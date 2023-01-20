ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

'If SHIB Gets to $0.01,' David Gokhshtein Might Take This Action: Details

Prominent Tesla Investor Compares Bitcoin to Cockroach

Prominent Tesla investor Ross Gerber believes that Bitcoin is here to stay after the largest cryptocurrency managed to defy the odds yet again with its spectacular performance in January. Taking to Twitter this morning, Gerber The co-founder and CEO of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management wrote: “Another fun day...
Bernstein Names Real Reason Behind Recent Bitcoin (BTC) Price Surge

A recent surge in the crypto market has been triggered by a reversion to the mean, according to an analysis by Bernstein that was released on Monday, CNBC reports. The largest cryptocurrency recently managed to reclaim the $23,000 level, starting the new year with a bang. Reversion to the mean...
Influencer Lark Davis Unveils Biggest Cryptos in His Portfolio

XRP Suddenly Jumps 6% in Hour as This Positive Catalyst Appears: Details

XRP (XRP) suddenly jumped within hours as what seemed like a positive catalyst appeared for its price. According to Santiment, an on-chain analytics firm, the pattern of large social dominance spikes often led to XRP price gains. In the last 24 hours, XRP has been a top trending item on...
Threshold (T) Soars 132% After This Important Merger Unveiled: Details

Dogecoin (DOGE) on Verge of Golden Cross Signal: Crypto Market Review, Jan. 24

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 24

Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for January 24

XRP Funds Keep Seeing Inflows as Crypto Market Ends Bearish Streak

Cryptocurrency investment products recorded a surge in activity over the past week, with total inflows of $37 million according to a recent report by CoinShares. However, it should be noted that a whopping 68% percent of these were directed toward short investment products, meaning that the market sentiment remains bearish.
FTX (FTT) Token up 120% Since 2023, On-chain Data Reveals Facts Behind 'Mystery Buying'

XRP Continues to Attract Investors Who Are Ready to Spend

According to CoinShares' latest report on funds flows into cryptocurrency-focused investment products, XRP managed to end the previous week in positive territory again. Invested volume in XRP-focused products this time stood at $600,000. Recall that $3 million flowed into these instruments earlier in January, but then $300,000 more of that...
STEPN (GMT) at Massive 21% as NFT and GameFi Industries Suddenly Recover

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rise Continues as Burn Rate Hits Triple Digits: Crypto Market Review, Jan. 23

Solana (SOL) Hits 4x in Open Interest, Here's Why It Might End Ugly

Chainlink (LINK) Social Volume Reaches New High, Here's What It Signals

Polkadot (DOT) Records 5% Growth, Top Reasons Pushing Price Up

Binance Admits Mistake of Holding Collateral Tokens with User Funds

