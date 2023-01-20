Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
3 Dow 30 Stocks To Watch In January 2023
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, also known as the Dow 30, is a stock market index that tracks the performance of 30 large, publicly traded companies in the United States. These companies are considered to be leaders in their respective industries and are considered to be a good representation of the overall health of the U.S. economy. Investing in Dow 30 stocks can be a great way for retail investors to gain exposure to some of the most well-established and financially sound companies in the country. These stocks tend to be relatively stable and have a history of steady growth, making them a popular choice for long-term investors.
Tesla, Microsoft, IBM, Intel, TI Among Companies Reporting This Week: Can Netflix's Optimism Spill Over To Rest Of Tech Space?
Netflix, Inc. NFLX shares jumped nearly 8.5% on Friday before settling at their highest level since April 19, 2022, when shares plunged after the company reported its first loss in net paid subscriber adds in a decade. Although the streaming giant delighted Wall Street with strong paid subscriber growth, earnings expectations for S&P 500 companies, in general, have tempered in the past week.
Zacks.com
Here's How Levi Strauss (LEVI) Looks Just Ahead of Q4 Earnings
LEVI - Free Report) is likely to register top-line and bottom-line declines when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings on Jan 25 after the closing bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has been stable over the past 30 days at 31 cents and suggests a decrease of 24.4% from the year-earlier quarter’s tally. The consensus estimate for quarterly revenues stands at $1,582 million, which indicates a dip of 6.4% from the year-ago quarter’s level.
Zacks.com
These 3 Tech Stocks Are Already up 15% In 2023
JBL - Free Report) , Salesforce (. NTES - Free Report) – have stopped for nobody so far in 2023, all up more than 15% year-to-date. In addition, all three have seen their earnings outlooks drift higher as of late, providing the fuel shares need to continue their runs. Let’s take a closer look at each one.
msn.com
2 Stocks Down 25% and 41% to Buy Right Now
Like most of the stock market, industrial stocks have struggled over the last year as investors prepare for a recession. That makes sense, as the industrial sector, which includes manufacturing, transportation, and shipping, is one of the more cyclical industries, meaning it's sensitive to the overall strength of the economy.
msn.com
Should I wait for the housing market to crash even further before buying a house? Here are 3 reasons why right now could be the very best time to jump in
Homebuyers eyeing a housing market plunge continue to run up against bad news. Interest rates continue to climb at levels not seen in a generation — which in turn has impacted mortgage rates. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence....
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Jan 19, 2023
U.S. stock markets plummeted on Wednesday after the threat of a recession in 2023 significantly dented investors’ confidence on risky assets like equities. A series of weak economic data and hawkish comments by top-level Fed officials destroyed market participants’ sentiment. All the three major stock indexes closed deep in negative territory.
msn.com
Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Stocks Down 45% and 82% Poised to Rebound in 2023
"The best bargains are always found in frightening environments." Bear markets can be terrifying. Watching helplessly as your life savings disappear is enough to scare even seasoned investors. But the best investors, such as Oaktree Capital Management co-founder Howard Marks, know that market downturns can create spectacular opportunities to profit.
Zacks.com
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 23rd
SPPJY - Free Report) : This woodfiber-based renewable resources company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days. Sappi Ltd. Price and Consensus. Sappi Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Sappi Ltd. Quote. Sappi has a PEG...
investing.com
Stock market today: Dow losses accelerate, closes down more than 600 points
Investing.com -- U.S. stocks accelerated losses heading into the close of trading on Wednesday as investors studied data that showed the economy was cooling. At 16:01 ET (21:01 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 614 points or 1.8%, while the S&P 500 was down 1.6% and the NASDAQ Composite was down 1.2%. All three indexes rose to start the day.
NASDAQ
Is It Too Late to Buy Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's Stock?
If you were hoping for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) stock to fall after offering up weak guidance for the coming first quarter, you were likely disappointed when the stock of the leading manufacturer of semiconductor chips instead took off. It now trades about 10% higher than it did before its report.
Lumber prices are up 14% in 2023 after tanking last year, and a lack of supply could fuel another surge ahead of key homebuilding season
Lumber prices are up 14% so far in 2023 after suffering a brutal sell-off last year. Further gains could be in store for lumber as supply shortages emerge ahead of the homebuilding season. "The industry could actually find itself in an undersupplied market during the height of the building season,"...
Zacks.com
McCormick (MKC) Gears Up for Q4 Earnings: Things to Consider
MKC - Free Report) is likely to register top-and bottom-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings on Jan 26. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1,764 million, suggesting a rise of almost 2% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for fiscal 2022 sales is pegged at $6,419 million, indicating an increase of 1.6% from the year-ago period’s reported figure.
NASDAQ
The Global Smartphone Market Just Fell Off a Cliff. Apple Beat the Odds.
The bear market and the accompanying macroeconomic uncertainty have weighed on even the most resilient technology companies. One such example is Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). Despite delivering all-time or quarterly records in each of the preceding four quarters, the company has been buffeted by the gale force economic headwinds that have persisted over the past year. Investors, fearing the iPhone maker's performance would be overpowered by high inflation and rising interest rates that have become headline news, have pushed the tech stock down 25% since its peak reached early last year.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Wayfair, Meta, Apple, Spotify, Qualcomm and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares of the furniture retailer jumped 26.8% on Monday after Wayfair received upgrades from multiple Wall Street firms, include a double upgrade to overweight from underweight at JPMorgan. The company announced on Friday that it would lay off about 10% of its global workforce as part of a cost-cutting plan. JPMorgan cited Wayfair management's "newfound commitment to controlling expenses" in its upgrade note.
kalkinemedia.com
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq gain on boost from Alphabet, Netflix
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) Indexes: Nasdaq up 0.98%, Dow down 0.12%, S&P up 0.41%. Jan 20 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq rose on Friday after Netflix kicked off the earnings season for growth stocks on an upbeat note, while Google parent Alphabet gained on news of job cuts.
US Stocks Seem To Flatline As Traders Digest Friday's Gains: Key Earnings To Dominate Sentiments This Week
Trading in the U.S. index futures suggests stocks may start the week on a nervous note as fourth-quarter reporting season begins in earnest. Tech, railroad operators, payment processors, defense contractors and airlines are among the companies lined up to release their quarterly earnings scorecard this week. With the Fed entering...
Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Pull Back In New Trading Week As Recent Strong Gains, Earnings Worries Hurt Sentiment
Trading in the U.S. index futures suggests a weak start to the week after stocks rose solidly in the week ended Jan. 13. The negative sentiment underlines caution among traders as they look forward to the fourth-quarter earnings reports for trading cues. Stocks rallied hard in the past week as...
msn.com
Stock market news live updates: Stocks inch higher as earnings season picks up, econ data rolls in
U.S. stocks rose modestly at Wednesday's open as investors continued to parse through more corporate financial updates for signs of the “earnings recession” many analysts have warned about. Investors also assessed the release of more economic data, as retail sales slumped more than expected and producer prices came in cooler than expected.
Chipmaker Wolfspeed Weighs Domestic Chip Factory Worth Over $2B: Report
U.S. power chip maker Wolfspeed, Inc WOLF eyed a factory in Germany worth over €2 billion ($2.17 billion). The German auto supplier ZF will hold a minority stake, Reuters reports citing a newspaper. Production will likely begin in four years at the site in the small southwest German state...
Comments / 0