From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
cryptoslate.com
Europol arrests 5 Bitzlato senior executives
European Union police agency (Europol) said it arrested five senior executives of the sanctioned Bitzlato exchange. The EU agency said Jan. 23 that the people arrested include the CEO, financial director, and marketing director in Spain. The arrest was made following eight house searches across Spain, Cyprus, Portugal, and the...
Mike Pence had classified documents at home, turned them over
In a Jan. 22 letter to the National Archives, Jacob indicated that FBI agents came to Pence’s Indiana home on the night of Jan. 19 to retrieve documents that the former vice president had located a few days earlier.
cryptoslate.com
CZ alleges FTX paid $43M to news organization to publish Binance FUD
Binance CEO Changpeng (CZ) Zhao alleged during a Twitter space talk that FTX paid $43 million to a crypto news outlet that regularly publishes negative articles on Binance,. CZ claimed that traders with short positions look to “generate negative news” to better their trades. Therefore, he is “fine” with crypto skeptics such as Peter Schiff criticizing the industry as “they don’t get it, they don’t understand it.”
Protecting America’s financial assistance to rebuild Ukraine
Before the United States provides financial assistance for the reconstruction of Ukraine, Congress needs to obligate some of the funds to create a U.S.-led investment screening mechanism in Ukraine. Not only will this help cut down on illegal activities and fraud, but it also will keep U.S. taxpayer money out of the banks of America’s…
cryptoslate.com
NYDFS advises crypto account segregation
The New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) recommended on Jan. 23 that custodians should segregate customer and corporate crypto assets. Superintendent Adrienne A. Harris suggested that today’s guidance is a part of the state’s broader attempts to regulate cryptocurrency. She said:. “[The Department of Financial Services’] virtual...
cryptoslate.com
South African regulator mandates crypto ad risk warnings
The advertising regulatory board (ARB) of South Africa has directed crypto asset providers and influencers to communicate in their advertisements that investing in crypto assets may result in capital loss. ARB stated in its report on Jan. 23 that crypto advertisement providers must provide a balanced message about the returns,...
New DOJ lawsuit could break up Google
It’s the latest in a barrage of antitrust lawsuits against Google. It’s both the DOJ’s second case, and the second case targeting its ad business.
cryptoslate.com
El Salvador President criticizes ‘legacy’ media outlets’ unfair coverage
El Salvador’s president Nayib Bukele criticized “legacy international news outlets” for failing to cover his country’s repayment of its $800 million bond debt in a Jan. 23 Twitter thread. Bukele said that the outlets had extensively predicted that the South American country would default on its...
cryptoslate.com
SEC’s Hester Peirce says crypto industry should not wait for regulators to solve problems
SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce called for the crypto industry to attempt to solve issues that plagued it during 2022 without waiting for regulators to act. Peirce made the comment during a speech at the Duke University Digital Assets Conference on Jan. 20. Crypto is burning. Peirce argued that “much of...
cryptoslate.com
Gemini Earn customers face potential $485M shortfall in Genesis bankruptcy case
Gemini Earn customers face a potential $485 million shortfall in their bid to be made whole following the Genesis bankruptcy. Gemini Earn paid rewards to customers who lent cryptocurrency to the program. Customers’ tokens were then loaned to counterparties, in this case, Genesis, who generate yield by trading and investing.
cryptoslate.com
Australian Finance Minister says crypto could be regulated as financial product
Australian Financial Minister Stephen Jones said there was a “good argument” to regulate crypto assets as financial products, The Sydney Morning Heral reported on Jan. 23. Except for Bitcoin (BTC), other crypto assets are mainly used as a store of value for investment or speculation, according to Jones. He said:
cryptoslate.com
A look at what’s going on with Bitzlato and its impact
A cryptocurrency exchange registered in Hong Kong, Bitzlato has mostly remained under the radar since its inception in 2016. The exchange managed to avoid any significant media exposure and kept a low profile aside from a brief mention in a 2022 Chainalysis report. That was until Jan. 18, 2023, when...
cryptoslate.com
Wormhole attacker moves $150m of stolen funds
Funds tied to last February’s Wormhole attack appear to be on the move, according to various reports that emerged on Monday, Jan. 23. An Ethereum address tied to the attack (0x629e7…) has moved more than $150 million of crypto. Funds on the move. The attacker traded $157.2 million...
