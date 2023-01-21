In the last 10 to 20 years, many acres of North Carolina’s farmland have been converted to houses, industries, businesses, recreational sports fields or have been dedicated to purposes other than farming. In Yancey County, the average age of the farmer increases with every Census of Agriculture and the statistics show fewer farmers entering the agriculture industry. In the last few years, especially since the onset of the Covid 19 pandemic, increasing population growth has been evident in Yancey County. A vibrant, growing community is not necessarily a bad thing but it is important to consider that once farmland is developed, it cannot be replaced. That’s why I believe it is so very important to consider how to best preserve our farmland for future generations.

YANCEY COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO