NASDAQ

3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life

A variety of factors shook up financial markets in 2022: decades-high inflation, the war between Russia and Ukraine, ongoing supply chain issues, and soaring interest rates, to name a few. With the S&P 500 index down 19.7% year to date and stocks across several sectors falling as much or more, there haven't been many places for investors to hide from negative returns.
NASDAQ

3 Reasons to Buy and Hold This High-Yield Dividend Stock

Investing in established companies with generous dividend policies can be a great strategy for investors seeking rising passive income. That's because such an investment philosophy can help investors sleep easier at night, knowing that their cash flow isn't subject to the whims of the fickle stock market. Darden Restaurants (NYSE:...
msn.com

1 of the Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 in 2023

The past year persuaded many investors to find businesses with less risk than the tech stocks that thrived in 2020. If you're in the market for a stable company that rewards shareholders with impressive dividends and minimal volatility, then Waste Management (NYSE: WM) could be for you. Here's why WM...
msn.com

These 3 Dow Stocks Are Set to Soar in 2023 and Beyond

Despite their falling share prices in 2022, Dow Jones Industrial Index components Home Depot (NYSE: HD), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and Visa (NYSE: V) have been valuable sources of passive income over the last decade. Recording dividend growth of 534%, 147%, and 446%, respectively, in the last 10 years, these mature businesses offer investors shareholder-friendly cash returns.
Benzinga

3 Best-Performing REITs With Dividend Yields Above 8%

One of the best things about real estate investment trusts (REITs) is the diversity of property types, which allows investors to choose subindustries as well as the ability to choose an investment based on its dividend income or recent momentum. Some income investors buy REITs strictly for high-yielding dividends. Other...
NASDAQ

New Strong Buy Stocks for January 20th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. NBSE: This preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart...
NASDAQ

Is McCormick an Excellent Dividend Stock to Buy Now?

McCormick (NYSE: MKC) got a boost during the pandemic when millions more people started cooking at home. In this video, I'll determine whether McCormick is an excellent dividend stock to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 17, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 19, 2023.
NASDAQ

3 Dow 30 Stocks To Watch In January 2023

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, also known as the Dow 30, is a stock market index that tracks the performance of 30 large, publicly traded companies in the United States. These companies are considered to be leaders in their respective industries and are considered to be a good representation of the overall health of the U.S. economy. Investing in Dow 30 stocks can be a great way for retail investors to gain exposure to some of the most well-established and financially sound companies in the country. These stocks tend to be relatively stable and have a history of steady growth, making them a popular choice for long-term investors.
NASDAQ

Regeneron (REGN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Regeneron (REGN) closed at $729.91 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.1% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.76%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.29%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the biopharmaceutical company...
NASDAQ

Silica Holdings (SLCA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Silica Holdings (SLCA) closed at $11.88 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.92% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.76%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.29%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the commercial...
NASDAQ

Evercore (EVR) Is Up 5.26% in One Week: What You Should Know

Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ

Despite What Headlines Say, Long-Term Investors Should be Buying Bonds at These Levels

Regency bias, giving too much weight to recent occurrences and ignoring historical trends, is almost inevitable in investing. We pay attention to headlines over a few months, and we look at short-term charts to find highs and lows and likely levels of support and resistance. But often, when you stretch out your view, the picture changes. Even as much as a year’s price action then often looks more like a blip in a long-term trend, or maybe a significant level that you missed before is revealed, and the headlines seem less important when viewed in the light of that level and that trend.

