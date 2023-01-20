ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Federal Officials Recover Nearly $3 Million Stolen from Victims of Phone Scam

Federal officials said they have recovered nearly $3 million stolen from victims of a phone scam. United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut Vanessa Roberts Avery said the department, along with the New Haven Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, investigated and that led to the forfeiture of approximately 151 Bitcoins, as well as other digital assets.
SC postal workers accused in COVID relief fraud that cost millions, US Attorney says

Three postal workers, including two sisters from South Carolina, have been charged by federal prosecutors for their alleged roles in a scam that netted as much as $8 million from the federal Paycheck Protection Program. In a recently unsealed indictment, federal prosecutors in South Carolina allege that Tiffany McFadden of...
Feds Probe Whether Kids Cleaning Slaughterhouses Were Trafficked

Department of Homeland Security agents are trying to determine whether 50 kids who may have been illegally cleaning Midwestern slaughterhouses were part of labor trafficking, according to NBC News, who spoke to three department officials. DHS is reportedly not investigating the company that hired the child laborers, Packers Sanitation Services Inc., for trafficking but instead looking at potential outside traffickers who may have been making money off the kids. In December, the Labor Department found the children, as young as 13 years old, were working in at least five different plants, including a JBS Foods slaughterhouse in Grand Island, Nebraska, and another JBS Foods plant located in Worthington, Minnesota, according to NBC. Agents have been interviewing kids who worked at the Grand Island plant. “Due to an ongoing investigation, Homeland Security Investigations cannot comment at this time,” an ICE spokesperson said. Read it at NBC News
Feds seize 28 ‘ghost guns’ from NJ ‘street gang’

Nearly 30 homemade “ghost guns” and more than 15,000 doses of suspected fentanyl were among contraband seized by federal authorities when they recently broke up a New Jersey trafficking ring. Six members of the Latin Kings gang face life in prison if convicted of conspiracy to distribute controlled...
Senate Democrat calls for investigation of mass money transfer surveillance

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) on Wednesday called for the Department of Justice (DOJ) inspector general to investigate federal law enforcement agencies’ use of a nonprofit database that has amassed millions of records on money transfers between the U.S. and more than 20 countries. In an arrangement that the senator described as a “bulk surveillance program,”…
ACLU says Arizona illegally obtained 145 million money transfer records

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) says the State of Arizona, through the power of the attorney general’s office, illegally obtained tens of millions of wire transfer records through the use of a warrantless program. A report detailed by the civil rights nonprofit describes how...
Trump Not Scared by Judge’s Million-Dollar Smack, Experts Say

(Bloomberg) -- A court order that Donald Trump and his lawyer must pay almost $1 million in sanctions for filing an “abusive” lawsuit against Hillary Clinton probably won’t succeed in deterring him, legal experts say. Most Read from Bloomberg. The order was handed down Thursday by US...
