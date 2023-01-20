Read full article on original website
New Executive Order to Remove State Motor Pool
One of Governor Ivey's latest executive orders is putting the brakes on unnecessary state-owned vehicles. One of Governor Ivey's latest executive orders is putting the brakes on unnecessary state-owned vehicles. Main Weather (9 p.m., January 23, 2023) Main Weather (9 p.m., January 23, 2023) Vendors React to WhistleStop Festival Cancellation...
Archeological dig on Redstone Arsenal unearths history
An excavation for a planned construction project on Redstone Arsenal has turned into an archeological dig.
Governor Kay Ivey offers $5,000 reward in fatal Lawrence County shooting
Tariq Steward was 21 years old when he died from a gunshot wound in a gas station parking lot on December 12, 2020.
Non-profit hosts grocery giveaway in Decatur
One non-profit whose mission is bringing fresh groceries to those in need served the Decatur community Saturday morning.
Havoc the dog euthanized in Guntersville
Multiple agencies are on the scene of a structure fire in Morgan County Monday afternoon. UAH receives $2.8 million grant to support teachers of English learners. As part of the grant, UAH has partnered with three local school districts to help teach students who are learning English as a second language.
Alabama hospitals seeing fewer hospitalizations due to Covid-19
One year ago, Huntsville Hospital reported a total of 451 patients with Covid-19 across their entire system, with 254 of them in Madison County. On Monday, the hospital reported a total of 81 patients with Covid-19 across their system, with 52 of them in Madison County. The 82% decrease in...
‘I’m wealthy in life’
CULLMAN, Ala. – Students at Sacred Heart School on Friday celebrated their 100th day of school by dressing up as 100-year-olds, and the second-grade class was in for a special treat. Cullman’s most treasured centenarian, Roy Drinkard, visited the eager students and shared stories from his life, from the time he was born in 1920 until today. At 102, Drinkard is sharp as a tack and considers every day a blessing. Asked if he had ever been bullied as a youngster, Drinkard answered honestly and told of a time when he intended to bully another young boy. “One time I was going to...
Candle Bar to Open Soon
A new business coming to the Shoals! The Scratchwood Candle Bar will be opening in Florence next week. A new business coming to the Shoals! The Scratchwood Candle Bar will be opening in Florence next week. Whistlestop BBQ Festival Ending. The executive director of the EarlyWorks family of museums announced...
NASA rocket at Alabama rest stop is coming down
A giant landmark for local vacationers making the journey to the Gulf Coast will soon be going away. The NASA rest stop rocket that has greeted people arriving to Alabama from Tennessee on Interstate 65 for more than four decades is rusting and needs to be torn down. A statement...
Ala. ambulance service faces possible fine for failure to meet response time requirement
DECATUR, Ala. — The Decatur-Morgan Hospital Ambulance Service failed to meet the city's required response times in the police jurisdiction during the final quarter of 2022, according to preliminary data, a potential ordinance violation that could subject it to a fine and other penalties. An official determination of its...
Calhoun County to install new camera system
A new camera system is being installed in Calhoun County. It's an effort to help curb crime and catch criminals. The sheriff's office and the county commission made the announcement during a new conference Friday.
Multiple agencies respond to Morgan Co. structure fire
MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple agencies are on the scene of a structure fire in Morgan County Monday afternoon. According to officials with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the structure fire is located in the 1100 block of Gravel Ridge Rd. in Somerville. Drivers are urged to use...
January 20, 2023 Most Wanted in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
Food Network named this barbecue joint Alabama’s best
Opinions about barbecue in Alabama can be nearly as strong as college football takes are here. So if a national media outlet’s going to declare the state’s best barbecue, it’s likely to cause eyerolls and social-media food-fights even if the pick’s legit. And it’s hard to...
Dekalb Animal Hospital
FORT PAYNE, ALA -- For more than 40 years Dekalb Animal Hospital has served the community under the guidance of Dr. Joe McNew. Since August, Dr. Jessica Jones is now the sole owner after practicing at Dekalb Animal Hospital since March of 2016. Dekalb Animal Hospital is a fully staffed three-doctor practice, with Dr. Jones’ associates Dr. Linda Galbraith and Dr. Taylor Ogle now joining her.
The Peach Cobbler Factory coming to Trussville
The Peach Cobbler Factory is planning a Trussville location. The sweet treat eatery, which features 12 flavors of cobbler, 12 flavors of banana pudding, cookies, Pudd-N-Shakes and other treats, has not yet announced an opening date. A Black-founded business, Peach Cobbler Factory’s top selling items include its namesake dessert (with...
The St Clair Restaurant and Tavern now open in Pell City
A new duo restaurant just opened in Pell City. The St Clair and Tavern at The St Clair offers both a fine and casual dining experience. Whether it is a fancy date night or a dinner with friends, The St Clair restaurants is the place to go. Keep reading to find your new fav spot in Pell City.
Falkville man killed in Cullman County crash
A single-vehicle crash that occurred Friday night left a Falkville man dead in Cullman County.
‘We may never really know the lives that will be saved’
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Foundry Ministries, based in Bessemer, Alabama, is “where lives are reshaped by the hands of God, through Christ-centered programs and services.” Located outside of the city of Cullman near Holly Pond is The Foundry Farm, a refuge in a country setting for men overcoming addiction. Director of The Foundry Farm, Eddie Wilson, said permanently transformed lives through Christ-centered ministries is the vision behind The Foundry Ministries’ story and process. “The Foundry Ministries restores hope and rebuilds the lives of the addict through Christ-centered recovery,” Wilson said. “Our Foundry Farm life-change program is located in Cullman on 60 acres...
Local Methodist Churches Leave UMC
On December 10, 2022, the North Alabama Conference of The United Methodist Church (UMC) voted to approve the disaffiliation of 198 of its churches, several of which are in Dekalb and Jackson Counties. The action was part of a broader move of churches leaving the UMC worldwide. To understand the...
