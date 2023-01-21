ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

wabe.org

Accrediting agency says DeKalb school board needs to learn to work together

The DeKalb County school board needs to learn how to work together better, according to a monitoring review from the district’s accrediting agency Cognia. The school district underwent a full accreditation review last March and Cognia flagged governance as an area the board needs to work on. The issue...
11Alive

Yes, site for proposed public safety training center in Atlanta located in one of largest urban forests

ATLANTA — Months of protests over Atlanta's proposed public safety training center have centered around two key areas: strengthening law enforcement and the environmental impact of the project. Protesters of the "Defend the Atlanta Forest" movement say the South River Forest, where the proposed training center is being built, is one of the largest urban forests in the region.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta promoter and entrepreneur indicted on PPP loan fraud

Travis Lee Harris has been arraigned on federal charges stemming from his fraudulent acquisition of a Paycheck Protection Program loan for small businesses. Harris was indicted by a federal grand jury on January 3, 2023. “Congress established the Paycheck Protection Program to help small businesses, not to be easy money for anyone willing to lie […] The post Atlanta promoter and entrepreneur indicted on PPP loan fraud appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Daily World

Mayor Andre Dickens and Councilmember Amir Farokhi Offer Housing Incentives for Public Safety Officials

Mayor Andre Dickens and Councilmember Amir Farokhi Partner on Funding for Innovative Community-based Housing Incentives for Public Safety Officials. Mayor Andre Dickens and Councilmember Amir Farokhi are partnering to work with City Council to allocate $500,000 of American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds on an innovative community-based housing incentive for the City’s public safety officials. The funds—to be administered by the Atlanta Police Foundation with help from the Atlanta Apartment Association—would provide a housing subsidy to Atlanta’s sworn firefighters, police officers and corrections officials as an incentive to live near their stations, offices or in their zones.
ATLANTA, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

Atlanta mayor and councilmember look to provide affordable housing for public safety officials

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and City Councilmember Amir Farokhi have announced that they have partnered up in an effort to provide affordable housing for public safety officials in the city. Together, Dickens and Farokhi will be working with Atlanta City Council to allot $500,000 of funds from the American Rescue Plan (ARP) to a community-based […] The post Atlanta mayor and councilmember look to provide affordable housing for public safety officials appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
chambleeblueandgold.com

Remembering Chamblee Student Laila Harris

In the late fall of 2022, Chamblee student Laila Harris (‘25) passed away unexpectedly. Teachers and students remember her presence in and out of the classroom, reminiscing on moments they shared with her. Ms. Kimberly Nesbitt, her World Literature teacher, remembers Harris’s personality vividly. “She was a ball...
CHAMBLEE, GA
saportareport.com

CareerRise, a leader in workforce development, becomes independent 501(c)3

Since inception, Atlanta CareerRise has invested more than $13M in workforce development. On January 1, 2023, CareerRise, a leader in workforce development, transitioned to an independent 501(c)3 separate from United Way of Greater Atlanta. Since 2011, CareerRise has invested more than $13M in workforce development programs supporting economic mobility and racial equity to improve the well-being of individuals, families and communities across Greater Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
The Center Square

Feds charge Georgia businessman with PPP fraud

(The Center Square) — An Atlanta businessman has been arraigned on federal charges that he provided fraudulent information on a Paycheck Protection Program loan application. On Jan. 3, a federal grand jury indicted Travis Lee Harris, 41, of Atlanta, Georgia, on a wire fraud charge. Federal prosecutors say Harris signed a PPP loan application with fraudulent information about the number of employees, payroll and revenue for his business, Atlanta Luxury...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

A diagnosis for murder

ATLANTA Ga. (Atlanta News First) - When you walk into LaTasha Pyatt’s home outside of Atlanta, there are with signs of her fiancé, Danyel Smith, everywhere. The letter “D” is on stitched on living room pillows; the giant letter “S” is imprinted on a rug. “When someone comes through the door, they’ll automatically know his presence is here,” said Pyatt.
ATLANTA, GA

