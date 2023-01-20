ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper West Side, NY

A Mexican-Influenced Seafood Restaurant Opening Soon

El Fish Marisqueria – a Mexican-influenced seafood restaurant by Chef Julian Medina and restaurateur Louis Skibar – is set to open on Thursday, February 2 at 155 Amsterdam Avenue (on 67th Street). It was originally expected to open almost two years ago as “El Fish Shack,” which is...
28-Year-Old Arrested for Fatal Subway Assault

At about 1:58 a.m. on Friday, the NYPD responded to a call about an assault within the subway station at 96th and Broadway when a man was shoved onto the tracks of the southbound 1 train. Officers who were already patrolling the station observed a 34-year-old man on the tracks...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

