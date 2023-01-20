Biggest upsets in NFL playoff history: Jets, Patriots, Jaguars among biggest underdogs to win outright

Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
Tom Brady Punished for Dirty Trick vs. Cowboys - LOOK
After a 31-14 home playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Tom Brady's football future remains up in the air.
NFL fans were stunned that the Cowboys' official Twitter account crushed Dak Prescott
Sunday’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC divisional round was a game to forget for the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott. The Cowboys quarterback threw two costly interceptions and struggled to make an impact against the Niners defense. Cowboys fans were right to be upset. But...
Andy Reid reveals Patrick Mahomes’ status for AFC Championship
Patrick Mahomes appeared to be in significant pain after he injured his ankle in Saturday’s Kansas City Chiefs-Jacksonville Jaguars game, but Andy Reid does not anticipate the star quarterback missing time. Reid told reporters on Monday that Mahomes is planning to play in the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He also said Mahomes’... The post Andy Reid reveals Patrick Mahomes’ status for AFC Championship appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Brock Purdy showed 49ers his best yet in gritty NFC divisional playoff win over Cowboys
Brock Purdy made NFL quarterbacking look much easier than it is in the first six starts of his career. It took until Sunday night's 19-12 NFC divisional playoff win over the Cowboys for him put up poor passing numbers. But given the degree of difficulty vs. Dallas defense, the 49ers seventh-round rookie turned in his best performance yet despite his worst stats.
Angry Cowboys Fans Smash Televisions After Brutal Loss to 49ers
Dallas fans were upset with the team’s result on Sunday.
NFL power rankings: 3 reasons Chiefs, 49ers, Eagles and Bengals will (or won't) win Super Bowl 57
The 2023 NFL playoffs are down to four teams still alive to win Super Bowl 57. The AFC championship will feature a rematch of last year's game between the Chiefs and Bengals in Kansas City. The NFC championship game has the Eagles hosting the 49ers in Philadelphia. Three of this...
Breaking: Jerry Jones Announces Decision On Mike McCarthy Following Loss
Jerry Jones appears to have already made a decision on Mike McCarthy's future with the Dallas Cowboys. Jones announced just moments ago that McCarthy's job is safe, despite the Cowboys' ugly 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night. McCarthy was never on the hot seat, loss ...
Will Brock Purdy start for 49ers next year? Projecting the 49ers' sudden QB competition with Trey Lance
The Purdy wordplay has run its course, but Brock Purdy has not. "Mr. Irrelevant" has been anything but, keeping the 49ers in the playoff hunt despite injuries to both Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. He's done more than just play caretaker for the 49ers' offense, though. Purdy got off to...
How Dalton Schultz touchdown netted bettor nearly $73K off $5 NFL playoffs parlay
The Cowboys may have suffered a disappointing end to their season in the divisional round vs. the 49ers, but at least one person came out a winner from that game (apart from San Francisco). That would be Cameron Craig, a Bengals fan whose four-leg parlay over the divisional round ended...
Chad Henne playoff history: How Chiefs backup helped KC beat Browns after Patrick Mahomes injury in 2021
Chad Henne was thrust into a difficult position. When Patrick Mahomes left Saturday's AFC divisional round contest against the Jaguars with an ankle injury, the Chiefs were forced to turn to their backup quarterback. Henne responded well. The 37-year-old led the Chiefs on a 98-yard scoring drive to extend their...
How Brett Maher's inaccuracy, instability has changed Cowboys game plan vs. 49ers
The Cowboys are looking to take their foot out of football. During Sunday's NFC divisional round clash against the 49ers, Dallas has made the decision to avoid trying any long field-goal attempts, and soon might be looking to avoid going for any point-after tries. In the first half, the Cowboys...
Bengals vs. Chiefs picks, predictions against spread: Why Cincinnati will advance to Super Bowl 57
The Bengals and Chiefs are about to do it again. The two teams that played in last year's AFC championship game have both advanced to this year's AFC championship game. Once again, that matchup will play out in Kansas City. The Chiefs have gone 0-3 against Joe Burrow and the...
Aaron Rodgers trade rumors: Packers may move QB for 'the right package'
Aaron Rodgers could be yours if the price is right. The Rodgers rumor mill has once again begun to churn, with recent reports indicating the 39-year-old quarterback could be on his way out of Green Bay this offseason. Where there's smoke, there's fire, and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport continued to...
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes suffers apparent ankle injury vs. Jaguars
The worst possible scenario for the Kansas City Chiefs is coming to fruition against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jacksonville has been getting some pressure against Kansas City’s offensive line early. Late in the first quarter, Patrick Mahomes got rolled up on from behind by a pair of Jaguars defenders. His right ankle was caught beneath him on the play and he got up hobbling badly.
How many times have No. 1 seeds played in Super Bowl? Eagles, Chiefs look to add to NFL playoffs history
The Eagles and Chiefs both entered the 2023 NFL playoffs as mighty No. 1 seeds. After the top regular-season teams in the NFC and AFC opened with strong home divisional playoff victories on Saturday night to advance to the conference championship games, Philadelphia and Kansas City are one more win away from facing each other in Super Bowl 57.
Dallas Cowboys Announce Roster Changes Ahead Of 49ers Game
In a rematch of last year's wild card game, the Dallas Cowboys will be taking on the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round this Sunday. Ahead of tomorrow's matchup, the Cowboys appear to be finalizing their roster for kickoff. According to NFL insider Todd Archer, Dallas has waived ...
Jimmy Garoppolo injury update: Kyle Shanahan would be 'very surprised' if 49ers QB practices ahead of Eagles game
Any notion of Jimmy Garoppolo returning from injury to play for the 49ers again this season remains on hold heading into the NFC championship game. Kyle Shanahan on Monday informed reporters that Garoppolo, who was elevated to the starting position in Week 2 of the season, likely will not practice this week ahead of the showdown against the Eagles.
Damar Hamlin attending his 1st Bills game since cardiac arrest
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin made his first public appearance since going into cardiac arrest after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals three weeks ago, waving to fans from a stadium suite on Sunday as the two teams met again for an AFC divisional playoff game.The crowd at Highmark Stadium erupted when an image of the recovering Hamlin filled the massive screens at the end zones near the end of the game's first half. Fans turned toward the glass-enclosed suite and cheered.Hamlin, wearing a hooded jacket, stood in front of the windows and raised his...
What is Rivals Week? New NBA schedule feature highlights Celtics vs. Lakers and other marquee matchups
When the NBA announced its schedule back in August, it revealed the debut of "Rivals Week" for the 2022-23 season. In addition to the typical marquee days of the NBA schedule like Opening Night, NBA Christmas Day and Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the NBA is attempting to put an emphasis on the league's rivalries — both old and new.
