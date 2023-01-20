Read full article on original website
S&P 500: What Happens if We Enter a Full-Blown Recession?
Since the beginning of the year, the stock market has surprised many investors with a significant recovery. Yet, investors remain wary of a pullback in equities, fearing a fake rebound and a possible recession. Stocks have generally done well during times of high unemployment. Indexes around the world have rebounded...
Ethereum’s Price May Post 10X Gains in the Next Bull Run
© Reuters Ethereum’s Price May Post 10X Gains in the Next Bull Run. Altcoin Daily tweeted a video that highlights ETH as a crypto to watch. The number of smart contracts on the ETH blockchain jumped 293% in 2022. Altcoin Daily believes that sign-in with Ethereum will be...
An NYSE glitch affected caused a market mayhem resulting in Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo shares crashing over 10%
The exchange explained that the glitch, which affected over 250 stocks, resulted in the NYSE not conducting "opening auctions" for affected stocks.
Fed Unlikely to Relent on Its Messaging Despite Falling Inflationary Indicators
With the exceptions of an ugly day/afternoon here and there, the tenor of the market appears to have improved so far in calendar year 2023. And with both the "Santa Claus/Year-End" and the "First Five Days" indicators positive, investors can't be blamed for looking on the bright side these days.
Japan cuts economic view as exports to Asia weaken
TOKYO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Japan cut its view on the overall economy for the first time in 11 months in January, as China's COVID-19 infections and a slowdown in global demand for tech and semiconductors hurt exports, especially to Asia.
Gold prices eye 9-month high as markets mull over U.S. recession
Investing.com -- Gold prices rose slightly on Monday, trading close to a nine-month high as markets awaited more U.S. data this week to gauge whether the world’s largest economy was facing a potential recession in 2023. Trading volumes in metal markets were also relatively smaller at the beginning of...
Gold retreats as traders lock in profit before U.S. data
(Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Wednesday, retreating further from a near nine-month peak hit in the previous session, as some investors booked profit ahead of U.S. economic data that could steer the Federal Reserve's policy tightening path. Spot gold slipped 0.3% to $1,931.04 per ounce by 0730 GMT, after...
Holcim CEO wants to further expand in North America -report
ZURICH, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Holcim's (HOLN.S) North American business is on track to represent half of the cement maker's sales, CEO Jan Jenisch said in a media interview, with the Swiss company considering more acquisitions to boost its products and solutions business there.
ABF falls despite Primark's bumper Christmas
Investing.com -- Shares in Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) fell on Tuesday after the group warned that it expects profits to fall this year as the economy weakens. The forecast overshadowed a strong Christmas season for the group's Primark stores, which posted an 18% gain in sales (15% adjusted for foreign exchange swings) in the 16 weeks through January 7th, profiting from a first COVID-free shopping season in three years.
PlanB Reveals Bitcoin Prediction for 2023-2025
© Reuters. PlanB Reveals Bitcoin Prediction for 2023-2025. PlanB has revealed his 2023-2025 prediction for Bitcoin. The Twitter personality predicts that a bull market is imminent. Bitcoin is currently trading at $23,078.76, a 1.61% increase. The creator of the Stock-to-Flow model, popularly known by his pseudonym PlanB, has taken...
U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.31%
Investing.com – U.S. stocks were mixed after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the Telecoms, Utilities and Industrials sectors led shares higher while losses in the Healthcare, Technology and Oil & Gas sectors led shares lower. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.31%,...
Silgans earnings beat by $0.02, revenue fell short of estimates
Investing.com - Silgans (NYSE: SLGN) reported fourth quarter EPS of $0.84, $0.02 better than the analyst estimate of $0.82. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.46B versus the consensus estimate of $1.53B. Silgans's stock price closed at $50.79. It is up 6.43% in the last 3 months and up...
U.S. oil refining margins hit 3-month high as plant outages rise
(Reuters) - U.S. oil refining margins on Tuesday hit a three-month high and are likely headed higher, analysts said, as unplanned refinery outages weigh on already-tight fuel supplies. The outages have pushed up gasoline prices in Texas and Oklahoma this year ahead of what is expected to be a heavier...
Analyst Predicts ICP to be Number One Coin for the Bull Market
Analyst Predicts ICP to be Number One Coin for the Bull Market. Analyst Ben Armstrong says ICP will be the number one coin for the bull market. ICP has gained 48% since the beginning of 2023. The price of ICP has broken a strong resistance, converting it to support. Cryptocurrency...
Oppenheimer initiates Target at Overweight
© Reuters. Oppenheimer initiates Target (TGT) at Overweight. Target (NYSE:TGT) is up 0.15% in pre-market trading on Tuesday after Oppenheimer initiated coverage of the retailer with an Overweight rating and $190.00 price target. Oppenheimer’s base case modeling scenario for TGT assumes a rebound in earnings to $10.40 by FY24 from an estimated $5.45 in FY22. This is primarily driven by outsized gross margin expansion off a depressed base.
Microsoft leads earnings flood, GE warns, Eurozone grows - what's moving markets
Investing.com -- Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is the first of the Big Tech megacaps to report earnings for the final quarter of 2022, and it's expected to show profit falling. There's a flood of other earnings to digest in the meantime, with General Electric (NYSE:GE) suffering after giving a weak outlook and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) coming in just ahead of expectations. Europe appears to have returned to growth, but at a price - the cost of energy subsidies and interest payments on inflation-linked debt sent U.K. government borrowing sharply higher in December. Poland puts Germany on the spot with a request to send tanks to Ukraine, while crude oil is drifting ahead of the latest U.S. inventory data. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Tuesday, 24th January.
Tesla Q4 preview by Morgan Stanley: margins, prices, guidance, demand
© Reuters. Tesla (TSLA) Q4 preview by Morgan Stanley: margins, prices, guidance, demand. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is set to release its fourth quarter report tomorrow, January 25th, 2023, after the market closes. Analysts expect the EV giant to post EPS of $1.13 on revenue of $24.03 billion. Raw numbers aside,...
Ford to make call on Europe job cuts by mid-Feb as buyers circle German site
BERLIN (Reuters) -Ford will decide by mid-February how many jobs to cut in Europe a German union said on Tuesday, as reports surfaced that China's BYD was one of 15 investors interested in buying the U.S. carmaker's site in Saarlouis, Germany. The future of the Saarlouis site has been unclear...
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Is Crypto’s Most Popular Starter Coin: Report
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Is Crypto’s Most Popular Starter Coin: Report. Nansen recorded that more than $56 million in SHIB tokens flowed into 12,000 new wallets. Excitement surrounding the launch of Shibarium is increasing. SHIB saw a 0.15% increase in price over the last 24 hours. The blockchain analytics platform...
'P.R. job' or antidote to 'groupthink'? Bank of Canada to offer policy-meeting minutes
OTTAWA (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada will offer minutes from its policy-setting meeting this week for the first time in its history, a move some analysts say will help restore credibility lost last year amid soaring inflation and encourage out-of-the-box thinking. Annual inflation shot to 8.1% in June, the...
