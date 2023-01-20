Read full article on original website
Researcher no longer working at University of Michigan amid falsified data charge
ANN ARBOR, MI - A University of Michigan researcher is no longer working for the university amid allegations of falsified or fabricated data in multiple publications.
‘Don’t call us Q-tips!’: White-haired seniors rock out at weekly Ann Arbor happy hour
ANN ARBOR, MI - Spotting Rubie Butler in the middle of hundreds of dancing seniors isn’t too difficult. The top of the 73-year-old Ann Arbor woman’s hair is painted baby blue, though that hue turns green when the neon nightclub lights shine down on her as she shakes her hips.
Michigan boosts funding to turn historic Detroit auto plant into housing
LANSING, MI – A project turning a historic Detroit auto factory into affordable housing is getting additional funding from the state. The Michigan Strategic Fund during its Tuesday board meeting approved increasing a community revitalization loan by $2,045,000 for the redevelopment of a former Studebaker sales center at 411 Piquette Ave. The 108,000-square-foot industrial site is attached to the Ford Motor Company Piquette Plant where Henry Ford invented the Model T.
Future of vacant Ann Arbor-area movie theater again up for debate
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - With its screens dark and doors shuttered, what was once a popular movie theater is nearing two years as a vacant building in a commercial area along Jackson Road, just outside Ann Arbor. It’s doubtful the silver screen is going to return to the former Goodrich...
fox2detroit.com
Southeast Michigan school closings: Check the list for Wednesday, Jan. 25
DETROIT (FOX 2) - With snow moving into Southeast Michigan, some students may get a snow day Wednesday. Check the school closings list here. Most areas will get 3-5 inches, with the snow starting Wednesday morning and continuing into the evening. VIEW: Snow timeline. A Winter Storm Warning will be...
michiganchronicle.com
New Chick-fil-A Restaurant in Livonia Opens With Community Building in Mind
The Chick-fil-A Livonia restaurant brings approximately 130 full- and part-time jobs to the community and honors 100 Local Heroes with free Chick-fil-A meals for a year. When local businesswoman Vikki Hardy Brown began her latest venture in opening up a Chick-fil-A location in Livonia, she did it to not only make a financial win professionally but to also bring an additional ingredient to the fast-food chain that customers will remember long after they’re done eating.
From ‘happy living’ to ‘fence it or close it.’ The history of a prison camp near Chelsea
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A prison camp bearing traces of the New Deal-era origins of the largest state park in Michigan’s the Lower Peninsula will soon be reduced to an open field next to a lake. Demolition crews are currently chipping away at the facility at Cassidy Lake, roughly...
Mid-week snowstorm probably taking aim at Detroit, Ann Arbor, parts of southeast Michigan
A significant weather system is going to move from near the Gulf of Mexico into the southern Great Lakes and Ohio Valley. Far southeast Lower Michigan should be on the northern edge of what we Michiganders would call a heavy snow. At the moment, the storm center looks like it...
Arab American News
Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter names Madiha Tariq as deputy executive to oversee health, housing and criminal justice
PONTIAC — Oakland County Executive Dave Coulter announced that he is appointing Madiha Tariq as a deputy county executive. In that role, she will oversee the Health and Human Services and Public Services departments, two of the biggest departments in Oakland County, with more than 1,000 employees. Tariq will be the first Muslim appointed as a deputy county executive in Oakland County.
thesalinepost.com
1900 Covington Dr, Ann Arbor
New Listing - Rock Solid, Airey Built Quad-level walking distance to Dicken Elementary school in Ann Arbor. You will love this easy-living 4 BR, 2 BA home with a long list of quality updates including Roof, Furnace, AC, and Windows. Call Matt for a private showing, $449,900. 734-476-7100.
Michigan’s Ugliest Building Reminds Me of One of The Three Stooges
Ya know, when it comes to this kind of stuff, it's all a matter of someone's personal taste...or lack of it. I'm sure there are some who feel abandoned, crumbling structures may be among the ugliest – but most people find those interesting, intriguing, mysterious, and historic. Then there are the buildings that have questionable architecture: gaudy, too showy, or just plain ridiculous. I don't know which of the previous categories the following building falls in, but this was named Michigan's Ugliest Building:
earnthenecklace.com
Sandra Ali Leaving WDIV: Where Is the Detroit News Anchor Going?
Sandra Ali has been the one credible source Detroit residents have relied on for all the latest news coverage. But after over a decade, the veteran journalist is moving on to the next step of her career. Sandra Ali announced she is leaving WDIV Local 4 in Motor City. Local 4 Detroit longtime viewers are now wondering where she is going and her next job. They especially want to know if she will remain in the city and return to broadcasting. Find out what Sandra Ali said about her exit from WDIV.
After 34 years, Brian Dickerson is calling it a day. Here's his exit interview. | Opinion
The lights had come on in the street outside my house, and a bluesy saxophone was playing on the stereo as I sat gazing into the fireplace. Sprawled across her usual perch on the back of my armchair, my Goldendoodle stretched her forelegs and let out a long sigh. What is this — the playlist for a funeral service? the dog asked. I mean, I’m happy to keep you company, but could we put on something a...
WNEM
Genesee Co. retirees to lose healthcare on June 1
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - In a coverage cut-off, Genesee County retirees could lose their healthcare in a matter of months if a new healthcare provider is not found. This came after Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) of Michigan notified Genesee County in December that their service would end. TV5′s...
Flint councilman thrown out of meeting after barrage of racial slurs
FLINT, MI -- A Flint city councilman says other Black council members who have challenged him are “handkerchief-head Negros,” “Uncle Toms” and “Sambos.”. 1st Ward Councilman Eric Mays unleashed the barrage of racial slurs before he was removed from a council meeting on Monday, Jan. 23, the most recent discord among council members who have struggled to do the city’s business partly because of internal bickering and name-calling.
Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for January 25
Ah, sure - a couple inches dropped over the weekend, but that's nothing by Michigan standards. Are we finally in line for a significant snow event this month? Looks like it, according to all the latest forecasts. Winter Weather Advisory issued for much of Mid-Michigan. The National Weather Service has...
Tv20detroit.com
COMPLETE LIST: Snow Emergencies declared for southeastern Michigan and Metro Detroit
(WXYZ) — As the winter storm in headed toward southeast Michigan, a number of communities have declared Snow Emergencies. During a snow emergency, residents are not allowed to park on city streets so plows and salt trucks can clear snow and de-ice main streets. Cars could get a ticket or towed if parked on city streets during the snow emergency.
Champ’s Pub has new owner for first time in 41 years, but things don’t plan to change
BRIGHTON, MI -- Although Champ’s Pub now has a new owner, customers can still expect to see the same restaurant they’ve come to know and love for 41 years. Owner David “Champ” Beauchamp recently sold his Brighton business to Winfred Dahm, who co-owns a few other restaurants in Livingston County, including Log Cabin in Genoa Township and 2FOG’s Pub.
Detroit News
Detroit-style pizzeria looks for new home to avoid raising prices
Beloved Detroit-style pizzeria Michigan & Trumbull has been at its home near the famous corner in Corktown for three years. This week, however, owners announced that they're looking for a new location for the family business in an effort to avoid raising prices, and so they can continue to pay a living wage to employees and keep donating to local nonprofits via their "Good Corner" program.
Looks like Detroit fave Rose’s Fine Food isn’t for sale after all
The owner changed her mind and is expanding the business with cooking classes and an apprenticeship program
