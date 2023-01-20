Read full article on original website
An NYSE glitch affected caused a market mayhem resulting in Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo shares crashing over 10%
The exchange explained that the glitch, which affected over 250 stocks, resulted in the NYSE not conducting "opening auctions" for affected stocks.
Spotify latest tech name to cut jobs, axes 6% of workforce
LONDON (AP) — Music streaming service Spotify said Monday it's cutting 6% of its global workforce, or about 600 jobs, becoming yet another tech company forced to rethink its pandemic-era expansion as the economic outlook weakens. CEO Daniel Ek announced the restructuring in a message to employees that was...
Japan cuts economic view as exports to Asia weaken
TOKYO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Japan cut its view on the overall economy for the first time in 11 months in January, as China's COVID-19 infections and a slowdown in global demand for tech and semiconductors hurt exports, especially to Asia.
3M cutting about 2,500 manufacturing jobs globally
3M, maker of Post-it notes, industrial coatings and ceramics, is cutting about 2,500 manufacturing jobs worldwide as it looks to align itself with adjusted production volumes. The company announced last month that it will exit per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance manufacturing by the end of 2025. The so-called forever chemicals are used in nonstick frying pans, water-repellent sports gear, stain-resistant rugs, cosmetics and countless other consumer products.
Holcim CEO wants to further expand in North America -report
ZURICH, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Holcim's (HOLN.S) North American business is on track to represent half of the cement maker's sales, CEO Jan Jenisch said in a media interview, with the Swiss company considering more acquisitions to boost its products and solutions business there.
Justice Dept. sues Google over digital advertising dominance
The Department of Justice is suing Google over the company’s online advertising exchange, arguing that the company has “pursued a course of anticompetitive conduct” that has “severely weakened, if not destroyed” its digital ad competition, Attorney General Merrick Garland said Tuesday. Google’s plan, the DOJ...
