When I think back on my time as a Lady Raider, both as a player and a coach, there are two stories that stand out in my mind that sum up how thankful I am that Title IX came to be 50 years ago. Luckily, I can give them to you both from the eyes of a coach and a player, since one of them happened while I was an assistant coach and the other happened while I was a player.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO