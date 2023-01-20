As free agency dwindles to a close and Spring Training comes ever closer, the remains of the market tend to get vastly overlooked. The top options on the market have all found their destinations for 2023. However, that doesn’t mean there aren’t solid options remaining on the market to bolster the Yankees’ roster. They most likely don’t have much left to spend, but these free agents shouldn’t cost much at all, with their upside and roles being integral to what makes a deep roster that goes far in the postseason. The Yankees have their starting lineup mostly set in stone outside of left field, but that’s been discussed multiple times already.

1 DAY AGO