Over $3,500,000,000 in Crypto Transferred to the Bahamas’ Regulator Hours After FTX Declared Bankruptcy
Over $3.5 billion worth of digital assets were transferred to the Securities Commission of The Bahamas just hours after crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy. According to a new press release, the Bahamian regulator forced FTX to transfer all of the crypto assets under its control to wallets owned by the government for “safekeeping” on November 12th, the day after FTX filed for insolvency.
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried put $20 million into a big VC fund that then took a stake in the crypto exchange right back
FTX's ex-boss Sam Bankman-Fried poured $20 million into large VC fund Paradigm, per the FT. That same fund invested in the collapsed crypto exchange right back, amounting to about $215 million. It's cofounder has previously stated he "deeply regrets" backing Bankman-Fried's exchange. Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried piled in millions...
Genesis may file for bankruptcy this week as trading firm struggles to raise new funds
Barry Silbert is the CEO of Genesis' parent company Digital Currency Group. After suspending redemptions for its customers last November and battling Gemini cofounders Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss since then, Barry Silbert’s Genesis Global Trading is considering filing for bankruptcy as soon as this week, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Cameron Winklevoss says legal action is being prepped 'imminently' against crypto titan DCG and boss Barry Silbert amid Genesis bankruptcy
Gemini cofounder Cameron Winklevoss is threatening legal action against Digital Currency Group (DCG) and its chief executive officer and founder Barry Silbert over the repayment of a $900 million loan. "We have been preparing to take direct legal action against Barry, DCG, and others who share responsibility for the fraud...
Genesis is planning to file for bankruptcy: Report
Cryptocurrency lending firm Genesis Global Capital, a subsidiary of crypto conglomerate Digital Currency Group, is reportedly preparing to file for bankruptcy as early as this week. According to a Jan. 18 Bloomberg report, Genesis previously said it was considering a bankruptcy filing if it were unable to raise cash amid...
The former FTX US president just raised money from Anthony Scaramucci and Coinbase Ventures for his new crypto startup
After nearly four months since stepping down as president of FTX US, Brett Harrison has raised $5 million for his new crypto trading infrastructure startup. Harrison, who oversaw the US division of Sam Bankman-Fried's now bankrupt digital asset exchange, secured backing from industry giants like Coinbase Ventures and Circle Ventures.
Ethereum Investor Turns $7,000 Into $27,000,000 on New Years Eve Trade: On-Chain Data
An Ethereum (ETH) investor recently turned $7,000 in ETH they received in 2014 into $27 million worth of another crypto asset. The blockchain-tracking Twitter account Lookonchain first reported that an Ethereum initial coin offering (ICO) participant swapped 22,340 ETH for 20,544.14 WSTETH on the last day of 2022. The ETH...
FTX cryptocurrency jumps more than 35% after CEO John Ray says bankrupt crypto exchange may restart
FTX's FTT token surged in value Thursday morning after the Wall Street Journal published an interview in which CEO John Ray III said the bankrupt crypto exchange may restart.
Differentiating Bitcoin from the rest of the crypto market: Part 1
Initially, the term “crypto asset” meant bitcoin and nothing else. However, the sector has experienced massive expansion by creating thousands of alternative crypto assets and tokens over the past decade. And while all of this activity was made possible by the Bitcoin network’s seminal use of blockchain technology, the reality is the intended utility of bitcoin is quite different from basically every other crypto use case.
Bitcoin (BTC) Reacts to Genesis’s Bankruptcy Filing
Genesis Global Holdco LLC and its two lending subsidiaries, Genesis Global Capital LLC and Genesis Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd., filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the New York federal district court, which marks the collapse of yet another major crypto brokerage firm. The price of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency,...
Opinion: Digital Currency Group's Genesis implosion: What comes next?
It looks as if the bear cycle is going to claim another high-profile crypto company. On Jan. 19, Digital Currency Group’s (DCG’s) lending subsidiary, Genesis, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Here we have yet another industry giant with a tale of incestuous lending, little risk management to speak of and opaque reporting policies.
Winklevoss Twins Threaten to Sue DCG CEO After Genesis Bankruptcy
Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are threatening to sue Digital Currency Group’s CEO. The Winklevoss twins claim that now-bankrupt Genesis owes $900 million to Gemini users. The SEC is suing both Genesis and Gemini for an unlicenced securities offering. The Winklevoss twins, Cameron and Tyler, threatened to sue the Digital...
Will Bitcoin Price Fall If Genesis Files Bankruptcy?
After the DXY fell intra-day to a brand new 7-month low of 101.56 yesterday, the Bitcoin worth briefly managed to deal with the important thing resistance zone above the $21,500 mark, reaching its highest stage since September 13, 2022, at $21,650. Nevertheless, the euphoria didn’t final lengthy for 2 causes.
Genesis declares bankruptcy, owes creditors $3.4 billion
Digital-asset brokerage and lender Genesis has filed for bankruptcy in the US as the dramatic collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s empire continues to reverberate across the industry. Owing creditors at least $3.4 billion, Genesis had already halted most activity on its platform and froze customer redemptions on November 16, citing...
Genesis files for bankruptcy, what does it mean for crypto?
Genesis has over $3 billion in debt and 100,000 collectors. Gemini, the alternate based by the Winklevoss twins, has threatened authorized motion over an unpaid $900 million mortgage. The SEC has additionally filed a go well with in opposition to Genesis for unregistered securities buying and selling. Genesis’ guardian firm...
Pantera CEO calls 2023 ‘best time ever’ to start a crypto company with $121B VC funding available
Crypto investment firm Pantera Capital released a ‘Year Ahead’ letter to investors on Jan. 23, in which it disclosed data showcasing the blockchain industry’s resilient nature. CEO of Pantera Capital, Dan Morehead, shared an overview of the company’s outlook on 2023 in which he stated;. “Blockchain’s...
Bitcoin back to 15th-largest market cap following fall to 26th in 2022
Bitcoin (BTC) holds the 15th-largest market cap with $441.53 billion as of Jan. 23, which reflects a significant climb from its ranking as 26th on Dec. 23, 2022. BTC’s market cap recorded a 35.9% growth from the $324.68 billion recorded on Dec. 23, 2022. At the time, Mastercard was just above BTC with $328.35 billion, while Tesla held the 13th largest market cap with $395.82 billion.
