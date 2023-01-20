ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palos Hills, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
morainevalley.edu

Moraine Valley professor awarded nurse educator fellowship

Moraine Valley Community College program coordinator and assistant professor of Nursing, Leslie Moyar, was awarded one of the Illinois Board of Higher Education (IBHE) Nurse Educator Fellowships. Only around 20 individuals earn this honor across Illinois. Since 2014, the IBHE has instituted the Nurse Educator Fellowship Program to ensure the...
PALOS HILLS, IL
morainevalley.edu

Moraine Valley releases fall 2022 academic achievement lists

Moraine Valley Community College has released the students named to its President’s List, Dean’s List and Part-time Student Scholastic Achievement List for the fall 2022 semester. Students are organized by town on all lists. Qualification for the President’s List is a semester grade point average of 3.75 to...
PALOS HILLS, IL
morainevalley.edu

Sign Up for the 2023 FitRec Indoor Triathlon/Duathlon

Event Results: Results will be posted here shortly after the event. Time: 8 am-1 pm (sign up for a wave during this time frame, waves run every 20 minutes starting at 8 am, last wave at 11:40 am),. Reminder: The FitRec pool/whirlpool and the gym will be closed from 8...
PALOS HILLS, IL
morainevalley.edu

Come Play Pickleball at FitRec!

FitRec members can play for free with their memberships by showing up during the designated days and times listed above. Participation is first come, first serve and pickleball paddles and balls are available for check-out at the FitRec Welcome Desk. Not a FitRec member? Don’t worry! FitRec now sells Pickleball...

Comments / 0

Community Policy