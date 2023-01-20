ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will County, IL

wjol.com

License plate fees lowered for seniors, people with disabilities under Loughran Cappel law

(Illinois Secretary of State via AP) State Senator Meg Loughran Cappel representing District 49 which includes parts of Will County including Joliet, Crest Hill, Plainfield, Shorewood and Bolingbrook is reminding seniors and people with disabilities that their annual license plate renewal fee will be reduced by more than half under a law she championed that took effect Jan. 1.
WILL COUNTY, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

Cook County Announces Call for Transportation and Community Grant Program Applications

Cook County Announces Call for Transportation and Community Grant Program Applications. Applications are now open for programs that promote economic development, public services and transportation improvements throughout the County. The Cook County Board of Commissioners and President Toni Preckwinkle announced a call for applications for the Department of Transportation and...
COOK COUNTY, IL
foodsafetynews.com

Five certification courses to be offered at Food Safety Summit in May

The 2023 Food Safety Summit, the premiere event for thousands of food safety professionals, has announced five pre-event certificate courses to be offered on Monday, May 8, 2023 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois. Two FSPCA Certificate courses, Preventative Controls for Animal Food Training and the Foreign Supplier Verification Program, have been added to three returning courses including HACCP Training, Food Fraud Prevention, andCertified Professional – Food Safety (CP-FS) review course. The following are descriptions for these five pre-Summit courses:
ROSEMONT, IL
wjol.com

More Than One Month Ahead of Schedule All Residents Have Moved Out Of OLA

It is the end of an era. Sister Jeanne Bessette from Our Lady of Angels has confirmed to WJOL that the last residents of OLA have moved out this past Saturday, January 21st. OLA has been a staple in Joliet since 1962 when the first residents began to move in. OLA became the gold standard for rehabilitation and long term care and independent living within the Joliet community. But the building at 1201 Wyoming Avenue has fallen into disrepair over the years. Problems with elevators not working or broken dishwashers. An outside management team had been running the day-to-day operations in recent years but still fell short at times.
JOLIET, IL
nvhsecho.com

JB Pritzker pulls the trigger on assault rifle ban

The sale, purchase, and delivery of assault weapons was officially banned in the state of Illinois after Gov. JB Pritzker signed off on the “Protect Illinois Communities Act” legislation on Jan. 10, 2023. The Illinois General Assembly has been fighting to enforce stricter gun safety legislation for what has been years now. While this victory for the assembly is seen as a proactive attempt to end mass shootings, many gun owners are infuriated.
ILLINOIS STATE
WSPY NEWS

Oswego High School student had list of targets according to police

An Oswego High School student is charged with disorderly conduct after police say they found him with a list of targets. High school officials first notified police about the list and perceived threat of violence Tuesday morning. The Oswego Police Department first made sure that everyone at the school was...
OSWEGO, IL
Greater Milwaukee Today

Chicago imposes largest 911 fee in the nation

Residents of Chicago are facing some of the highest wireless taxes in the country when compared to other cities, and those bills are even higher due to the city’s 911 service tax. According to the most recent data by the National Emergency Number Association, a nonprofit organization focused on...
CHICAGO, IL
Lashaunta Moore

Mayor Lightfoot launches new debt relief pilot program

The Administrative Debt Relief Pilot Program is Lori Lightfoot's way of providing help to Chicagoans in debt. While the 2023 mayoral election day is less than a month away, Lori Lightfoot has been campaigning across the city. To help Chicagoans and win the votes of residents who are still unsure who to rally behind, the Mayor introduced a new debt relief pilot program.
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

Illinois Man Calls 911 About Intruder, Cops Find Drugs Instead

Calling 911 for help backfired on this Illinois man because he ended up getting arrested for drugs. There's a good reason dumb criminals get arrested for stupid crimes. Many times they can blame it on their own stupidity. Do you notice that people with common sense don't end up on the news? It's because they know better. The idiots are already showing off their brilliance by breaking the law. Then they take it to the next level by attracting attention to themselves. That's how they end up getting busted. I'll give you the perfect example.
ILLINOIS STATE
wjol.com

UPDATE: Missing Frankfort Person Located Safe and Sound

UPDATE: WJOL has been informed that Ms. Randall has been found safe and sound. —————————————————————————— The Will County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Renae Randall, a white, 63 year old woman who wandered from her home on foot around 3:30am today, January 24th. Her home is located near S. Grand Prairie Lane and W. Dove Lane in Frankfort Square in Frankfort Township. Randall is described as white, approximately 5′ 4″ and 112 lbs. She has dark brown, shoulder length hair, and is wearing a black puffy coat, blue jeans, and athletic shoes. Randall has medical conditions that may put her in danger.
FRANKFORT, IL
CBS Chicago

Wicker Park post office holding career workshop Tuesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The U.S. Postal Service is looking for people to sort and deliver the mail, so it's hosting a career workshop on Tuesday in Wicker Park.The hiring workshop will be at the Wicker Park post office, 1240 N. Ashland Ave., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.The U.S. Postal Service is hiring full, part time, and seasonal workers. Jobs are available in several positions; including drivers, maintenance workers, mail carriers, mail handlers, and custodians.You can get more information at usps.com/careers.
CHICAGO, IL

