Read full article on original website
Related
u.today
'If SHIB Gets to $0.01,' David Gokhshtein Might Take This Action: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Prominent Tesla Investor Compares Bitcoin to Cockroach
Prominent Tesla investor Ross Gerber believes that Bitcoin is here to stay after the largest cryptocurrency managed to defy the odds yet again with its spectacular performance in January. Taking to Twitter this morning, Gerber The co-founder and CEO of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management wrote: “Another fun day...
u.today
Bernstein Names Real Reason Behind Recent Bitcoin (BTC) Price Surge
A recent surge in the crypto market has been triggered by a reversion to the mean, according to an analysis by Bernstein that was released on Monday, CNBC reports. The largest cryptocurrency recently managed to reclaim the $23,000 level, starting the new year with a bang. Reversion to the mean...
u.today
Influencer Lark Davis Unveils Biggest Cryptos in His Portfolio
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
SHIB Takes over Dubai with Welly Burger Joint, XRP Soars, Whales Move 336 Million XRP, If SHIB Hits $0.01, David Gokhshtein Might Do This: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Take a look at what happened in the world of crypto by reading U.Today’s top four news stories. Shiba Inu (SHIB) takes over second largest Middle East economy with Welly burger joint. According to a recent tweet by Welly’s co-founder Stefano Gugl, the SHIB-themed burger joint is looking for...
u.today
XRP Suddenly Jumps 6% in Hour as This Positive Catalyst Appears: Details
XRP (XRP) suddenly jumped within hours as what seemed like a positive catalyst appeared for its price. According to Santiment, an on-chain analytics firm, the pattern of large social dominance spikes often led to XRP price gains. In the last 24 hours, XRP has been a top trending item on...
u.today
Threshold (T) Soars 132% After This Important Merger Unveiled: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Dogecoin (DOGE) on Verge of Golden Cross Signal: Crypto Market Review, Jan. 24
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 24
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for January 24
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
XRP Funds Keep Seeing Inflows as Crypto Market Ends Bearish Streak
Cryptocurrency investment products recorded a surge in activity over the past week, with total inflows of $37 million according to a recent report by CoinShares. However, it should be noted that a whopping 68% percent of these were directed toward short investment products, meaning that the market sentiment remains bearish.
u.today
FTX (FTT) Token up 120% Since 2023, On-chain Data Reveals Facts Behind 'Mystery Buying'
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
An NYSE glitch affected caused a market mayhem resulting in Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo shares crashing over 10%
The exchange explained that the glitch, which affected over 250 stocks, resulted in the NYSE not conducting "opening auctions" for affected stocks.
u.today
XRP Continues to Attract Investors Who Are Ready to Spend
According to CoinShares' latest report on funds flows into cryptocurrency-focused investment products, XRP managed to end the previous week in positive territory again. Invested volume in XRP-focused products this time stood at $600,000. Recall that $3 million flowed into these instruments earlier in January, but then $300,000 more of that...
u.today
STEPN (GMT) at Massive 21% as NFT and GameFi Industries Suddenly Recover
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rise Continues as Burn Rate Hits Triple Digits: Crypto Market Review, Jan. 23
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Solana (SOL) Hits 4x in Open Interest, Here's Why It Might End Ugly
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Chainlink (LINK) Social Volume Reaches New High, Here's What It Signals
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Polkadot (DOT) Records 5% Growth, Top Reasons Pushing Price Up
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Binance Admits Mistake of Holding Collateral Tokens with User Funds
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Comments / 0