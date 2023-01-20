Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
semoball.com
High School basketball roundup, Jan. 23: Oak Ridge girls win big in record-setting tourney win
Oak Ridge (7-9) celebrated a record-breaking win on Monday night, taking down Charleston (1-10) by a 62-34 margin to open the Scott-Mississippi Conference Tournament. The win breaks the Bluejay program record for wins in a season, previously set at six in 2021. Sophomore Reagan Howe led the Bluejays with 12...
semoball.com
Sikeston stuns Perryville in road upset
PERRYVILLE, Mo. — Sikeston pulled off a 58-51 upset at Perryville on Monday, Jan. 23. Freshman Alex Segers led the Lady Bulldogs (4-13) with a game-high 26 points. She also had five rebounds, seven steals, an assist and a block. “We finally put together four quarters and beat a...
semoball.com
Oran smashes through Bell City
ORAN, Mo. — Nolan Loper scored a game-high 21 to lead Oran to a 72-24 win over Bell City on Friday, Jan. 20. The Eagles improved to 10-7 with the victory, while the Cubs fell to 3-13. Oran with host Oak Ridge (15-3) on Tuesday and travel to Leopold...
semoball.com
Scott City's Luke Umfleet’s sharp shooting inspired by cousin
Family means everything to Scott City junior Luke Umfleet. It’s not only his source of support but also the source of his skills. In his youth, Umfleet used to watch his older cousin, Gavin Harris, play for Jackson High School from 2015-18. He was so enamored by the way...
semoball.com
Saxton and Stone lead short-handed Portageville in win at Bloomfield
BLOOMFIELD, Mo. — A short-handed Portageville squad defeated Bloomfield on Monday, Jan. 23. Amiyah Saxton and Laney Stone scored 17 and 13, respectively, and led the Lady Bulldogs (13-4) to a 64-37 win over the Lady Wildcats (5-10). “We had a lot to overcome in this game with several...
semoball.com
East Prairie wins at Doniphan
DONIPHAN, Mo. — East Prairie earned an impressive 66-47 victory to spoil Donphan’s homecoming on Friday, Jan. 20. The Eagles (12-5) were led by a game-high 29 points from Noah Johnson, while Max Owen was the Dons’ (12-5) leader with 14. “We did a really good job...
semoball.com
Notre Dame girls dominate court to end Kennett winning streak
KENNETT — Notre Dame (12-1) rolled into Kennett (13-6) Monday night and left nothing up to chance as they ended the Indians’ 10-game winning streak with a resounding 41-14 victory. Wasting absolutely no time, Notre Dame’s press kicked in immediately as they held Kennett scoreless for five minutes...
semoball.com
Doniphan survives road slugfest at Dexter
DEXTER – With 23 seconds remaining in a heated, physical varsity girl’s basketball game between host Dexter and MSHSAA Class 4 District 1 rival Doniphan on Monday, Donnette sophomore guard stepped to the free throw line with her team up a single basket, and she was smiling. Of...
semoball.com
Jackson boys, Sikeston girls finish second in SEMO Conference Tournament
There’s playing hurt, and then there is wrestling hurt. Jackson senior Gavin Hicks left the consolation semifinal match of the SEMO Conference Tournament on Saturday at the Tiger Field House defeated and injured. As he was treated for injuries both upper and lower, the pain in his face was...
semoball.com
Charleston repeats at Superman Classic
METROPOLIS, Ill. — Charleston claimed the 36th annual Superman Classic with a 70-55 win over host Massac County on Saturday, Jan. 21. PJ Farmer was named the tournament’s MVP, while Rico Coleman and Ko’Terrion Owens earned all-tournament honors for the Bluejays (15-5). “I thought we played well,”...
semoball.com
Malden survives homecoming scare against Portageville
MALDEN, Mo. — Trey Miller made a go-ahead 3-pointer with less than two minutes remaining as Malden gave fans their money worth with a 50-44 homecoming win over Portageville on Friday, Jan. 20. It appeared the Bulldogs (9-9) had their opponent on the ropes, but the Green Wave (13-5)...
KFVS12
Double homicide investigation Sikeston, Mo.
Local business on being prepared for snowy conditions. Cape City Council hears deer hunt proposals. Local business talks being prepared for snowy conditions. Expect a lower refund on your 2022 tax return. Man missing since 2020 found dead in Portageville, Mo. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The New Madrid County...
semoball.com
Sikeston steamrolls Portageville, 72-30
PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. – The Sikeston Bulldogs basketball team has shown the capability to demoralize its opponents at times this season. That was never more apparent than on Monday night in Portageville as Sikeston took the Bulldogs out of everything they wanted to do offensively en route to a 72-30 victory.
semoball.com
Raiders start fast, hold on for win a State Fair
SEDALIA, Mo. — It's always sweet to get a win after a loss. However, Saturday's 76-71 win over State Fair Saturday was even sweeter than usual for the Three Rivers College men's basketball team. Three days after losing sophomore guard Makur Jongkuch to a broken leg in a loss...
KFVS12
M2.5 earthquake recorded in southeastern Mo.
SOUTHEAST, Mo. (KFVS) - The USGS recorded a magnitude 2.5 earthquake in the southeast Mo. region on the morning of January 22. According to the USGS, it happened around 2:53 a.m. It was recorded 0.5 miles southwest of Tiptonville, Tenn. For more information, visit the USGS website.
KFVS12
Missing man found dead in Portageville, Mo.
A husband and wife are dead after an early morning shooting on Sunday, January 22. Man missing since 2020 found dead in Portageville, Mo. The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Dept. is investigating after the remains of a missing man were found in Portageville on January 22. Deadly shooting under...
KFVS12
Homicide investigation underway after married couple killed in Sikeston, Mo.
A husband and wife are dead after an early morning shooting on Sunday, January 22. Man missing since 2020 found dead in Portageville, Mo. The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Dept. is investigating after the remains of a missing man were found in Portageville on January 22. Missing man found...
wpsdlocal6.com
Police release names of couple killed in Sikeston shooting
SIKESTON, MO — Police have released the names of two people killed in a shooting Sunday in Sikeston, Missouri. The shooting happened around 3 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Southwest Street in Sikeston. On Sunday, police said the victims were a married couple. Monday, the Sikeston Department...
KFVS12
Police found skinned animal left in a bag in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau police are investigating after a bag was located on the side of the road that contained a skinned animal. Around 1:15 p.m. on January 22, police found a small bag on the side of Route K. The bag had a near unidentifiable body of a skinned animal. While currently unclear, police believe it to have been a coyote or even a dog.
KFVS12
Victims identified in Sikeston double homicide
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A husband and wife are dead after an early morning shooting on Sunday, January 22. Officers identified the victims as 33-year-old Kiara D. Haynes and 27-year-old Breana C. Conner. The Sikeston Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Unit is working alongside the Major Case Squad in...
Comments / 0