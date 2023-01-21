ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Lakers reportedly land former lottery pick in trade

Hachimura, the No. 9 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, has averaged 13.0 points and 4.3 rebounds per game this year. The former Gonzaga star is set to become a restricted free agent after the season. His departure should make it easier for the Wizards to re-sign Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Suns reportedly willing to trade first-round picks in attempt to compete

The Phoenix Suns are willing to trade first-round picks and take on salary long-term for "good players and winning acquisitions," The Athletic's Shams Charania wrote in a Friday tweet. With the trade deadline coming up in just under a month, Phoenix may feel as though they have every reason to...
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Lakers trade rumors: Bojan Bogdanovic remains a top target; Patrick Beverley most likely to be shipped out

The Los Angeles Lakers got a jump on trade season by moving for Rui Hachimura on Monday and, sending Kendrick Nunn and three second-round picks (2023, 2028 and 2029) back to the Wizards. Do they have another deal in store? Let's take a look at the latest trade rumblings connected with the purple and gold ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline on Feb. 9.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

LeBron James Excited About Anthony Davis’ Return But Wants Him To Take ‘As Much Time As He Needs’ To Get Healthy

Somewhat improbably, the Los Angeles Lakers have been able to stay competitive without superstar big man Anthony Davis, who suffered a stress injury in his right foot in December. This is due in large part to the outstanding play of LeBron James, who has shown he remains one of the best players in basketball despite being in his 20th NBA season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

NBA Trade Rumors: 3 Best Destinations For Pascal Siakam

The entire NBA is watching the Toronto Raptors, as the team seems to be the fulcrum behind the NBA trade deadline. The team has various valuable players that could be the answer for many teams around the league. However, breaking this core up depends on whether Masai Ujiri wants to start selling the roster he carefully constructed.

