abc57.com
Former Berrien County deputy sentenced to 30 days for false pretenses
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - A former Berrien County deputy accused of embezzling money from the Niles Wrestling Club was sentenced to 30 days in jail in addition to probation and restitution, according to the Berrien County Prosecutor's Office. Trent Babcock was sentenced to 30 days in jail, two years' probation,...
abc57.com
Mishawaka Police investigating fraud cases in the city
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the pictured individual in connection with a fraud investigation. If you have any information, please call police at 574-258-1684 or contact police through Facebook Messenger.
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police seize gun, 479 pills, 65 bags of crack cocaine in traffic stop
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - A traffic stop in Benton Harbor night resulted in the seizure of drugs and a loaded gun Thursday. According to authorities, the traffic stop was initiated after police saw an “illegal substance transaction.” The traffic stop resulted in the discovery and seizure of a loaded handgun, 65 baggies of suspected crack cocaine and nearly 500 illegally possessed prescription pills.
wincountry.com
Xylazine-Involved fatality in Van Buren County prompts warning from health officials
LAWRENCE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — There has been a recent death in Van Buren County of a person testing positive for Xylazine according to health officials. Xylazine is a sedative used in veterinary clinics that was responsible for a death in the county, which was reported on Thursday, January 19.
WWMTCw
Person tests positive for Xylazine in Van Buren County
LAWRENCE, Mich. — A person in Van Buren County tested positive for Xylazine Thursday, a potent sedative used commonly in veterinary clinics, according to the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department. The drug has never been approved for human use, health officials said. Xylazine is often mixed with fentanyl or...
wmuk.org
The Palisades closure is expected to cause job loss in Van Buren, Cass and Berrien Counties
A virtual presentation on Monday outlined the economic impact of closing the Palisades nuclear power plant. Entergy powered down the Covert Township power plant in May, immediately eliminating almost 200 jobs before it sold the building to Holtec for decommissioning. The ripple effect of the closure will be felt for years to come, and was the topic of a virtual meeting on Monday.
Times-Union Newspaper
2-Vehicle Crash At 30 & Old 30
Three people suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle accident around 2 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Old 30 in Warsaw. According to information provided by Capt. Brad Kellar, Warsaw Police Department public information officer, a 2016 black Toyota Corolla was traveling west on U.S. 30 and a 2019 black Ford Fusion was traveling on Old 30, approaching U.S. 30. A witness stated the Corolla had a green light on U.S. 30 and the Fusion disregarded its light and traveled into the intersection. The witness said the Corolla had no other option and T-boned into the Fusion.
Fox17
New details emerge on fraud allegations against KDPS officer
(WXMI) — New details have emerged regarding a Kalamazoo officer who was charged with fraud in Georgia this month. Documents obtained by FOX 17 say Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) Officer Catrice Lockett and fiancée Brian Lee filed a report claiming their truck was stolen at Sweetwater Creek State Park, which is located just east of Atlanta.
Kalamazoo Township clerk tenders resignation mid-term to township board
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, MI — After more than 14 years serving Kalamazoo Township as a trustee and clerk, township clerk Mark Miller announced Monday night he would be stepping down next month. “I have both enjoyed and appreciated the opportunity to serve the township both as trustee and as clerk...
Sheriff’s office: Man stole two trucks, led deputies in three-county chase
Deputies were involved in a chase on Tuesday.
abc57.com
Employee allegedly pulled under vehicle during shoplifting incident in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. - A gas station employee was injured on Friday after she was allegedly pulled under a vehicle while a shoplifting suspect was trying to leave the scene, according to the Elkhart Police Department. At 5:17 a.m., an officer was called to the 2700 block of S. Main St....
WANE-TV
Steuben County police arrest suspect in reported child molesting
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) has made an arrest in connection to a reported child molesting that took place in April 2022. On Monday, the SCSO arrested 34-year-old Kevin A. Lambos of Jonesville, Michigan, following an interview with detectives. The arrest comes...
Are You Legally Required To Remove Snow From A Sidewalk In Southwest Michigan?
With temperatures set to drop below freezing again and another round of snow storms headed toward West Michigan, it doesn't hurt to brush up on your snow etiquette!. Even though I actually enjoy shoveling snow, I feel like I'm in the minority. I don't blame you for not wanting to go outside! However, it benefits everyone in our community when we keep our roadways and sidewalks free of snow. For some, that's their only way of getting around town.
Kalamazoo police seize 2 guns during traffic stop
KALAMAZOO, MI – Police overnight seized two firearms, including a semi-automatic that had been converted to fully automatic. The guns were recovered during a traffic stop around 1:20 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, in the 600 block of East Michigan Avenue near Harrison Street. Police stopped a vehicle for a...
wtvbam.com
Nurses at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital poised to strike
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Nurses have authorized their union leadership to call a strike at ProMedica Coldwater Regional Hospital. The 110 members of the Branch County Independent Nurses Association authorized the strike in a vote this past Wednesday. The union membership has rejected three contract proposals brought forth by ProMedica.
963xke.com
Lengthy investigation leads to arrest of Mishawaka woman
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (ADAMS) – Indiana State Police say that a months-long investigation has ended with a Mishawaka woman facing drug charges. After a search of the 49-year-old woman’s residence, police seized a gun, meth, pills, and other drug-related items. Police say that Linda McAfee was arrested Friday and...
WNDU
Police: South Bend residents urged to be vigilant after string of robberies
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Residents in South Bend are urged to be more cautious when traveling after a string of robberies over the weekend. According to the South Bend Police Department, authorities responded to seven robberies across various parts of the city from Saturday through early Monday morning. Multiple suspects have been arrested in relation to some of the burglaries; however, there are still active cases ongoing.
abc57.com
Barnaby's and St. Joe County Health Department respond to video of alleged roaches
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --- It’s no doubt that Barnaby’s is one of, if not, the most beloved pizza place in South Bend. When a video began circulating on social media showing about ten roaches crawling on the kitchen floor supposedly at the downtown Barnaby’s location, people were quick to share their disappointments online.
Fire at Southwest Michigan brewery causes ‘total loss,’ chief says
PAW PAW, MI -- Firefighters responded to a fire at a brewery that resulted in a total loss, according to a fire official. The fire happened at Lucky Girl Brewing Co., 34016 M-43, after midnight on Tuesday, Jan. 24, Paw Paw Fire Chief Jim DeGroff IV told MLive/Kalamazoo Gazette. “We...
WWMTCw
Vandalized Gobles brewery alarms local business owners
GOBLES, Mich. — A vandalized brewing company raised concerns for local business owners who are afraid the same destruction could happen to them. Destruction at Dirtbag Brewing Company: Gobles Brewing Company set to open in summer of 2023 vandalized. Dirtbag Brewing Company in Gobles was set to open in...
