Murfreesboro, TN

goblueraiders.com

“We've got a target on our back” - Lady Raiders return to the Top 25

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Alexis Whittington was glad to have the day off on Sunday. After three wins in six days last week, the graduate student wing certainly needed a chance to rest ahead of the remainder of Middle Tennessee women's basketball's season, with two games coming this week in the Murphy Center.
MURFREESBORO, TN
goblueraiders.com

Wheeler Earns Conference USA Player of the Week Again

MURFREESBORO, Tenn.—No. 23 Middle Tennessee women's basketball's big day continues. Junior guard Savannah Wheeler has been named Conference USA Player of the Week for the second time this season and the third time in her career Jan. 23. Wheeler, who reached 1,500 career points Jan. 19 at Charlotte, averaged...
MURFREESBORO, TN
goblueraiders.com

Lady Raiders Ranked in Associated Press Poll

MURFREESBORO, Tenn.--- For the first time since the 2013-14 season, Middle Tennessee women's basketball is ranked in this week's Associated Press Top 25 Poll, released Monday afternoon. Winners of their last 14 games, which is the fourth longest active winning streak in the country, the No. 23 Lady Raiders (16-2,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
goblueraiders.com

Men’s tennis fall to Mississippi State in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Middle Tennessee men's tennis fall to Mississippi State 2-5 in Starkville, Miss. on Sunday. The Blue Raiders won the first doubles point of the season with wins on court No. 2 and 3. Freshmen Ondrej Horak and Marcel Kamrowski defeated their MSU opponent 6-4. Pavel Motl and Stijn Slump secured the doubles point with a 6-4 victory.
STARKVILLE, MS
goblueraiders.com

Insell Named ESPN's Women's Basketball Coach of the Week

MURFREESBORO, Tenn.— Middle Tennessee Head Women's Basketball Coach Rick Insell has been named ESPN.com's Coach of the Week in its weekly college women's basketball roundup Monday. At 16-2 overall and 9-0 in Conference USA, Insell and the Lady Raiders are off to their best start in Insell's 18-year tenure...
MURFREESBORO, TN
goblueraiders.com

#TitleIX50: Lady Raider Basketball’s Janet Ross

When I think back on my time as a Lady Raider, both as a player and a coach, there are two stories that stand out in my mind that sum up how thankful I am that Title IX came to be 50 years ago. Luckily, I can give them to you both from the eyes of a coach and a player, since one of them happened while I was an assistant coach and the other happened while I was a player.
MURFREESBORO, TN
goblueraiders.com

COLUMN: A remarkable week of Murphy Magic in the Glass House

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — If you're one of the many people who made it out to all three MTSU home games at the Murphy Center this past week, you've been treated to some remarkable basketball. An overtime win for the men over UAB on Monday, where the Blazers had a...
MURFREESBORO, TN

