mid-American Conference announced the second set of men's basketball wildcard selections as the Akron at Ohio showdown was added to the nationally broadcasted league television package slated for Friday, Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m. The second game of the series for the Zips and Bobcats...
Zips Return Home to Play Miami

Akron (13-6, 5-1) vs Miami (7-12, 1-5) Tuesday, Jan 24 • Jame A. Rhodes Arena. Akron is back in action at James A. Rhodes Arena hosting Miami on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. The Zips have won 11 straight home games, nine this season, as head coach John Groce leads the Zips into battle against his brother Travis Steele's RedHawks. Fans can follow the action on ESPN+ with Michael Reghi and Jeff Phelps onthe call or listen to Akron Sports Radio Network on WHLO 640 AM with Dave Skoczen (PxP) and Joe Dunn (analyst). Live stats are also available on GoZips.com.
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get German Food in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're a fan of German food and beers, you should check out this place in northeast Ohio. Customers highly recommend their schnitzel. You can't go wrong with the original pork schnitzel, which is delicious enough by itself. Patrons also enjoy the jagerschnitzel, which features pork schnitzel covered in mushrooms and gravy. You should also check out the sausage platter (which includes German and Slovenian sausage plus sauerkraut) and hackbraten (German-style meatloaf). If you have room for dessert, check out their homemade strudel and palacinka, which is a crepe-like dessert. You can get the palacinka filled with apricot marmalade and whipped cream or a chocolate palacinka with chopped walnuts and whipped cream.
Sheila Talbott, Campbell, Ohio

CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – We are confident, I say, and willing rather to beabsentfromthebody, and to be present with the Lord. 2 Corinthians 5:8 (KJV) Sheila Talbott, 71, of Campbell, Ohio, departed this life Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 9:42 p.m. at her residence, following complications from an extended illness.
Inmate known as 'Dandy Daddy' was on plane that crashed in Geauga County

CLEVELAND — Officials have released the name of the inmate that was on board the plane that crashed in Geauga County last week. The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) has identified the inmate as 67-year-old Carl Lee Jasperse, who is serving a 102-month prison term after pleading guilty to distribution and possession of child sexual abuse material in 2021.
Northeast Ohio parking bans (list)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple local cities have issued a parking ban with heavy snow in some areas. Remember: Clear your windows, headlights, and tail lights of snow before heading on the road. Always adjust your speed for conditions. Leave home early in case of traffic issues. Here’s a list...
SCSO Staff Shortage Impacts CC Office Hours

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Even the Stark County Sheriff’s Office is not immune from staffing shortages. Both the Canton and Massillon Concealed Handgun Licensing Offices are impacted. The Massillon office on 1st Street SE is closed until further notice and the Canton office on Route...
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in Ohio

If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local joints (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you find yourself in northeast Ohio, you should check out this restaurant, which is a local favorite. Customers have raved about their chicken and waffles. The chicken is a juicy and crispy breast or thigh; and the waffles are flavored with rosemary, topped with powdered sugar, and served with Ohio maple syrup on the side. They also have delicious chicken sandwiches. If you like spice, check out their Nashville chicken sandwich, which comes with spicy schmaltz, pimento cheese, coleslaw, grilled pickles, and remoulade. If you don't care for spice, you can't go wrong with their Louisville sandwich, which has American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and Duke's mayo.
