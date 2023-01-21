Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Allison “Big Al” Tipton
Allison “Big Al” Tipton, age 82 of the Bald Creek community passed away on Friday, January 20th, 2023 at Mission Hospital in Asheville, NC. A native of Yancey County, he was a son to the late Thomas and Martha Fender Tipton. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by brothers: Richard and Larry Tipton and sister, Evelyn Conrad.
William “Leonard” Ayers
William “Leonard” Ayers, age 92, of Burnsville, passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Pardee Hospital in Hendersonville. A native of Yancey County, he was the son of the late Oscar and Pansy Ayers. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, the love of his life, Mary Lou Ayers, and also by several brothers and sisters.
Park W. Peterson
Park W. Peterson, age 92, of the Tipton Hill Community, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 21st, 2023 at Ballad Hospital in Johnson City, TN. A native of Mitchell County, he was the son of the late James Peterson and Alice Honeycutt Peterson. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Madge Ingram Peterson; brothers: Brisco, Roy, Carl, Phin and twin brother, Raymond Peterson; and sisters: Eula, Evelyn, Carrie, Geneva and Birdie.
Joseph “Joe” Bell
Joseph “Joe” Bell, age 74, of Weaverville, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at his home after a short battle with cancer. Joe spent his life teaching, coaching, mentoring, speaking for Gideon’s International and serving his Lord. He was a faithful member of Flat Creek Baptist Church since 1977 where he has served in many different roles with the church. He was a Deacon, served on several committees, a Sunday school teacher, he also served the community in many different ways. Food was a language of love for Joe. One of his favorite ways of serving his community was taking food to the WNC Rescue Mission. Most of the time it was food that they could not acquire easily or readily.
Winner of the 2022 Mountain Piecemakers Quilt Guild Opportunity Quilt
Francis Whetstone of Branchville SC and Marshall NC is the winner of the 2022 opportunity quilt. Mr. Whetstone is a veteran and is pictured here with his quilt. We are very honored to present him with this and want to thank all the folks who bought tickets during 2022 to help us fund our Hero quilt project.
Thomas “Mickey” Hilliard
Thomas “Mickey” Hilliard, age 70, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, January 23rd, 2023 surrounded by his loving family and friends. A native of Yancey County, he was born on December 23rd, 1952 to the late Lawrence and Marie Hilliard. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Sarah Hilliard; brother, Nickey Hilliard and brother-in-law, Eugene Jarrett.
Mitchell Sheriff’s Report 1/15 – 1/22/23
(Press Release from Mitchell County Sheriff’s Department. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.) Thomas Delaney Duncan, 38 of Bakersville, NC. Deputy C. Laundress arrested Duncan for felony possession of Methamphetamine and possess of drug paraphernalia. He was issued $7,500.00 bond and scheduled to appear in court on 2/8/2023.
McMahan To Leave Yancey EDC
The Yancey County Economic Development Commission shares that Jamie McMahan has formally announced that he will be departing his position as Executive Director of the Yancey County EDC effective 31 January 2023 to take a position in the private non-profit sector. Director McMahan offered the following statement regarding his departure:
Extension Winter School to Focus on Farm Succession Planning
In the last 10 to 20 years, many acres of North Carolina’s farmland have been converted to houses, industries, businesses, recreational sports fields or have been dedicated to purposes other than farming. In Yancey County, the average age of the farmer increases with every Census of Agriculture and the statistics show fewer farmers entering the agriculture industry. In the last few years, especially since the onset of the Covid 19 pandemic, increasing population growth has been evident in Yancey County. A vibrant, growing community is not necessarily a bad thing but it is important to consider that once farmland is developed, it cannot be replaced. That’s why I believe it is so very important to consider how to best preserve our farmland for future generations.
