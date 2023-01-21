Read full article on original website
Uncensored BlockFi Financials Leaked, Nearly Half of All Assets Tied to FTX Group
BlockFi’s exposure to FTX seems to be larger than previously expected, although part of this is due to BTC’s recent bullishness. BlockFi, already rattled by prior exposure to 3AC, was forced to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy shortly after the FTX Group went down, taking a sizable number of crypto-related companies with it.
Genesis Believes Creditor Disputes Can Be Resolved This Week: Report
The DCG subsidiary is optimistic about upcoming talks with creditors and believes bankruptcy procedures can be ended within several months. One of the latest big names in crypto to go under, Genesis, filed for bankruptcy on the 20th of January. However, unlike other high-profile cases, the company’s asset book doesn’t look that bad.
South Africa Regulator Takes Action Against False Crypto Advertising Claims
South Africa’s Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) has introduced new rules to protect crypto investors from misleading advertising. On January 23, South Africa’s Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) introduced new cryptocurrency-focused rules into the nation’s advertising code to protect consumers from misleading advertising. The new guidelines aim to ensure...
Companies Should Separate Clients’ Crypto Assets From Their Own: NYDFS
The regulator claimed the guidance is intended to offer “greater clarity regarding standards and practices.”. The New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) urged firms to set apart customers’ cryptocurrency holdings from their own assets. The watchdog argued that co-mingling funds could trigger a significant financial loss...
Genesis Sues Roger Ver for $20 Million for Failing to Settle Crypto Options
As insolvency drama rages on, Roger Ver has found himself in legal trouble with another embattled crypto firm. The so-called “Bitcoin Jesus,” Roger Ver, has been summoned to repay over $20 million in damages to Genesis after failing to settle certain cryptocurrency options transactions before the payment deadline.
IMF Recommends 5-Point Crypto Regulation Scheme
The International Monetary Fund issued a five-point cryptocurrency recommendation scheme. As global influencers rubbed elbows at Davos, the IMF issued recommendations for crypto to global regulators. Depending on who you ask, crypto regulation could hurt the industry or open up vast new markets for normie investors. In a note published...
Circle Blames US SEC for Failed $9B Spac Deal: FT
The Jeremy Allaire-led firm said that the turbulence in the crypto market had nothing to do with the termination. Circle, the company behind the USDC stablecoin, has blamed the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for its failed plans to go public. According to a new report by FT, the...
Nexo Mulls Suing Bulgaria for $1 Billion, Says Co-Founder Antoni Trenchev
The Bulgarian authorities launched their attack on Nexo to sabotage the third mandate, Trenchev maintained. Antoni Trenchev – Co-Founder of the cryptocurrency lending platform Nexo – said the company could sue the Bulgarian government for more than $1 billion for raiding its offices and undermining its reputation. He...
Despite Embracing Bitcoin, El Salvador Repaid its $800 Million Bond
President Bukele and Finance Minister Zelaya disclosed that El Salvador paid its $800 million bond plus interest. Nayib Bukele – the President of El Salvador – revealed that the government repaid its $800 million bond plus interest the same day it was set to mature. Settling the bond...
Bitcoin Surges Past $23K, Is the Rally Sustainable? (Analysis)
The ongoing rally will not zoom back to fresh all-time highs, but it could be different. Bitcoin has been moving higher as the equity markets fetched more gains. The world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization climbed over $23,000 on Tuesday. Since the beginning of the year, both Bitcoin and Ethereum added 40% surges to their trajectory, retracting the entire post-FTX dump.
Pantera, Kraken, and Others Join Consortium for Injective Labs’ $150M Fund
The initiative’s consortium will help with technical development, research, marketing, and community growth. The digital asset markets have been shaky in the past year, but the blockchain sector continues to scale as demand intensifies from both crypto-native as well as traditional institutions eyeing to leverage the space. Decentralized smart...
Circle Cross-Chain Protocol Approaches Launch Date
Circle’s Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol lets users burn USDC on one chain while Circle sends them newly minted USDC on another. Circle – the issuer of the second largest stablecoin by market cap, USDC – is preparing to launch a permissionless protocol for letting users transfer their stablecoins between blockchains.
ETH Breaks Past $1.6K But is a Short-Term Correction Imminent? (Ethereum Price Analysis)
Ethereum’s price has been on the rise for quite a while now after breaking above the $1300 resistance level. While the positive trend remains on higher timeframes, some signs are suggesting that at least a short-term correction is quite probable. Technical Analysis. By: Edris. The Daily Chart. On the...
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)’s Developers Release More Tokens as Presale Sold Out Early
A newly added phase 4 of the presale commences as over 8 million tokens are sold in 24hrs. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is a decentralized investment platform that will allow everyday investors to purchase tokens from various web2 and web3 early-stage projects. Orbeon Protocol includes an inbuilt wallet, an on-ramp for fiat, and more. However, the project’s key feature is its issuance of equity-backed NFTs, with the aim of simplifying the process of participating in startup funding.
SEC and Grayscale to Debate on a Bitcoin ETF in Court in March
The SEC and Grayscale will argue on a Bitcoin ETF in court in March. The world’s largest digital asset manager – Grayscale – will reportedly present its arguments in court regarding the potential launch of a Bitcoin ETF in the US on March 7. The United States...
69% of Retail Investors Unfazed by 2022 Crypto Winter: Survey
The study found that younger investors are less fearful of the crypto market after the crash last year. Most retail investors are still very much interested in investing in digital assets despite experiencing what is arguably the worst bear market in crypto history. According to a recent survey report by...
How Long Will the Ethereum LSD Narrative Last? Talking 2023 Trends with Nansen’s Martin Lee
Ethereum Liquid Staking Derivative coins are the hottest topic of 2023 so far, but what other trends are taking shape according to on-chain data?. Ethereum Liquid Staking tokens are going through the roof. Lido is up 150% in a month, similarly Frax Shares, while other protocols, such as Rocket Pool, are also catching up.
Vitalik Buterin Weighs in on Stealth Address to Bring Privacy to Blockchain Transactions
Stealth addresses can be registered on Ethereum Name Services (ENS) and can help in obfuscating the peer-to-peer transactions of digital assets. Privacy tools have always been heralded as a key to financial freedom in the crypto industry. In the Ethereum ecosystem, discussions surrounding the subject matter have revolved mostly around privacy-preserving transfers of ETH and mainstream ERC20 tokens.
Binance’s Banking Partner Will Start Ignoring Transactions Under $100K: Report
The decision to curtail these transactions is reportedly taken due to a recent FDIC statement and the implosion of FTX, who they provided services for. Crypto markets have been showing strong signs of recovery – but not everyone is convinced, and financial institutions are understandably on their guard. According...
Crypto Markets Shed $30B as SOL, ADA, ETH, DOGE Retrace by 6%: Market Watch
Despite the daily price drops, the total crypto market cap is still well beyond $1 trillion. Bitcoin failed at over $23,000 and dipped by several hundred dollars, currently trading below that level. Most altcoins have retraced hard in the past 24 hours, including the recent high-flyers – Cardano, Solana, Polygon,...
