Asimov and Center for Breakthrough Medicines Collaborate for Viral Vector Production

msn.com
Humanity May Reach Singularity Within Just 7 Years, Trend Shows
By one unique metric, we could approach technological singularity by the end of this decade, if not sooner. A translation company developed a metric, Time to Edit (TTE), to calculate the time it takes for professional human editors to fix AI-generated translations compared to human ones. This may help quantify the speed toward singularity.
biopharminternational.com
FDA Rejects Accelerated Approval for Lilly’s Alzheimer’s Drug
In a response letter, FDA stated that it could not grant Eli Lilly and Company accelerated approval due to concerns surrounding insufficient quantity of clinical trial data. Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly) announced that FDA had rejected its accelerated approval application for donanemab as a treatment for early symptomatic Alzheimer's disease on Jan. 19, 2022. In its response letter, FDA cited concerns surrounding an insufficient quantity of clinical trial data.
biopharminternational.com
FDA Issues Guidance on Development of Drugs for Monkeypox
The guidance is intended to provide nonclinical, virology, and clinical considerations for mpox drug development programs, targeting on recommendations to support initiation of clinical trials. The FDA is issuing a new guidance to support sponsors in the development of drugs for monkeypox (mpox). The guidance is intended to provide nonclinical,...
