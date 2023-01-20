Department of Homeland Security agents are trying to determine whether 50 kids who may have been illegally cleaning Midwestern slaughterhouses were part of labor trafficking, according to NBC News, who spoke to three department officials. DHS is reportedly not investigating the company that hired the child laborers, Packers Sanitation Services Inc., for trafficking but instead looking at potential outside traffickers who may have been making money off the kids. In December, the Labor Department found the children, as young as 13 years old, were working in at least five different plants, including a JBS Foods slaughterhouse in Grand Island, Nebraska, and another JBS Foods plant located in Worthington, Minnesota, according to NBC. Agents have been interviewing kids who worked at the Grand Island plant. “Due to an ongoing investigation, Homeland Security Investigations cannot comment at this time,” an ICE spokesperson said. Read it at NBC News

