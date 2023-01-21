Read full article on original website
Police looking for missing man in Anderson
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man last seen on Saturday. Police said Mark Hall was last seen on Jan. 21 at 800 North Fant Street in Anderson. Hall’s last known clothing description was a grey...
1 person, 2 pets exposed to rabid cat in Anderson Co.
Greenville man caught on video pointing gun at clerk sentenced in Spartanburg, officials say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A Greenville man will spend decades in prison after firing shots during an Upstate convenience store armed robbery caught on camera, officials said on Tuesday. Seventh Circuit Court Solicitor Barry Barnett said Carl Darel Peterson, 44, pleaded guilty in a Spartanburg courtroom to armed robbery, first-degree...
2 injured during dog attack in Oconee County
Dingo is an Australian cattle dog that loves people and other dogs. He has a lot of energy so make sure to provide plenty of time for him to be active.
Upstate student hit by car crossing the road to get on bus
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools said a Berea Middle School student was hit by an oncoming car near their house Tuesday morning. Officials said the student was hit while trying to cross the road to get on the bus to school. According to officials, the student...
Police warn of razor blades on gas pumps handles in one NC city
Owner cited after 6 dogs attack victims in Oconee Co.
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said two people were injured Monday during an attack involving six dogs in Oconee County. Deputies said they received a call from one of the victims at around 11:08 a.m., stating that she had been bitten by dogs on Burns Drive near Seneca. While she was on the phone with dispatch, a man was attacked by the same dogs nearby.
At least 17 people lose their homes and possessions in Abbeville apartment fire
ABBEVILLE, S.C. — A fire at an Abbeville apartment complex is under investigation after 17 peoples' possessions and homes were destroyed. The fire broke out Monday at the Hickory Heights Apartments, and while everyone made it out alive, many wonder how they'll survive going forward. The fire broke out...
Officials say rumor of tigers near Upstate school is a hoax
WOODRUFF, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The superintendent for Spartanburg School District Four said rumors circulating about a large cat spotted near a school are a hoax. Multiple viewers reached out to FOX Carolina about social media posts claiming two tigers were loose in Spartanburg County and that schools had been placed on lockdown.
Caine Halter Family YMCA in Greenville
The Caine Halter Family YMCA is raising money for a new covering after the inflatable covering for their outdoor pool was destroyed on Saturday, January 21, 2023.
Upstate man sentenced to 25 years for armed robbery in Spartanburg Co.
Greenville County Schools discuss rating books
LIVE at 5: A former solicitor's take on the impact of the Murdaugh trial. Prisma Health is developing a program to improve maternal and birth outcomes for black mothers.
Armed man robs South Carolina Chick-fil-A, gas station within 30 minutes, deputies say
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate man is accused of robbing an Upstate Chick-fil-A and a gas station within 30 minutes, according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they got a call at about 5 a.m. Monday about an armed robbery at the Shell Gas Station near River Road.
Woman, man attacked by pack of dogs near Seneca, sending 1 to hospital, deputies say
SENECA, S.C. — A pack of dogs attacked an Upstate man and woman Monday, sending the man to the hospital, officials said. Master Deputy Jimmy Watt, with the Oconee County Sheriff's Office, said deputies were dispatched just after 11 a.m. to Burns Drive, near Seneca. Watt said a woman...
Deputies looking for suspect wanted in deadly shooting in Laurens Co.
GRAY COURT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County coroner said a 32-year-old man was killed in a shooting on Tuesday night. Deputies from the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office and EMS were called to reports of a victim with a gunshot wound on Gray Drive around 8:30 p.m. When...
Man accused of armed robbery at Upstate Chick-fil-A, gas station
Razor Blades on Gas Pump Handles
An iced tea you see at the grocery store is opening a plant in the upstate. Seventy-eight guns were stolen from cars in Spartanburg last year and police say most were taken from unlocked cars.
Egg Prices Shock Shoppers
An iced tea you see at the grocery store is opening a plant in the upstate. Seventy-eight guns were stolen from cars in Spartanburg last year and police say most were taken from unlocked cars.
Spartanburg mom who lost son launches new Moms Demand Action chapter
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Since 2012, Moms Demand Action has turned activism into political power fighting for gun laws and policies for a safer country. And here in South Carolina, chapters are celebrating 10 years of fighting for what they call common-sense laws and policies. They’re people tied together...
Young man charged following shootout along highway in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a 19-year-old was recently charged following a road rage incident Sunday along Warren H. Abernathy Highway. Deputies said they responded to a reported road rage incident near Warren H. Abernathy Highway and Shoresbrook Drive at around 12:30...
