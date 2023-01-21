ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Men’s tennis wins home-opener against Utah State

Box Score PORTLAND, Ore. – The Portland men's tennis team cruised to a 6-1 win against the Utah State Aggies in the team's home-opener Sunday at the Louisiana Pacific Tennis Center. The Pilots improve to 1-1 on the season, while the Aggies fall to 0-2. Portland took a competitive...
Pilots Set 13 Personal Records at First Indoor Meet

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A combined thirteen Pilots from the men's and women's track and field teams ran personal best marks at Portland Indoor One. Kevin Andrews highlighted the men's mile performances running a PR of 4:18.13 to finish third overall in his Pilot track debut. Kai Vickers captured the victory in heat 5 running 4:32.33. Paul Law, Mason Jekogian, Zach Elam, Evan DeLaCruz, Xander Penaflor and Steven Durr all ran personal best marks. Lauren Block earned a fourth place overall finish in the women's mile running 5:15.12, while Katie Newton finished seventh overall in 5:22.84.
Fowler Named WCC Player of the Week for Second Time

SAN MATEO, Calif. – Portland Pilots forward Alex Fowler was named WCC Player of the Week for the second time this season after two stellar performances on the road. Fowler averaged 19 points, six rebounds and 2.5 steals per contest in wins over the Saint Mary's Gaels and the Pacific Tigers. Over the weekend, she eclipsed 1,900 career points as well, becoming the third Pilot ever to do so and just the seventh WCC player. At 1,918 points, she is now just 35 points away from tying Martha Sheldon as the all-time leading scorer among Pilots who only played Division I.
