wabe.org
Accrediting agency says DeKalb school board needs to learn to work together
The DeKalb County school board needs to learn how to work together better, according to a monitoring review from the district’s accrediting agency Cognia. The school district underwent a full accreditation review last March and Cognia flagged governance as an area the board needs to work on. The issue...
Yes, site for proposed public safety training center in Atlanta located in one of largest urban forests
ATLANTA — Months of protests over Atlanta's proposed public safety training center have centered around two key areas: strengthening law enforcement and the environmental impact of the project. Protesters of the "Defend the Atlanta Forest" movement say the South River Forest, where the proposed training center is being built, is one of the largest urban forests in the region.
Atlanta promoter and entrepreneur indicted on PPP loan fraud
Travis Lee Harris has been arraigned on federal charges stemming from his fraudulent acquisition of a Paycheck Protection Program loan for small businesses. Harris was indicted by a federal grand jury on January 3, 2023. “Congress established the Paycheck Protection Program to help small businesses, not to be easy money for anyone willing to lie […] The post Atlanta promoter and entrepreneur indicted on PPP loan fraud appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Atlanta Daily World
Mayor Andre Dickens and Councilmember Amir Farokhi Offer Housing Incentives for Public Safety Officials
Mayor Andre Dickens and Councilmember Amir Farokhi Partner on Funding for Innovative Community-based Housing Incentives for Public Safety Officials. Mayor Andre Dickens and Councilmember Amir Farokhi are partnering to work with City Council to allocate $500,000 of American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds on an innovative community-based housing incentive for the City’s public safety officials. The funds—to be administered by the Atlanta Police Foundation with help from the Atlanta Apartment Association—would provide a housing subsidy to Atlanta’s sworn firefighters, police officers and corrections officials as an incentive to live near their stations, offices or in their zones.
Former Fulton principal files lawsuit against district, superintendent
Former Fulton principal seeking back pay, lost benefits and accumulated retirement contributions.
Atlanta mayor and councilmember look to provide affordable housing for public safety officials
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and City Councilmember Amir Farokhi have announced that they have partnered up in an effort to provide affordable housing for public safety officials in the city. Together, Dickens and Farokhi will be working with Atlanta City Council to allot $500,000 of funds from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) to a community-based […] The post Atlanta mayor and councilmember look to provide affordable housing for public safety officials appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Henry County special ed teachers help 72-year-old grandma caring for granddaughter get accessible van
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — It used to take half an hour to get Moriyah McGuire in and out of her grandmother's car. With a ramp and features meant for a wheelchair, that time can be cut in half thanks to the McGuires' accessible van. The 9-year-old's grandmother, Jocelyn McGuire...
chambleeblueandgold.com
Remembering Chamblee Student Laila Harris
In the late fall of 2022, Chamblee student Laila Harris (‘25) passed away unexpectedly. Teachers and students remember her presence in and out of the classroom, reminiscing on moments they shared with her. Ms. Kimberly Nesbitt, her World Literature teacher, remembers Harris’s personality vividly. “She was a ball...
saportareport.com
CareerRise, a leader in workforce development, becomes independent 501(c)3
Since inception, Atlanta CareerRise has invested more than $13M in workforce development. On January 1, 2023, CareerRise, a leader in workforce development, transitioned to an independent 501(c)3 separate from United Way of Greater Atlanta. Since 2011, CareerRise has invested more than $13M in workforce development programs supporting economic mobility and racial equity to improve the well-being of individuals, families and communities across Greater Atlanta.
A few area school districts announce delays for Wednesday | List
ATLANTA — Several metro Atlanta school districts are announcing delays for Wednesday, Jan. 25, as rain and wind move in overnight. LIVE UPDATES: Metro Atlanta wakes up to storms, wet commute | Live weather and traffic updates. Here's the list of schools that have announced delays so far:. Griffin-Spalding...
Feds charge Georgia businessman with PPP fraud
(The Center Square) — An Atlanta businessman has been arraigned on federal charges that he provided fraudulent information on a Paycheck Protection Program loan application. On Jan. 3, a federal grand jury indicted Travis Lee Harris, 41, of Atlanta, Georgia, on a wire fraud charge. Federal prosecutors say Harris signed a PPP loan application with fraudulent information about the number of employees, payroll and revenue for his business, Atlanta Luxury...
atlantanewsfirst.com
A diagnosis for murder
ATLANTA Ga. (Atlanta News First) - When you walk into LaTasha Pyatt’s home outside of Atlanta, there are with signs of her fiancé, Danyel Smith, everywhere. The letter “D” is on stitched on living room pillows; the giant letter “S” is imprinted on a rug. “When someone comes through the door, they’ll automatically know his presence is here,” said Pyatt.
11 men sentenced for their roles in $3 million Paycheck Protection Program fraud scheme
Eleven men, eight from metro Atlanta, and three from South Carolina, have been sentenced for their roles in a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) fraud scheme. According to the United States Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Georgia, the men obtained approximately $3 million in PPP loans on behalf of ten businesses based in Georgia and South Carolina.
Schools are stocking up on Narcan | Which metro Atlanta districts have the medication
ATLANTA — As opioid overdoses increase across the country, 11Alive learned some metro Atlanta districts are stocking up on the life-saving drug Narcan. Fulton County Schools is the latest to announce it will soon be on hand in every school. "Looking at things that might be coming, or we...
saportareport.com
National and local civil rights attorneys may represent family of protester killed by police
National and local civil rights attorneys are discussing possible representation of the family of the Atlanta public safety training center protester killed by police, according to the Oregon-based Civil Liberties Defense Center (CLDC). Manuel Esteban Paez Teran, 26, who called themself Tortuguita, was killed during a Jan. 18 raid of...
Feds: Atlanta man recruited business owners to commit $3 million PPP fraud
An Atlanta man recruited a group of business owners in Georgia and South Carolina to defraud the federal Paycheck Protection Program for $3 million, but was caught when he used identical paperwork to apply for the loans, officials said.
Marietta officer suspended after investigation reveals racist comment, chief says
A veteran Marietta officer was suspended Thursday after a recent internal investigation revealed he used a racial term a...
Ex-Atlanta police officer charged with murder wants case moved to federal court
An attorney representing a former Atlanta police officer charged with murder in the FBI task force shooting of Jimmy Atc...
Feds see poverty rising in Atlanta’s suburban school districts
The school district in metro Atlanta's urban core, Atlanta Public Schools, was the only metro area system to escape a recent rise in youth poverty.
WXIA 11 Alive
Ex-MARTA executive alleges $1 billion shortfall for Atlanta projects | What's going on?
ATLANTA — UPDATE: Councilman Antonio Lewis, who spoke about this issue at the City Council meeting earlier this week, talked with 11Alive on Friday about his concerns and expectations ahead of a Transportation Committee meeting next Wednesday at which MARTA representatives will attend and address this issue. You can...
