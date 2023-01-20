Read full article on original website
Related
Hundreds pack DuPage County Board meeting to criticize, laud sheriff over assault weapons ban
The meeting comes after the sheriff said he won't enforce the ban on assault weapons.
wjol.com
License plate fees lowered for seniors, people with disabilities under Loughran Cappel law
(Illinois Secretary of State via AP) State Senator Meg Loughran Cappel representing District 49 which includes parts of Will County including Joliet, Crest Hill, Plainfield, Shorewood and Bolingbrook is reminding seniors and people with disabilities that their annual license plate renewal fee will be reduced by more than half under a law she championed that took effect Jan. 1.
suburbanchicagoland.com
Cook County Announces Call for Transportation and Community Grant Program Applications
Cook County Announces Call for Transportation and Community Grant Program Applications. Applications are now open for programs that promote economic development, public services and transportation improvements throughout the County. The Cook County Board of Commissioners and President Toni Preckwinkle announced a call for applications for the Department of Transportation and...
foodsafetynews.com
Five certification courses to be offered at Food Safety Summit in May
The 2023 Food Safety Summit, the premiere event for thousands of food safety professionals, has announced five pre-event certificate courses to be offered on Monday, May 8, 2023 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois. Two FSPCA Certificate courses, Preventative Controls for Animal Food Training and the Foreign Supplier Verification Program, have been added to three returning courses including HACCP Training, Food Fraud Prevention, andCertified Professional – Food Safety (CP-FS) review course. The following are descriptions for these five pre-Summit courses:
Hazel Crest leaders address safety concerns after shots fired at cheerleaders near grade school
Hazel Crest officials address security concerns after incidents near school
NBC Chicago
Assault Weapons Ban Sparks War of Words Between DuPage County Sheriff and Lawmakers
A coalition of federal, state and local lawmakers in DuPage County gathered Monday to demand DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick reverse his controversial stand that he will not enforce provisions of Illinois’ new assault weapons ban. “Everyone is here for one common purpose, and that is to demand that...
Former Cook County Board of Review worker who took bribes for tax breaks sentenced
CHICAGO - A federal judge sentenced a former longtime Cook County Board of Review worker to three months behind bars for helping lower property taxes in exchange for $43,000 in cash bribes. Danilo "Danny B" Barjaktarevic admitted last year that he offered to have property assessments lowered for bribes at...
wjol.com
More Than One Month Ahead of Schedule All Residents Have Moved Out Of OLA
It is the end of an era. Sister Jeanne Bessette from Our Lady of Angels has confirmed to WJOL that the last residents of OLA have moved out this past Saturday, January 21st. OLA has been a staple in Joliet since 1962 when the first residents began to move in. OLA became the gold standard for rehabilitation and long term care and independent living within the Joliet community. But the building at 1201 Wyoming Avenue has fallen into disrepair over the years. Problems with elevators not working or broken dishwashers. An outside management team had been running the day-to-day operations in recent years but still fell short at times.
nvhsecho.com
JB Pritzker pulls the trigger on assault rifle ban
The sale, purchase, and delivery of assault weapons was officially banned in the state of Illinois after Gov. JB Pritzker signed off on the “Protect Illinois Communities Act” legislation on Jan. 10, 2023. The Illinois General Assembly has been fighting to enforce stricter gun safety legislation for what has been years now. While this victory for the assembly is seen as a proactive attempt to end mass shootings, many gun owners are infuriated.
Study: Black babies 16 times more likely to die from SUID vs white babies in Cook County
About once a week, an infant dies unexpectedly in Cook County most likely in an unsafe sleeping situation, according to a Cook County study on Sudden Unexpected Infant Deaths (SUID) and Black infants are 16 times more likely to die from this syndrome vs. white babies. Felicia Clark, health educator...
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?
A report reveals that we are facing housing crises and it is really very important to handle the situation before so many people lose their homes. On one hand, a large number of outsiders have entered Chicago, New York City, and Washington, D.C., and on the other hand, the prices are touching the sky.
WSPY NEWS
Oswego High School student had list of targets according to police
An Oswego High School student is charged with disorderly conduct after police say they found him with a list of targets. High school officials first notified police about the list and perceived threat of violence Tuesday morning. The Oswego Police Department first made sure that everyone at the school was...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Chicago imposes largest 911 fee in the nation
Residents of Chicago are facing some of the highest wireless taxes in the country when compared to other cities, and those bills are even higher due to the city’s 911 service tax. According to the most recent data by the National Emergency Number Association, a nonprofit organization focused on...
Mayor Lightfoot launches new debt relief pilot program
The Administrative Debt Relief Pilot Program is Lori Lightfoot's way of providing help to Chicagoans in debt. While the 2023 mayoral election day is less than a month away, Lori Lightfoot has been campaigning across the city. To help Chicagoans and win the votes of residents who are still unsure who to rally behind, the Mayor introduced a new debt relief pilot program.
WGNtv.com
Governors State University graduate student shot, killed during South Side robbery
CHICAGO — A Governors State University graduate student was shot and killed during a robbery on the South Side over the weekend. Officials with the University Park-area institution confirmed the victim was 23-year-old Devsish Nanpedu, of India. On Sunday, Jan. 22, Nanpedu and another man, 22, were approached by...
Illinois Man Calls 911 About Intruder, Cops Find Drugs Instead
Calling 911 for help backfired on this Illinois man because he ended up getting arrested for drugs. There's a good reason dumb criminals get arrested for stupid crimes. Many times they can blame it on their own stupidity. Do you notice that people with common sense don't end up on the news? It's because they know better. The idiots are already showing off their brilliance by breaking the law. Then they take it to the next level by attracting attention to themselves. That's how they end up getting busted. I'll give you the perfect example.
wjol.com
UPDATE: Missing Frankfort Person Located Safe and Sound
UPDATE: WJOL has been informed that Ms. Randall has been found safe and sound. —————————————————————————— The Will County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Renae Randall, a white, 63 year old woman who wandered from her home on foot around 3:30am today, January 24th. Her home is located near S. Grand Prairie Lane and W. Dove Lane in Frankfort Square in Frankfort Township. Randall is described as white, approximately 5′ 4″ and 112 lbs. She has dark brown, shoulder length hair, and is wearing a black puffy coat, blue jeans, and athletic shoes. Randall has medical conditions that may put her in danger.
ems1.com
Chicago FD fires paramedic after investigation reveals alleged missteps in patient’s death
CHICAGO — The Chicago Fire Department has fired a paramedic after an internal affairs investigation into the death of a Buena Park man determined the first responder did not attend to the patient and then allegedly submitted a false report after the patient’s death. Leonardo Guerrero, 44, was...
Trans Former Bus Driver Sues CTA, Union for Discrimination and Wrongful Termination
Former bus driver Russia Brown broke new ground for CTA employees. In 2019, WTTW News covered his successful push for the transit agency to add gender affirming care to its health insurance policy. That includes a range of health care designed to support transgender people, whose gender identity is different from the sex they were assigned at birth.
Wicker Park post office holding career workshop Tuesday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The U.S. Postal Service is looking for people to sort and deliver the mail, so it's hosting a career workshop on Tuesday in Wicker Park.The hiring workshop will be at the Wicker Park post office, 1240 N. Ashland Ave., from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.The U.S. Postal Service is hiring full, part time, and seasonal workers. Jobs are available in several positions; including drivers, maintenance workers, mail carriers, mail handlers, and custodians.You can get more information at usps.com/careers.
