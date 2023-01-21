Mayor Andre Dickens and Councilmember Amir Farokhi Partner on Funding for Innovative Community-based Housing Incentives for Public Safety Officials. Mayor Andre Dickens and Councilmember Amir Farokhi are partnering to work with City Council to allocate $500,000 of American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds on an innovative community-based housing incentive for the City’s public safety officials. The funds—to be administered by the Atlanta Police Foundation with help from the Atlanta Apartment Association—would provide a housing subsidy to Atlanta’s sworn firefighters, police officers and corrections officials as an incentive to live near their stations, offices or in their zones.

