You see them everywhere: girls' weekend getaway, yoga-and-wine retreats, and girls-only trips to an exotic locale. But when it comes to planning your next friends trip, you might feel like you've seen it all before. That is until you stumble upon a city like Scottsdale, AZ.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 4 DAYS AGO