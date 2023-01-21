ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
roselawgroupreporter.com

$12 Million Dollar Estate Home Sells in Paradise Valley

(PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz.) – Arizona’s Luxury Leader Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to announce the $12 million sale of 6659 East Indian Bend Road in Paradise Valley, Arizona. Luxury Agents Frank Aazami and Jean-Michel Edery of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty represented the seller of this extraordinary estate that offered the highest level of luxury, security and privacy in the guard-gated Judson Estates of Paradise Valley, Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
designboom.com

frank lloyd wright's last completed design 'circular sun house' hits the market for $8,9M

Circular sun house: frank lloyd wright’s last completed design. Perched along a rocky cliff in Phoenix, Arizona, the ‘Circular Sun House’, Frank Lloyd Wright’s last completed architectural design, is now listed for sale for a whopping $8,950,000. Also known as the Norman Lykes House, the residence is one of 14 round houses designed by the master architect and is designed to blend with the curved mountainous surroundings. The house offers 3,095 sqft (287 sqm) of living space with three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a private courtyard with a circular pool.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbex.com

2 Major Dev. Coming Near Loop 101 North

Two recent land auctions are bringing major new developments to the North Loop 101 area of Phoenix and Scottsdale. In October, Garden Communities was the sole bidder for a roughly 41-acre property at the NEC of Deer Valley Drive and Tatum Blvd. just north of Desert Ridge Marketplace in north Phoenix. The land sold for the minimum bid of $44.1M, and the developer recently submitted the initial paperwork for an 882-unit multifamily development.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
phoenixmag.com

Where to Dine in the Valley in January & February 2023

The restaurants listed are noteworthy and randomly selected from our rotating master list. We suggest that you confirm information, and we solicit your help in correcting any errors in the guide. We also ask readers to send us complaints in writing when one of the listed restaurants fails to meet expectations. Please note that, unless otherwise indicated, the listed restaurants offer free parking and recommend reservations for peak hours and large groups. Price categories reflect average dinner entrée prices; drinks, tax and tip are extra.
PHOENIX, AZ
luxury-houses.net

Listed At $3.499 Million, This Elegant Timeless Single Level Home in Scottsdale Arizona Welcomes You With Breathtaking Entry And A Dramatic Fountain

10405 E Mary Katherine Dr Home in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 10405 E Mary Katherine Dr, Scottsdale, Arizona brings a comfortable life with professionally designed neutral interiors and a smart system. This Home in Scottsdale offers 7 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,942 square feet of living space. To know more about 10405 E Mary Katherine Dr, please contact David Rod (Phone: 480 767 3000) and Cameron Rod (Phone: 602 828 8500) at Keller Williams Arizona Realty for full support and perfect service.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Five Free Things to Do in Metro Phoenix This Week

Whoever said you have to spend a lot of money to have fun was just plain wrong. This week around the Valley, you can party with wizards and muggles, hit up a dog-themed festival, and do some yoga at a swanky resort — all for free. Chocolate Class. All...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Will Hollywood be heading east to Metro Phoenix?

Tinseltown is about 400 miles west of Phoenix, but a new law will have Hollywood producers looking east to film their next blockbuster hit. Arizona legislators created a tax credit for the television and film industry to incentivize production in the Grand Canyon State. The Arizona Motion Picture Production Program...
ARIZONA STATE
themesatribune.com

Western Week galloping back to Scottsdale

Western Week returns to Scottsdale beginning Saturday, Jan. 28, bringing a broad range of classic events that pay homage to the history of the “West’s Most Western Town.”. This year brings plenty of promise as two keystone events will be celebrating big anniversaries. The Hash Knife Pony Express...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Genni Franklin

A guide to planning a girls' weekend in Scottsdale, Arizona

Disclaimer: Some of the links contained in this post are affiliate links, meaning at no cost to you, I will earn a small commission if you click through and make a purchase. You see them everywhere: girls' weekend getaway, yoga-and-wine retreats, and girls-only trips to an exotic locale. But when it comes to planning your next friends trip, you might feel like you’ve seen it all before. That is until you stumble upon a city like Scottsdale, AZ.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
News Channel Nebraska

Pebble Creek in Goodyear, AZ

Originally Posted On: https://azjunkremoval.com/pebble-creek-goodyear/. Some active adult living communities use word of mouth to spread the news about how impressive their amenities happen to be. At the Robson Resort Community in Pebble Creek, you might just this is practically a chapter of Club Med that’s rooted itself in Goodyear, Arizona. Let’s see how Robson Resort Community measures up in terms of what they can offer to those in the 55+ retirement category.
GOODYEAR, AZ
fabulousarizona.com

Minimal Living Concepts: A New Way to Build Your Dream Space

Minimal Living Concepts, a new collaborative home designing and building company created by duo Zander Diamont and Jared Amzallag, offers Phoenicians a new approach to building their dream homes. Created by co-founders Zander Diamont and Jared Amzallag in 2020, Minimal Living Concepts was derived from the duo when they saw...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

This West Valley Restaurant Serves Hot Chicken With a Twist

Chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, chicken nuggets, and chicken wraps: chicken dishes have been taking over restaurant menus with new spots dedicated to the bird popping up across the Valley in rapid succession. In suburban Peoria, one chicken joint stands out among the crowd. As you enter Twist Hot Chicken, a...
PEORIA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Snow west of Phoenix has residents jumping for joy

While we’ve seen big snow totals up north, here’s something you might not expect. Snow in the Valley! It wasn't much, but the rare sight really excited residents. “Monday morning, January 23rd and we have snow falling in our home,” said Mary Sides, who lives in Buckeye.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Noodles & Company opening Scottsdale location in February

PHOENIX — American restaurant Noodles & Company is expanding in the Valley with its first Scottsdale location set to open in February, officials said. The latest restaurant opening Feb. 1 near Tatum and Shea boulevards will become the seventh Valley location, the company said in an email. Customers will...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
tourcounsel.com

Scottsdale Quarter | Shopping mall in Phoenix, Arizona

In Scottsdale you must visit the Scottsdale Quarter to complement your shopping trip. It is not very big like other malls in Phoenix Arizona but it is quite nice to walk around an afternoon with the family. And it is not for less since there are good clothing stores and restaurants, besides that it is quite beautiful. Its store offering includes good brands such as Vineyard Vines, Buckle, Urban Outfiters, Sephora makeup store and Bonobos.
PHOENIX, AZ
thearizona100.com

Historic snowfalls in Phoenix

While measurable snow remains rare in the Valley of the Sun, the white stuff has accumulated on a handful of occasions – most notably in January 1937. The greatest snowfall on record, 1.0 inch, was reported at the Federal Building (today the United States Post Office), at Central Avenue and West Fillmore Street. Four inches fell in parts of the metro area and lingered for several days in the shade.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy