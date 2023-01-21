OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said two people were injured Monday during an attack involving six dogs in Oconee County. Deputies said they received a call from one of the victims at around 11:08 a.m., stating that she had been bitten by dogs on Burns Drive near Seneca. While she was on the phone with dispatch, a man was attacked by the same dogs nearby.

OCONEE COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO