SAN MATEO, Calif. – Portland Pilots forward Alex Fowler was named WCC Player of the Week for the second time this season after two stellar performances on the road. Fowler averaged 19 points, six rebounds and 2.5 steals per contest in wins over the Saint Mary's Gaels and the Pacific Tigers. Over the weekend, she eclipsed 1,900 career points as well, becoming the third Pilot ever to do so and just the seventh WCC player. At 1,918 points, she is now just 35 points away from tying Martha Sheldon as the all-time leading scorer among Pilots who only played Division I.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO