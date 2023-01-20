Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Federal Officials Recover Nearly $3 Million Stolen from Victims of Phone Scam
Federal officials said they have recovered nearly $3 million stolen from victims of a phone scam. United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut Vanessa Roberts Avery said the department, along with the New Haven Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, investigated and that led to the forfeiture of approximately 151 Bitcoins, as well as other digital assets.
AOL Corp
SC postal workers accused in COVID relief fraud that cost millions, US Attorney says
Three postal workers, including two sisters from South Carolina, have been charged by federal prosecutors for their alleged roles in a scam that netted as much as $8 million from the federal Paycheck Protection Program. In a recently unsealed indictment, federal prosecutors in South Carolina allege that Tiffany McFadden of...
Judge in FTX bankruptcy case rejects motion to remove elite NYC lawyers
One of America's elite white-collar law firms has emerged as a contentious figure in the complex FTX saga.
Analysis: Classified documents being found in closets & Hunter's charges — it's not looking good for President Biden
The recent tales of confidential documents found in a random closet and his son Hunter Biden's tax and weapons charges do not bode well for President Biden. Let us look at the GOP's handling of this mess that Potus is in...
"Breakdown in trust": Expert says judge's order suggests DOJ suspects Trump has more classified docs
A federal judge on Wednesday ordered former President Donald Trump's lawyers to turn over names of private investigators who searched Trump's properties last month for additional classified documents, according to The New York Times. Chief Judge Beryl Howell of the Federal District Court in Washington issued an order siding with...
Military.com
Feds Try to Seize Money, Property from Church Accused of Multimillion-Dollar Scheme Targeting Vets
The Department of Justice is trying to seize money and property from a church group some former members describe as a cult that preyed on soldiers and veterans by bilking them out of millions of dollars of benefits. Federal authorities are seeking some $150,000 spread across six bank accounts, a...
freightwaves.com
Trucking bookkeeper already in prison for embezzlement sentenced for PPP fraud
Already serving six years and eight months in federal prison for embezzling more than $700,000 from the trucking company where she worked, a Missouri woman has been sentenced to two more years in prison for committing Paycheck Protection Program loan fraud. U.S. District Judge Matthew T. Schlep called Christen Diane...
Feds Probe Whether Kids Cleaning Slaughterhouses Were Trafficked
Department of Homeland Security agents are trying to determine whether 50 kids who may have been illegally cleaning Midwestern slaughterhouses were part of labor trafficking, according to NBC News, who spoke to three department officials. DHS is reportedly not investigating the company that hired the child laborers, Packers Sanitation Services Inc., for trafficking but instead looking at potential outside traffickers who may have been making money off the kids. In December, the Labor Department found the children, as young as 13 years old, were working in at least five different plants, including a JBS Foods slaughterhouse in Grand Island, Nebraska, and another JBS Foods plant located in Worthington, Minnesota, according to NBC. Agents have been interviewing kids who worked at the Grand Island plant. “Due to an ongoing investigation, Homeland Security Investigations cannot comment at this time,” an ICE spokesperson said. Read it at NBC News
BLM-backed Dem candidate sentenced to 22 months in prison for wire fraud scheme
Karen Carter Peterson, the only federal candidate backed by the Black Lives Matter PAC since January 2021, has been sentenced to 22 months in prison for a wire fraud scheme.
NOLA.com
Warehouse where nursing home patients died charged $1M rent. Bob Dean pocketed it, feds say.
The U.S. Department of Justice filed a complaint Thursday against embattled Louisiana nursing home magnate Bob Dean, alleging that Dean misspent and misallocated $4 million from his nursing homes, lining his personal bank accounts with the misspent money. The DOJ lawsuit may be the most daunting of Dean's escalating legal...
Army Times
Former Army warrant officer sentenced in $3.7 million government fraud
A federal judge sentenced a former Army warrant officer previously stationed at Fort Stewart, Georgia to nearly two years in prison for running a “prolific fraud scheme” that “raked in millions of dollars” from COVID-19 relief programs and federal student loan forgiveness. Chief Warrant Officer 2...
americanmilitarynews.com
Feds seize 28 ‘ghost guns’ from NJ ‘street gang’
Nearly 30 homemade “ghost guns” and more than 15,000 doses of suspected fentanyl were among contraband seized by federal authorities when they recently broke up a New Jersey trafficking ring. Six members of the Latin Kings gang face life in prison if convicted of conspiracy to distribute controlled...
Prosecutors drop charges against NYPD officer accused of acting as foreign agent for China
Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn moved to dismiss charges against a New York Police Department officer who had been accused of acting as a foreign agent on behalf of the Chinese government.
Student Loans: DOJ Says Overruling Biden’s Forgiveness Could Lead to Lawsuits Over ‘Virtually All Federal Action’
While the fate of borrowers' loan repayments remains in limbo until the end of February, experts are waiting with apprehension of what an upheld Supreme Court ruling will mean, not only for federal...
msn.com
Elizabeth Holmes booked one-way flight to Mexico following fraud conviction, US prosecutors say
Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes booked a one-way flight to Mexico following her conviction in January 2022, according to a new filing by the U.S. government, ABC News reports. The filing by federal prosecutors opposes Holmes' motion for release pending appeal. In November 2022, Holmes was sentenced to 11 years...
N.Y. Supreme Court orders Trump Organization to pay $1.6 million in fines
A State Supreme Court judge in Manhattan on Friday ordered the family real estate business of former President Donald Trump to pay $1.6 million in criminal penalties for its conviction on tax fraud and other claims.
Senate Democrat calls for investigation of mass money transfer surveillance
Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) on Wednesday called for the Department of Justice (DOJ) inspector general to investigate federal law enforcement agencies’ use of a nonprofit database that has amassed millions of records on money transfers between the U.S. and more than 20 countries. In an arrangement that the senator described as a “bulk surveillance program,”…
AZFamily
ACLU says Arizona illegally obtained 145 million money transfer records
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) says the State of Arizona, through the power of the attorney general’s office, illegally obtained tens of millions of wire transfer records through the use of a warrantless program. A report detailed by the civil rights nonprofit describes how...
msn.com
Trump Not Scared by Judge’s Million-Dollar Smack, Experts Say
(Bloomberg) -- A court order that Donald Trump and his lawyer must pay almost $1 million in sanctions for filing an “abusive” lawsuit against Hillary Clinton probably won’t succeed in deterring him, legal experts say. Most Read from Bloomberg. The order was handed down Thursday by US...
Crypto firms acted like banks, then collapsed like dominoes
NEW YORK (AP) — Over the past few years, a number of companies have attempted to act as the cryptocurrency equivalent of a bank, promising lucrative returns to customers who deposited their bitcoin or other digital assets. In a span of less than 12 months, nearly all of the...
