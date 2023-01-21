ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

"The Third World War Has Already Started"--The Man Who Predicted The Fall Of The Soviet Union Turns His Crystal Ball Toward The U.S.

Last spring, after imposing unprecedented sanctions on Russia, President Biden quipped that the ruble had become "rubble". But by the end of the year, Russia's ruble had outperformed the U.S. dollar, as Russia's economy proved to be more resilient than the U.S. government had expected. One of the few analysts who hadn't underestimated the Russian economy was the French economist Jacques Sapir. The French entrepreneur Arnaud Bertrand tweeted a translation of Sapir's comments, which I shared in this post at the time:
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did Ukraine Destroy A Train Carrying 1,000 Russian Troops?

A video shared on Facebook claims Ukraine destroyed a train carrying 1,000 Russian troops. There is no evidence that Ukraine has destroyed a train carrying 1,000 Russian soldiers. Other instances of Ukrainian missiles hitting trains have been reported on by credible media outlets. Fact Check:. Ukraine has used western provided...
RadarOnline

Ukraine Shoots Down Three Russian Helicopters In Thirty Minutes As Vladimir Putin Faces Political 'Ruin' If His Newest Military Offensive Fails

Ukrainian forces reportedly shot down three of Russia’s “deadliest helicopters” in only 30 minutes overnight, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come as Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine quickly approaches the one-year mark, Ukraine’s air force claimed on Tuesday that they shot down three Ka-52 choppers.One Ka-52 chopper, dubbed the Black Shark, reportedly costs nearly $15 million and has been described as Russia’s “deadliest helicopter” because its battlefield management system allows it to share data with other aircraft to coordinate attacks.The three Ka-52s reportedly downed by Ukraine overnight mark just the latest failure for Putin in connection to his...
The Jewish Press

Israel Officially Requests 25 F-15EX Fighter Planes from US, and Hurry Please

Israel and the United States have begun talks on a potential procurement deal for 25 new F-15EX fighter jets, manufactured by Boeing, according to report by News 12. The Ministry of Defense submitted an official letter of request to the U.S. government to quickly approve the sale of the fighter jets. The goal of the transaction is to double the capabilities of the Israeli Air Force in the next decade and establish its strength against potential threats from Iran.
TheDailyBeast

Putin’s Henchmen Threaten ‘Tens of Thousands’ of Dead U.S. Troops

Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, delivered a sermon marking Orthodox Epiphany in Moscow this week. He spoke to those who wish “to defeat Russia,” using the occasion to deliver a threat to the West: “We pray that the Lord admonish those madmen and help them to understand that any desire to destroy Russia will mean the end of the world.”Russia’s top propagandists, from former President of Russia Dmitry Medvedev to state TV host Vladimir Solovyov, have been spreading the same not-so subtle nuclear threat far and wide—and yet, Putin’s mouthpieces are now worried that the “boy...
TheDailyBeast

Putin’s Favorite Neighbor Whips Out the Big Guns in New Warning

Belarus’ army has begun removing armored vehicles from long-term storage to contribute to the joint regional grouping of Russian and Belarusian fighting forces, according to the Belarusian Ministry of Defense.The decision was made in order to facilitate “interoperability measures” for the battlegroups, which have been conducting joint drills since October in Belarus, according to TASS.It’s just the latest sign that Belarus could be gearing up for military action—or that it might be preparing to serve as a launchpad for Russian assaults on Ukraine.Last fall, Russia sent tens of thousands of troops and armored vehicles into Belarus to conduct live fire...
The Hill

China may prove not to be the threat we have come to assume

For a generation, American expectations and policy responses to China have been based on the implicit assumption of perpetually strong Chinese economic growth. Fear of China’s ascension has led to unprecedented public antipathy toward China. Both the Trump and Biden administrations have imposed tough trade measures and export controls on China. The House of Representatives…
WASHINGTON STATE
kalkinemedia.com

Russia's Wagner chief writes to White House over new U.S. sanctions

(Reuters) - The head of the Russian private military contractor Wagner published on Saturday a short letter to the White House asking what crime his company was accused of, after Washington announced new sanctions on the group. White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday that Wagner, which...
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

Russia taken 180,000 dead or wounded in Ukraine: Norwegian army

Russia has suffered 180,000 killed or wounded in Ukraine so far, while the figure for the Ukrainians is 100,000 military casualties and 30,000 dead civilians, according to estimates released Sunday by Norway's army chief. In November, US army joint chiefs of staff chairman Mark Milley said the Russian army had suffered more than 100,000 dead or wounded, with a "probably" similar toll on the Ukrainian side. 
Outsider.com

Missing Teacher Allegedly Fed to Crocodiles by Boyfriend

Three months ago, an Australian music teacher disappeared without a trace in Africa. After an extensive search and investigation, it’s been revealed that he was allegedly poisoned and thrown into a river teeming with crocodiles in the Republic of the Congo. Mark Ciavarella, a 57-year-old English and music teacher,...
Reuters

Germany starts deploying Patriot air defence units to Poland

GNOIEN, Germany Jan 23 (Reuters) - Germany on Monday dispatched the first two out of three Patriot air defence units that will be sent to the Polish town of Zamosc close to the Ukrainian border where they will be deployed to prevent stray missile strikes.

