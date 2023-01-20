ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Over $3,500,000,000 in Crypto Transferred to the Bahamas’ Regulator Hours After FTX Declared Bankruptcy

Over $3.5 billion worth of digital assets were transferred to the Securities Commission of The Bahamas just hours after crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy. According to a new press release, the Bahamian regulator forced FTX to transfer all of the crypto assets under its control to wallets owned by the government for “safekeeping” on November 12th, the day after FTX filed for insolvency.
Fortune

Genesis may file for bankruptcy this week as trading firm struggles to raise new funds

Barry Silbert is the CEO of Genesis' parent company Digital Currency Group. After suspending redemptions for its customers last November and battling Gemini cofounders Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss since then, Barry Silbert’s Genesis Global Trading is considering filing for bankruptcy as soon as this week, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
CoinTelegraph

Genesis is planning to file for bankruptcy: Report

Cryptocurrency lending firm Genesis Global Capital, a subsidiary of crypto conglomerate Digital Currency Group, is reportedly preparing to file for bankruptcy as early as this week. According to a Jan. 18 Bloomberg report, Genesis previously said it was considering a bankruptcy filing if it were unable to raise cash amid...
msn.com

Is a Bull Market Coming? Here's What Warren Buffett Thinks

The S&P 500 ended 2022 just shy of a 20% loss for the year. A 20% decline is how many investors define a bear market, so while 2022 might not technically make the cut, market watchers are feeling the pinch. The good news is that a bad year is often...
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum Investor Turns $7,000 Into $27,000,000 on New Years Eve Trade: On-Chain Data

An Ethereum (ETH) investor recently turned $7,000 in ETH they received in 2014 into $27 million worth of another crypto asset. The blockchain-tracking Twitter account Lookonchain first reported that an Ethereum initial coin offering (ICO) participant swapped 22,340 ETH for 20,544.14 WSTETH on the last day of 2022. The ETH...
cryptoslate.com

Differentiating Bitcoin from the rest of the crypto market: Part 1

Initially, the term “crypto asset” meant bitcoin and nothing else. However, the sector has experienced massive expansion by creating thousands of alternative crypto assets and tokens over the past decade. And while all of this activity was made possible by the Bitcoin network’s seminal use of blockchain technology, the reality is the intended utility of bitcoin is quite different from basically every other crypto use case.
u.today

Bitcoin (BTC) Reacts to Genesis’s Bankruptcy Filing

Genesis Global Holdco LLC and its two lending subsidiaries, Genesis Global Capital LLC and Genesis Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd., filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the New York federal district court, which marks the collapse of yet another major crypto brokerage firm. The price of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency,...
CoinTelegraph

Opinion: Digital Currency Group's Genesis implosion: What comes next?

It looks as if the bear cycle is going to claim another high-profile crypto company. On Jan. 19, Digital Currency Group’s (DCG’s) lending subsidiary, Genesis, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Here we have yet another industry giant with a tale of incestuous lending, little risk management to speak of and opaque reporting policies.
dailycoin.com

Winklevoss Twins Threaten to Sue DCG CEO After Genesis Bankruptcy

Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are threatening to sue Digital Currency Group’s CEO. The Winklevoss twins claim that now-bankrupt Genesis owes $900 million to Gemini users. The SEC is suing both Genesis and Gemini for an unlicenced securities offering. The Winklevoss twins, Cameron and Tyler, threatened to sue the Digital...
astaga.com

Will Bitcoin Price Fall If Genesis Files Bankruptcy?

After the DXY fell intra-day to a brand new 7-month low of 101.56 yesterday, the Bitcoin worth briefly managed to deal with the important thing resistance zone above the $21,500 mark, reaching its highest stage since September 13, 2022, at $21,650. Nevertheless, the euphoria didn’t final lengthy for 2 causes.
financefeeds.com

Genesis declares bankruptcy, owes creditors $3.4 billion

Digital-asset brokerage and lender Genesis has filed for bankruptcy in the US as the dramatic collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s empire continues to reverberate across the industry. Owing creditors at least $3.4 billion, Genesis had already halted most activity on its platform and froze customer redemptions on November 16, citing...
astaga.com

Genesis files for bankruptcy, what does it mean for crypto?

Genesis has over $3 billion in debt and 100,000 collectors. Gemini, the alternate based by the Winklevoss twins, has threatened authorized motion over an unpaid $900 million mortgage. The SEC has additionally filed a go well with in opposition to Genesis for unregistered securities buying and selling. Genesis’ guardian firm...
cryptoslate.com

Bitcoin back to 15th-largest market cap following fall to 26th in 2022

Bitcoin (BTC) holds the 15th-largest market cap with $441.53 billion as of Jan. 23, which reflects a significant climb from its ranking as 26th on Dec. 23, 2022. BTC’s market cap recorded a 35.9% growth from the $324.68 billion recorded on Dec. 23, 2022. At the time, Mastercard was just above BTC with $328.35 billion, while Tesla held the 13th largest market cap with $395.82 billion.

