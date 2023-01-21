ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, SC

FOX Carolina

Police looking for missing man in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man last seen on Saturday. Police said Mark Hall was last seen on Jan. 21 at 800 North Fant Street in Anderson. Hall’s last known clothing description was a grey...
FOX Carolina

2 injured during dog attack in Oconee County

Dingo is an Australian cattle dog that loves people and other dogs. He has a lot of energy so make sure to provide plenty of time for him to be active.
FOX Carolina

Upstate student hit by car crossing the road to get on bus

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools said a Berea Middle School student was hit by an oncoming car near their house Tuesday morning. Officials said the student was hit while trying to cross the road to get on the bus to school. According to officials, the student...
wspa.com

Police warn of razor blades on gas pumps handles in one NC city

Police warn of razor blades on gas pumps handles in one NC city.
FOX Carolina

Owner cited after 6 dogs attack victims in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said two people were injured Monday during an attack involving six dogs in Oconee County. Deputies said they received a call from one of the victims at around 11:08 a.m., stating that she had been bitten by dogs on Burns Drive near Seneca. While she was on the phone with dispatch, a man was attacked by the same dogs nearby.
FOX Carolina

Officials say rumor of tigers near Upstate school is a hoax

WOODRUFF, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The superintendent for Spartanburg School District Four said rumors circulating about a large cat spotted near a school are a hoax. Multiple viewers reached out to FOX Carolina about social media posts claiming two tigers were loose in Spartanburg County and that schools had been placed on lockdown.
FOX Carolina

Caine Halter Family YMCA in Greenville

The Caine Halter Family YMCA is raising money for a new covering after the inflatable covering for their outdoor pool was destroyed on Saturday, January 21, 2023.
FOX Carolina

Greenville County Schools discuss rating books

Greenville County Schools discuss rating books
wspa.com

Man accused of armed robbery at Upstate Chick-fil-A, gas station

Man accused of armed robbery at Upstate Chick-fil-A, gas station.
FOX Carolina

Razor Blades on Gas Pump Handles

Razor Blades on Gas Pump Handles
FOX Carolina

Egg Prices Shock Shoppers

Egg Prices Shock Shoppers
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg mom who lost son launches new Moms Demand Action chapter

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Since 2012, Moms Demand Action has turned activism into political power fighting for gun laws and policies for a safer country. And here in South Carolina, chapters are celebrating 10 years of fighting for what they call common-sense laws and policies. They’re people tied together...
