Kansas State

Ukraine Shoots Down Three Russian Helicopters In Thirty Minutes As Vladimir Putin Faces Political 'Ruin' If His Newest Military Offensive Fails

Ukrainian forces reportedly shot down three of Russia’s “deadliest helicopters” in only 30 minutes overnight, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come as Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, Ukraine’s air force claimed on Tuesday that they shot down three Ka-52 choppers.One Ka-52 chopper, dubbed the Black Shark, reportedly costs nearly $15 million and has been described as Russia’s “deadliest helicopter” because its battlefield management system allows it to share data with other aircraft to coordinate attacks.The three Ka-52s reportedly downed by Ukraine overnight mark just the latest failure for Putin in connection to his...
'Happening way too often': Report delves into mass attacks

WASHINGTON — (AP) — As the nation reels from a week of high-profile shootings, a new report on mass attacks calls for communities to intervene early when they see warning signs of violence, encourages businesses to consider workplace violence prevention plans and highlights the connection between domestic violence, misogyny and mass attacks.
MONTEREY PARK, CA

