Ann Arbor, MI

The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan boosts funding to turn historic Detroit auto plant into housing

LANSING, MI – A project turning a historic Detroit auto factory into affordable housing is getting additional funding from the state. The Michigan Strategic Fund during its Tuesday board meeting approved increasing a community revitalization loan by $2,045,000 for the redevelopment of a former Studebaker sales center at 411 Piquette Ave. The 108,000-square-foot industrial site is attached to the Ford Motor Company Piquette Plant where Henry Ford invented the Model T.
LANSING, MI
michiganchronicle.com

New Chick-fil-A Restaurant in Livonia Opens With Community Building in Mind

The Chick-fil-A Livonia restaurant brings approximately 130 full- and part-time jobs to the community and honors 100 Local Heroes with free Chick-fil-A meals for a year. When local businesswoman Vikki Hardy Brown began her latest venture in opening up a Chick-fil-A location in Livonia, she did it to not only make a financial win professionally but to also bring an additional ingredient to the fast-food chain that customers will remember long after they're done eating.
LIVONIA, MI
Arab American News

Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter names Madiha Tariq as deputy executive to oversee health, housing and criminal justice

PONTIAC — Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter announced that he is appointing Madiha Tariq as a deputy county executive. In that role, she will oversee the Health and Human Services and Public Services departments, two of the biggest departments in Oakland County, with more than 1,000 employees. Tariq will be the first Muslim appointed as a deputy county executive in Oakland County.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
thesalinepost.com

1900 Covington Dr, Ann Arbor

New Listing - Rock Solid, Airey Built Quad-level walking distance to Dicken Elementary school in Ann Arbor. You will love this easy-living 4 BR, 2 BA home with a long list of quality updates including Roof, Furnace, AC, and Windows. Call Matt for a private showing, $449,900. 734-476-7100.
ANN ARBOR, MI
99.1 WFMK

Michigan's Ugliest Building Reminds Me of One of The Three Stooges

Ya know, when it comes to this kind of stuff, it's all a matter of someone's personal taste...or lack of it. I'm sure there are some who feel abandoned, crumbling structures may be among the ugliest – but most people find those interesting, intriguing, mysterious, and historic. Then there are the buildings that have questionable architecture: gaudy, too showy, or just plain ridiculous. I don't know which of the previous categories the following building falls in, but this was named Michigan's Ugliest Building:
MICHIGAN STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Sandra Ali Leaving WDIV: Where Is the Detroit News Anchor Going?

Sandra Ali has been the one credible source Detroit residents have relied on for all the latest news coverage. But after over a decade, the veteran journalist is moving on to the next step of her career. Sandra Ali announced she is leaving WDIV Local 4 in Motor City. Local 4 Detroit longtime viewers are now wondering where she is going and her next job. They especially want to know if she will remain in the city and return to broadcasting. Find out what Sandra Ali said about her exit from WDIV.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

After 34 years, Brian Dickerson is calling it a day. Here's his exit interview. | Opinion

The lights had come on in the street outside my house, and a bluesy saxophone was playing on the stereo as I sat gazing into the fireplace. Sprawled across her usual perch on the back of my armchair, my Goldendoodle stretched her forelegs and let out a long sigh. What is this — the playlist for a funeral service? the dog asked. I mean, I'm happy to keep you company, but could we put on something a...
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Genesee Co. retirees to lose healthcare on June 1

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - In a coverage cut-off, Genesee County retirees could lose their healthcare in a matter of months if a new healthcare provider is not found. This came after Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) of Michigan notified Genesee County in December that their service would end. TV5′s...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
The Flint Journal

Flint councilman thrown out of meeting after barrage of racial slurs

FLINT, MI -- A Flint city councilman says other Black council members who have challenged him are "handkerchief-head Negros," "Uncle Toms" and "Sambos.". 1st Ward Councilman Eric Mays unleashed the barrage of racial slurs before he was removed from a council meeting on Monday, Jan. 23, the most recent discord among council members who have struggled to do the city's business partly because of internal bickering and name-calling.
FLINT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

COMPLETE LIST: Snow Emergencies declared for southeastern Michigan and Metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — As the winter storm in headed toward southeast Michigan, a number of communities have declared Snow Emergencies. During a snow emergency, residents are not allowed to park on city streets so plows and salt trucks can clear snow and de-ice main streets. Cars could get a ticket or towed if parked on city streets during the snow emergency.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Detroit-style pizzeria looks for new home to avoid raising prices

Beloved Detroit-style pizzeria Michigan & Trumbull has been at its home near the famous corner in Corktown for three years. This week, however, owners announced that they're looking for a new location for the family business in an effort to avoid raising prices, and so they can continue to pay a living wage to employees and keep donating to local nonprofits via their "Good Corner" program.
DETROIT, MI

