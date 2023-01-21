ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh Acres, FL

Vehicle catches fire in garage of Lehigh Acres home

By Joe Espy
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
Lehigh Acres Fire

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A vehicle caught fire inside the garage of a Lehigh Acres home Friday evening.

According to the Lehigh Acres Fire Control District, the vehicle burst into flames shortly after 8 p.m.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames, but the inside of the home was damaged by heavy smoke.

Everyone inside the home was evacuated safely. Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents, Lehigh Acres Fire said.

The scene is currently under investigation at this time.

