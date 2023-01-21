Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Taco Restaurant With Large Following Closes After 6 MonthsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Another Major Service Company Moves Its Headquarters to Scottsdale, AZ - Salt Dental CollectiveMark HakeScottsdale, AZ
City of Mesa Little Library ProgramSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
City of Mesa Offers Class in Water ConservationSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
Mesa Arizona Police Department says they "do not need perfection" if you want to become a copBrenna TempleMesa, AZ
Related
roselawgroupreporter.com
$12 Million Dollar Estate Home Sells in Paradise Valley
(PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz.) – Arizona’s Luxury Leader Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to announce the $12 million sale of 6659 East Indian Bend Road in Paradise Valley, Arizona. Luxury Agents Frank Aazami and Jean-Michel Edery of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty represented the seller of this extraordinary estate that offered the highest level of luxury, security and privacy in the guard-gated Judson Estates of Paradise Valley, Arizona.
designboom.com
frank lloyd wright's last completed design 'circular sun house' hits the market for $8,9M
Circular sun house: frank lloyd wright’s last completed design. Perched along a rocky cliff in Phoenix, Arizona, the ‘Circular Sun House’, Frank Lloyd Wright’s last completed architectural design, is now listed for sale for a whopping $8,950,000. Also known as the Norman Lykes House, the residence is one of 14 round houses designed by the master architect and is designed to blend with the curved mountainous surroundings. The house offers 3,095 sqft (287 sqm) of living space with three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a private courtyard with a circular pool.
azbex.com
2 Major Dev. Coming Near Loop 101 North
Two recent land auctions are bringing major new developments to the North Loop 101 area of Phoenix and Scottsdale. In October, Garden Communities was the sole bidder for a roughly 41-acre property at the NEC of Deer Valley Drive and Tatum Blvd. just north of Desert Ridge Marketplace in north Phoenix. The land sold for the minimum bid of $44.1M, and the developer recently submitted the initial paperwork for an 882-unit multifamily development.
phoenixmag.com
Where to Dine in the Valley in January & February 2023
The restaurants listed are noteworthy and randomly selected from our rotating master list. We suggest that you confirm information, and we solicit your help in correcting any errors in the guide. We also ask readers to send us complaints in writing when one of the listed restaurants fails to meet expectations. Please note that, unless otherwise indicated, the listed restaurants offer free parking and recommend reservations for peak hours and large groups. Price categories reflect average dinner entrée prices; drinks, tax and tip are extra.
luxury-houses.net
Listed At $3.499 Million, This Elegant Timeless Single Level Home in Scottsdale Arizona Welcomes You With Breathtaking Entry And A Dramatic Fountain
10405 E Mary Katherine Dr Home in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 10405 E Mary Katherine Dr, Scottsdale, Arizona brings a comfortable life with professionally designed neutral interiors and a smart system. This Home in Scottsdale offers 7 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,942 square feet of living space. To know more about 10405 E Mary Katherine Dr, please contact David Rod (Phone: 480 767 3000) and Cameron Rod (Phone: 602 828 8500) at Keller Williams Arizona Realty for full support and perfect service.
Phoenix New Times
Five Free Things to Do in Metro Phoenix This Week
Whoever said you have to spend a lot of money to have fun was just plain wrong. This week around the Valley, you can party with wizards and muggles, hit up a dog-themed festival, and do some yoga at a swanky resort — all for free. Chocolate Class. All...
azbigmedia.com
Will Hollywood be heading east to Metro Phoenix?
Tinseltown is about 400 miles west of Phoenix, but a new law will have Hollywood producers looking east to film their next blockbuster hit. Arizona legislators created a tax credit for the television and film industry to incentivize production in the Grand Canyon State. The Arizona Motion Picture Production Program...
themesatribune.com
Western Week galloping back to Scottsdale
Western Week returns to Scottsdale beginning Saturday, Jan. 28, bringing a broad range of classic events that pay homage to the history of the “West’s Most Western Town.”. This year brings plenty of promise as two keystone events will be celebrating big anniversaries. The Hash Knife Pony Express...
Valley doctor working to recover after fall over the holidays
PHOENIX — A Valley doctor who's helped patients for 20 years is the one now being treated. Dr. Grayson Guzman has been hospitalized for a month after taking a fall during the holidays. Kara Guzman, his wife, says he wanted to fix some Christmas lights that had fallen at...
A guide to planning a girls' weekend in Scottsdale, Arizona
Disclaimer: Some of the links contained in this post are affiliate links, meaning at no cost to you, I will earn a small commission if you click through and make a purchase. You see them everywhere: girls' weekend getaway, yoga-and-wine retreats, and girls-only trips to an exotic locale. But when it comes to planning your next friends trip, you might feel like you’ve seen it all before. That is until you stumble upon a city like Scottsdale, AZ.
News Channel Nebraska
Pebble Creek in Goodyear, AZ
Originally Posted On: https://azjunkremoval.com/pebble-creek-goodyear/. Some active adult living communities use word of mouth to spread the news about how impressive their amenities happen to be. At the Robson Resort Community in Pebble Creek, you might just this is practically a chapter of Club Med that’s rooted itself in Goodyear, Arizona. Let’s see how Robson Resort Community measures up in terms of what they can offer to those in the 55+ retirement category.
fabulousarizona.com
Minimal Living Concepts: A New Way to Build Your Dream Space
Minimal Living Concepts, a new collaborative home designing and building company created by duo Zander Diamont and Jared Amzallag, offers Phoenicians a new approach to building their dream homes. Created by co-founders Zander Diamont and Jared Amzallag in 2020, Minimal Living Concepts was derived from the duo when they saw...
Phoenix New Times
This West Valley Restaurant Serves Hot Chicken With a Twist
Chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, chicken nuggets, and chicken wraps: chicken dishes have been taking over restaurant menus with new spots dedicated to the bird popping up across the Valley in rapid succession. In suburban Peoria, one chicken joint stands out among the crowd. As you enter Twist Hot Chicken, a...
You'll need reservations to eat at these top Valley restaurants during Super Bowl week
PHOENIX — A long time ago, the joke about Phoenix's culinary scene was a bitter "Tacos, steak and one French guy." Things have changed (though the French guy, Vincent Guerithault, still has a great restaurant here) and Phoenix is the home to the kind of places that get featured on Netflix specials and Yelp favorite lists.
fox10phoenix.com
Snow west of Phoenix has residents jumping for joy
While we’ve seen big snow totals up north, here’s something you might not expect. Snow in the Valley! It wasn't much, but the rare sight really excited residents. “Monday morning, January 23rd and we have snow falling in our home,” said Mary Sides, who lives in Buckeye.
KTAR.com
Noodles & Company opening Scottsdale location in February
PHOENIX — American restaurant Noodles & Company is expanding in the Valley with its first Scottsdale location set to open in February, officials said. The latest restaurant opening Feb. 1 near Tatum and Shea boulevards will become the seventh Valley location, the company said in an email. Customers will...
tourcounsel.com
Scottsdale Quarter | Shopping mall in Phoenix, Arizona
In Scottsdale you must visit the Scottsdale Quarter to complement your shopping trip. It is not very big like other malls in Phoenix Arizona but it is quite nice to walk around an afternoon with the family. And it is not for less since there are good clothing stores and restaurants, besides that it is quite beautiful. Its store offering includes good brands such as Vineyard Vines, Buckle, Urban Outfiters, Sephora makeup store and Bonobos.
thearizona100.com
Historic snowfalls in Phoenix
While measurable snow remains rare in the Valley of the Sun, the white stuff has accumulated on a handful of occasions – most notably in January 1937. The greatest snowfall on record, 1.0 inch, was reported at the Federal Building (today the United States Post Office), at Central Avenue and West Fillmore Street. Four inches fell in parts of the metro area and lingered for several days in the shade.
BNSF moving forward with Phoenix-area rail complex
Fort Worth-based BNSF Railway Co. is moving forward with two massive rail complexes, including one in the Phoenix metro, following its announcement to invest $3.96 billion in 2023.
KTAR.com
Arizona chef to compete in Food Network’s Chopped TV Show this week
PHOENIX — A local Arizona chef and partner of Humble Pie and Humble Bistro will compete on a Food Network show this week. On Tuesday’s, chef Jorge Gomez, who is originally from Hermosillo, Mexico, will compete in the television game show series, according to a press release. The...
Comments / 0