Parents urged to cut up these pajamas

By Jeremy Tanner, Jacob Burbrink
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KEslp_0kMHtBjK00

INDIANAPOLIS ( WXIN ) – Parents are being urged to cut up a recalled brand of pajamas that pose a burn risk to children, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The pajamas were sold online and in boutiques nationwide from November 2017 through June 2022 by UK-based Selfie Craft Company.

The recalled items are two-piece sets consisting of a long-sleeve shirt and pajama pant that come in 26 designs . The pajamas were made for children ages 3 through 12 and were sold with seven permanent fabric pens inside a cardboard container with the label “Colour In Creative Craft Kit, Crafty Fun, British Design With Love.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04euHk_0kMHtBjK00
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Birthday Boy The Tot Exclusive (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eZ4Z9_0kMHtBjK00
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Birthday Boy (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X1SJu_0kMHtBjK00
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Birthday Girl The Tot Exclusive (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=184HM5_0kMHtBjK00
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Birthday Girl (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hoeoT_0kMHtBjK00
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Cutesy Christmas (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rZfNs_0kMHtBjK00
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Dinosaur (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vw5yj_0kMHtBjK00
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Easter (The Tot Exclusive) (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yzHHE_0kMHtBjK00
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Funny Bunny (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vmEHr_0kMHtBjK00
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Halloween (The Tot Exclusive) (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IibJv_0kMHtBjK00
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Hanukkah (The Tot Exclusive) (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VtsQi_0kMHtBjK00
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Hanukkah (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q5xMI_0kMHtBjK00
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Happy Holidays (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WLZ8P_0kMHtBjK00
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Ice Kream Kitty (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39DuYR_0kMHtBjK00
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Kawaii (Photo//CPSC)
  • Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Let It Snow (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vyeAY_0kMHtBjK00
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Mermaid (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3we89o_0kMHtBjK00
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Positivity Powers (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jfMCa_0kMHtBjK00
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Princess (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FIKRz_0kMHtBjK00
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Reindeer (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z48dj_0kMHtBjK00
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Sleeping Sloth (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WpS8M_0kMHtBjK00
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Space Adventure (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=279EV6_0kMHtBjK00
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Superhero Comic (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zy0YO_0kMHtBjK00
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Trick Or Treat (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G7GSw_0kMHtBjK00
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Unicorn (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PZZhE_0kMHtBjK00
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Valentine’s Day (Photo//CPSC)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GHfzK_0kMHtBjK00
    Recalled Selfie Craft Co. pajama set in Yule-Icorn (Photo//CPSC)

“Despite the due diligence and care we have taken, we have received a notice from the CPSC that our (sic) pyjamas do not meet the children’s sleepwear flammability testing requirements within the USA ONLY. This is because the pyjamas measurements deem them out of scope to be classed as ‘tight fitting,’” the company stated on its website.

The recall was initiated because they fail to meet flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children. No incidents or injuries have been reported.

Anyone with the recalled pajama sets should take them away from children and cut them in half vertically. They should send a photo of the destroyed pajama set to Selfie Craft Company for a full refund.

Selfie Craft Company apologized to customers and said that refunds will be given via PayPal.

Anyone with questions can contact Selfie Craft Company at 800-423-4618 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or by email at info@selfiecraft.co.uk .

