"Karen" Caught On Tape Causing Chaos At Arby's Over Order Mix-UpTy D.Hudson, OH
New retail store pOpshelf opens its first location in OhioJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
Is Swenson's misleading customers with "shrinkflation?"Jake WellsAkron, OH
This Small Town in Ohio is a Food Lover's ParadiseTravel MavenOlmsted Falls, OH
District 4 Maple Heights Councilwoman Dana Anderson Alerts Residents of Anonymous Letter: Beware of Unwanted SolicitorsBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
Zips Set to Battle League-Leading Ball State
Akron (13-4, 4-2 MAC) at Ball State (15-4, 5-1 MAC) Muncie, Ind. • 6:30 p.m. Live Stream: www.GoZips.com (subscription may be required) and ESPN App. Television: www.GoZips.com (subscription may be required) and ESPN App. Live Stats: www.GoZips.com. Live Radio: www.GoZips.com. WHAT'S AHEAD. The University of Akron women's basketball team...
CBS Sports Network Selects Akron at Ohio for MAC Wildcard Game
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Mid-American Conference announced the second set of men's basketball wildcard selections as the Akron at Ohio showdown was added to the nationally broadcasted league television package slated for Friday, Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m. The second game of the series for the Zips and Bobcats...
By any name, Kevin "Fat" Hamilton is the leader for St. Vincent-St. Mary
The 5-foot-8 point guard is averaging 17.1 points per game as a senior
What are the best pizza places in Ohio, according to Yelp?
Yelp has released the top 100 pizza places in the United States and a couple Ohio places made the top 100. The top rated pizza joint in Ohio according to Yelp is In Forno Pizza, located in Avon, Ohio. In Forno Pizza ranks #12 on Yelp’s list. Yelp says In Forno Pizza is known for […]
Local girls team cracks top 10 in state basketball poll
The first Associated Press girls' basketball state poll was released on Monday and one local team cracked the top 10.
Youngstown Hard Chrome hiring for multiple positions
One of the leaders in the chromium industry is hiring in the Valley.
New Chick-fil-A coming to Mahoning Valley
A new Chick-fil-A is coming to the Valley, according to Boardman zoning officials.
Zips Return Home to Play Miami
Akron (13-6, 5-1) vs Miami (7-12, 1-5) Tuesday, Jan 24 • Jame A. Rhodes Arena. Akron is back in action at James A. Rhodes Arena hosting Miami on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. The Zips have won 11 straight home games, nine this season, as head coach John Groce leads the Zips into battle against his brother Travis Steele's RedHawks. Fans can follow the action on ESPN+ with Michael Reghi and Jeff Phelps onthe call or listen to Akron Sports Radio Network on WHLO 640 AM with Dave Skoczen (PxP) and Joe Dunn (analyst). Live stats are also available on GoZips.com.
3 Places To Get German Food in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're a fan of German food and beers, you should check out this place in northeast Ohio. Customers highly recommend their schnitzel. You can't go wrong with the original pork schnitzel, which is delicious enough by itself. Patrons also enjoy the jagerschnitzel, which features pork schnitzel covered in mushrooms and gravy. You should also check out the sausage platter (which includes German and Slovenian sausage plus sauerkraut) and hackbraten (German-style meatloaf). If you have room for dessert, check out their homemade strudel and palacinka, which is a crepe-like dessert. You can get the palacinka filled with apricot marmalade and whipped cream or a chocolate palacinka with chopped walnuts and whipped cream.
‘I’m just afraid’: Akron woman fears for her safety due to no outdoor lights
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron woman told 19 News she is scared to leave her home, because there have been no outdoor lights in her apartment complex for the past several months. Regina Wells reached out to the 19 Troubleshooters after she management at the Summit Ridge Apartments were...
WRTA’s local bus route out of Youngstown to be discontinued
The WRTA announced Tuesday a discontinuation of Route 81, known as Akron Express, starting in March.
Maple Heights coach, teacher on cover of Men’s Health as magazine’s ‘Ultimate Guy’
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Corwyn Collier’s amazing story now has another chapter — cover model for Men’s Health magazine. “I’ve been into fitness since I was a teenager growing up my entire life because of sports, I played football, wrestled, ran track,” Collier remembered.
Fox 8 cuts out of ‘Accused’ early, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- What happened at the end of the series premiere of “Accused” on Sunday night? That’s what viewers of the new Fox crime anthology series are asking after WJW Channel 8 cut to a commercial early, robbing the audience of the climactic conclusion. Turns out,...
Sheila Talbott, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – We are confident, I say, and willing rather to beabsentfromthebody, and to be present with the Lord. 2 Corinthians 5:8 (KJV) Sheila Talbott, 71, of Campbell, Ohio, departed this life Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 9:42 p.m. at her residence, following complications from an extended illness.
Inmate known as 'Dandy Daddy' was on plane that crashed in Geauga County
CLEVELAND — Officials have released the name of the inmate that was on board the plane that crashed in Geauga County last week. The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) has identified the inmate as 67-year-old Carl Lee Jasperse, who is serving a 102-month prison term after pleading guilty to distribution and possession of child sexual abuse material in 2021.
Northeast Ohio parking bans (list)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple local cities have issued a parking ban with heavy snow in some areas. Remember: Clear your windows, headlights, and tail lights of snow before heading on the road. Always adjust your speed for conditions. Leave home early in case of traffic issues. Here’s a list...
Ohio Means Jobs holding hiring events for local employers
Ohio Means Jobs is hosting a couple of hiring events in its office this week.
SCSO Staff Shortage Impacts CC Office Hours
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Even the Stark County Sheriff’s Office is not immune from staffing shortages. Both the Canton and Massillon Concealed Handgun Licensing Offices are impacted. The Massillon office on 1st Street SE is closed until further notice and the Canton office on Route...
Gunselman’s To>Go sets grand opening this week with 86-cent cheeseburgers
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio – Gunselman’s To>Go’s grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony is 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25. The to-go location is at 21800 Center Ridge Road, Rocky River. The longtime Fairview Park restaurant’s menu has been reinvented for carryout and delivery. For the grand opening, Gunselman’s will...
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in Ohio
If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local joints (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you find yourself in northeast Ohio, you should check out this restaurant, which is a local favorite. Customers have raved about their chicken and waffles. The chicken is a juicy and crispy breast or thigh; and the waffles are flavored with rosemary, topped with powdered sugar, and served with Ohio maple syrup on the side. They also have delicious chicken sandwiches. If you like spice, check out their Nashville chicken sandwich, which comes with spicy schmaltz, pimento cheese, coleslaw, grilled pickles, and remoulade. If you don't care for spice, you can't go wrong with their Louisville sandwich, which has American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and Duke's mayo.
