New York Post

Woman’s husband attempts to clean the fridge — but ruins it instead

At least he tried. One woman on TikTok shared a hilarious video revealing that her husband had ruined the outside of her fridge in an attempt to clean it. T, who goes by the username @takingcareofcleaning on the social media app, categorized the video as the fourth in a series she has titled, “Why are men like this.” The viral video has already reached over 104,000 views and 9,000 likes. In the beginning of the video, T shows off the front of her stainless steel fridge, which was now covered in scratches. “My lovely husband who has been home for the holidays tried to...
Tyla

Woman lives as a 1950s housewife and believes her place is in the home

A mum-of-two lives her life as an 1950s-style traditional housewife and says she couldn’t be happier. Alexia Delarosa, 29, from San Diego, admitted that growing up she always dreamt of having a life where she stayed home to cook, clean and look after her children - so when she got married to Matthew and had two sons, that’s exactly what she did. You can see her in action here:
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Guardian

I’m a 32-year old woman and I have no female friends. Am I missing something?

I’m a 32-year-old woman and I have no female friends. I feel like everyone around me, and in the media, is obsessed with the power of female friendships at the moment. I’m getting married and I won’t have any bridesmaids, even though my partner will have a fleet of groomsmen. I don’t know how to feel about this – I used to feel shame, like there was something wrong with me, and like I was missing out on something. I don’t know why life has led me to a place where I have no female friends. I resent the articles and books about how they’re the most important thing in life – more important than family, romantic partners, pets, hobbies, work – but I don’t know if I’m resenting them because it’s what I want or if I’m actually OK with it and I’m just feeling inferior or self-conscious because of a current trend.
Upworthy

Dad jumps in to dance with daughter when she was left to dance alone without a partner

Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 19, 2022. It has since been updated. Some dads share absolutely beautiful relationships with their children, creating memorable experiences out of simple activities such as making them breakfast or dropping them to school. These are wonderful memories for children who are close to their dads.
pethelpful.com

Dogs' Relationship Revealed by DNA Test Has the Family Mindblown

TikTok user @milkkarten recently posted an anniversary video celebrating the two dogs they adopted two years ago. This TikToker adopted the two thinking they were sisters. And by the looks of it, we would’ve believed that. They were attached to each other’s hips, doing everything together. But one...
The Independent

Writer praised for ‘incredible’ response to individual who ‘fat-shamed’ their girlfriend

A writer’s thoughtful yet blunt response to a reader, who’d requested advice after telling their girlfriend they were no longer attracted to her because she gained weight, has gone viral for its “compassion and necessary honesty”.The anonymous individual recently submitted their question to LGBTQ+ online magazine Autostraddle’s You Need Help column, where they wrote about their girlfriend’s recent weight gain, which they said has been causing her “significant distress,” and asked what they should do after informing their girlfriend that they were “less attracted” to her now.In the post, the individual claimed that they have been “as supportive and...
msn.com

Mom slammed for holding baby in the passenger seat of a moving car

Slide 1 of 10: A mother has been slammed for not wearing a seatbelt as she held her baby daughter in the passenger seat of a moving car. Earlier this week, Russian actress Vera Kincheva, 31, shared a video of herself driving a car in Thailand on her Instagram while her friend Anna Peretz sat beside her. While music plays in the background of the viral Instagram video, Vera bobs along to the melody as she films herself on her phone.

