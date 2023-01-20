Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Attorney Ben Crump tweets people of color should be policed differentlyLashaun TurnerLos Angeles, CA
Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot
Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
Yankees might eventually trade one of these 3 players
The New York Yankees have been contemplating their current infield for weeks now, but until they put together a legitimate position battle during spring training, we will not know the results. Currently in limbo, the Yankees have Gleyber Torres, Oswald Peraza, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, DJ LeMahieu, and Josh Donaldson waiting in...
Names to replace Chip Caray in Braves broadcasting booth are beginning to surface
You have to think a job like this is appealing to a lot of guys, especially with the national audience that comes with the Braves. I’m not sure how serious Bally’s “financial woes” are, but it would likely be difficult to promote somebody from within to do play-by-play. The gig seems like something Jeff Francoeur really doesn’t want to do half of the time, and Brian Jordan probably isn’t right for the job either. We’ll see what the Braves decide, but I’d be willing to wager they make a decision quickly.
Are the Mets done adding this off-season?
Three weeks from today, pitchers and catchers report down to Port St. Lucie for the New York Mets. Much is at stake for this baseball team as they gear up for the 2023 season. Coming off a 101-win season, following a busy free agency headlined by splashes, this is essentially a World Series or bust type of year for the Mets.
Ronald Acuña Jr. announces retirement from baseball in Venezuela following altercation with family
It’s sad that something like this had to occur. Acuña clearly enjoys playing in front of his home country. They look at him like a king, but situations like this oftentimes cannot be avoided. There will always be people jealous of the heights Acuña has been able to reach, and with that can come some unfortunate violent situations.
The Yankees should look at these 3 overlooked FA targets
As free agency dwindles to a close and Spring Training comes ever closer, the remains of the market tend to get vastly overlooked. The top options on the market have all found their destinations for 2023. However, that doesn’t mean there aren’t solid options remaining on the market to bolster the Yankees’ roster. They most likely don’t have much left to spend, but these free agents shouldn’t cost much at all, with their upside and roles being integral to what makes a deep roster that goes far in the postseason. The Yankees have their starting lineup mostly set in stone outside of left field, but that’s been discussed multiple times already.
Cubs Interested in Remaining Lefty Relievers
The Chicago Cubs have bolstered their roster this year, so much so that they are, in most eyes, the most improved team in baseball. Even after the singing of marquee free agents, the Cubs are still interested in rounding out their roster by making another addition to the bullpen. According...
Yankees ink veteran relief pitcher to MiLB deal
The New York Yankees don’t have much salary space left to spend in free agency, but that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t add more talent to their minor-league system. Filling the reserves with depth pieces that might make an impact during 2023 isn’t a bad idea — and it’s cheap!
Yankees’ Brian Cashman hints at additional moves before Spring Training
With spring training creeping up on us in a few weeks, the New York Yankees are still looking to improve the roster. The team has been connected to a few free agents, notably Jurickson Profar and, recently, Josh Harrison. General manager Brian Cashman has been looking to add more competition...
Yankees giving Isiah Kiner-Falefa one last shot to save his job
If I were a betting man, the Yankees trading Josh Donaldson or Isiah Kiner-Falefa would be at the top of my sheet. Ultimately, Donaldson is owed a tremendous amount of money this upcoming season, and IKF simply doesn’t have enough value to coin him as an everyday starter, especially coming off a polarizing 2022 season.
Predicting the Cubs 2023 Record
The Chicago Cubs had every intention of becoming contenders this offseason. Over the course of the winter the team added Dansby Swanson, Jameson Taillon, Cody Bellinger, Trey Mancini, and Eric Hosmer. Those acquisitions transformed the prospects of this team in a matter of weeks. We knew the front office and...
Wizards veteran drawing interest as buyout candidate
A seasoned veteran role player could soon be up for grabs on the NBA buyout market. Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports is reporting this week that rival executives are monitoring Washington Wizards swingman Will Barton as a possible buyout candidate following the Feb. 9 trade deadline. The 32-year-old is in the final season of his contract.
The Braves sign some minor league infield depth
Sanchez was one of the White Sox’s top prospects when he was coming up, and he actually had a really good, but short stint during the shortened 2020 season. Sanchez slashed .313/.476/.688/1.164, albeit over 11 games. He signed a minor league deal with the Braves back in 2021 but only hit .216 in Gwinnett and was released the following season. In 2022, Sanchez had 37 at-bats with the Red Sox and put up an unsightly .322 OPS. He also played in three games for the Mets as a defensive replacement and did not record an at-bat.
3 Capitals Most Likely to Be Traded Ahead of 2023 Deadline
The Washington Capitals currently sit in a Stanley Cup Playoff position in the Eastern Conference and general manager (GM) Brian MacLellan won’t be looking back any time soon. It’s go time for the Capitals as management confirmed, if Alex Ovechkin is still on the team, Washington is going all-in to win the Cup.
Report reveals how many interested bidders Angels had
Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno on Monday announced that he is not selling the team, and it seems clear his decision had nothing to do with a lack of interest. The Angels had as many as five potential bidders, according to Sam Blum of The Athletic. The franchise was expected to sell for more than $2.5 billion and possibly over $3 billion.
